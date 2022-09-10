KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Blount Co. Sheriff’s Office will continue its search for the suspect responsible for hitting and killing 82-year-old Gary Burchfield. The Burchfield family wants to chip in to help find the person responsible, which is why they’re offering a $10,000 reward for an arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

