ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gatlinburg, TN

Comments / 7

Rob 53
3d ago

Since the left are against a wall to be build,, don't you think they should show their support by allowing border jumpers live in their homes?

Reply
5
 

GATLINBURG EAT & DRINK

More
 

GATLINBURG THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJHL

Johnson Co. Sheriff: Knoxville woman tried to sneak fentanyl into prison

MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson County authorities arrested a woman on Sunday after they say she visited Northeast Correction Complex with large amounts of fentanyl in her possession. A release from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) said that officers responded to the complex on Sunday after Heather Camera, 45, of Knoxville allegedly brought […]
JOHNSON COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Scam poses as Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, threatens arrest

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office warned the public about a new scam on Tuesday. Posing as ACSO officials, the scammer will demand payment because the person missed jury duty. If the person does not pay, ACSO officials said the scammer will threaten arrest.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
City
Gatlinburg, TN
Gatlinburg, TN
Crime & Safety
wvlt.tv

Man found dead in Gatlinburg, TBI investigating

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Wednesday, Sept. 7, Gatlinburg Police Department discovered a dead man at 331 Reagan Drive. The Gatlinburg Police Department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are actively investigating. Officials said Rosmel Danilo Rubi, 22, is wanted for criminal homicide in connection to the case. Any person...
GATLINBURG, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tbi#Police#Black Hair#Armed And Dangerous#Violent Crime#
wvlt.tv

Man arrested for fifth DUI, found with meth in car, report says

Desaray Thurmer has not been seen since Sept. 5, according to Knoxville Police Department officials. Man arrested for stealing TV’s from Walmart, selling them in parking lot. A man was arrested for stealing TV’s from the Chapman Highway Walmart, then selling them in the parking lot of the store, a report states.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Family offering reward after father hit by truck mirror, dies

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Blount Co. Sheriff’s Office will continue its search for the suspect responsible for hitting and killing 82-year-old Gary Burchfield. The Burchfield family wants to chip in to help find the person responsible, which is why they’re offering a $10,000 reward for an arrest and conviction of the person responsible.
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
WBIR

Ambulance hits, kills pedestrian on Alcoa Highway

ALCOA, Tenn. — One person is dead after being hit by an AMR ambulance on Alcoa Highway Tuesday morning. The incident occurred around 12:09 a.m. at the Knox and Blount County line. The Alcoa Police Department and the Alcoa Fire Department responded to the incident, according to the City of Alcoa.
ALCOA, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
wvlt.tv

Unidentified Oak Ridge newborn death remains unsolved after DNA testing

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Eight months after DNA testing began on baby Wyatt Doe, there are still no answers to the unidentified newborn’s death in Oak Ridge. The baby’s body was discovered along Melton Hill Lake in late March of 2020, and the case remains unsolved even after more than $5,200 in donated funds made advanced DNA testing possible.
OAK RIDGE, TN
wvlt.tv

Thousands in equipment stolen from Oak Ridge Boy Scouts

Two flee after car crash during traffic stop, Tennessee Highway Patrol says. Tennessee Highway Patrol officers stopped a man and woman for a traffic violation, according to a statement. SMARM selling clothing, furniture used in Dolly Parton Christmas movie. Updated: 8 hours ago. Want to own a unique piece of...
OAK RIDGE, TN
middlesboronews.com

Traffic stop leads to 4 arrests over a pound of pot

Four individuals were charged with trafficking a controlled substance and a host of misdemeanor violations after being stopped Saturday by Middlesboro Police. Officer Morgan Justice stopped a gold Ford Focus on U.S. 25 E that he said was traveling at a high rate of speed. Upon stopping the vehicle, Justice...
TAZEWELL, TN
wvlt.tv

Group works to find former addicts stable employment

More than $5,000 worth of camping equipment was stolen from trailer that went missing last week, Oak Ridge Troop 129 officials said . The scammer is asking for payment because the person missed jury duty, according to the sheriff. Two flee after car crash during traffic stop, Tennessee Highway Patrol...
OAK RIDGE, TN
wvlt.tv

Fuel leak closes I-640 East in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A fuel leak after a crash shut down I-640 East near the Washington Pike exit on Tuesday, Knoxville Fire Department crews said. The multi-vehicle crash involved a commercial vehicle, according to Tennessee Department of Transportation representative Mark Nagi. Traffic was backed up to the construction zone on I-640 for several hours while crews worked to clear the crash.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Claiborne Progress

Assaults, DUIs dominate pleas

Judge Robert Estep handled several plea agreements recently during hearings in Claiborne Sessions Court including one for Richard L. Rouse, 55, charged with two counts of domestic assault. Rouse was sentenced to a consecutive 11 months, 29 days at 75 percent confinement and 11 months, 20 days ETHRA supervised probation....
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy