Teens arrested after reported threats to Gatlinburg SkyLift Park employee
Two Sevierville teens were arrested after they reportedly threatened a Gatlinburg SkyLift Park employee with weapons.
Johnson Co. Sheriff: Knoxville woman tried to sneak fentanyl into prison
MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson County authorities arrested a woman on Sunday after they say she visited Northeast Correction Complex with large amounts of fentanyl in her possession. A release from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) said that officers responded to the complex on Sunday after Heather Camera, 45, of Knoxville allegedly brought […]
Knoxville man faces attempted murder charges after shooting
A man has been arrested and charged in Knox County for the attempted second degree murder of his father and one other person.
Scam poses as Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, threatens arrest
ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office warned the public about a new scam on Tuesday. Posing as ACSO officials, the scammer will demand payment because the person missed jury duty. If the person does not pay, ACSO officials said the scammer will threaten arrest.
TBI is hiring to help with long turnaround times on testing rape kits
The turnaround time to test a sexual assault kit can be months to even a year. That leaves victims languishing while police try to solve the crimes against them.
Man found dead in Gatlinburg, TBI investigating
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Wednesday, Sept. 7, Gatlinburg Police Department discovered a dead man at 331 Reagan Drive. The Gatlinburg Police Department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are actively investigating. Officials said Rosmel Danilo Rubi, 22, is wanted for criminal homicide in connection to the case. Any person...
Knoxville man accused of kicking officers after fight at Market Square bar
A Knoxville man faces several charges including assault and resisting arrest after police responded to a report of a large fight at a bar on Market Square early Sunday morning.
Student found after walking away from Inskip Elementary School
A Knoxville Elementary student escaped from school last week, and was later found by a Knoxville Police Department officer.
Man arrested for fifth DUI, found with meth in car, report says
Desaray Thurmer has not been seen since Sept. 5, according to Knoxville Police Department officials. Man arrested for stealing TV’s from Walmart, selling them in parking lot. A man was arrested for stealing TV’s from the Chapman Highway Walmart, then selling them in the parking lot of the store, a report states.
Family offering reward after father hit by truck mirror, dies
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Blount Co. Sheriff’s Office will continue its search for the suspect responsible for hitting and killing 82-year-old Gary Burchfield. The Burchfield family wants to chip in to help find the person responsible, which is why they’re offering a $10,000 reward for an arrest and conviction of the person responsible.
Ambulance hits, kills pedestrian on Alcoa Highway
ALCOA, Tenn. — One person is dead after being hit by an AMR ambulance on Alcoa Highway Tuesday morning. The incident occurred around 12:09 a.m. at the Knox and Blount County line. The Alcoa Police Department and the Alcoa Fire Department responded to the incident, according to the City of Alcoa.
TBI Agents Investigating Officer-Involved Fatal Shooting in Washington County, Tennessee
Nashville, TN - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) is reporting that at the request of 1st Judicial District Attorney General Steve Finney, TBI special agents are investigating the circumstances leading to an officer-involved shooting in Washington County, TN early Wednesday morning. Preliminary information indicates that just before 3:00 a.m.,...
Unidentified Oak Ridge newborn death remains unsolved after DNA testing
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Eight months after DNA testing began on baby Wyatt Doe, there are still no answers to the unidentified newborn’s death in Oak Ridge. The baby’s body was discovered along Melton Hill Lake in late March of 2020, and the case remains unsolved even after more than $5,200 in donated funds made advanced DNA testing possible.
Monroe County Sheriff's Department takes it to the next level to get drugs off the streets
MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. — Monroe County Sheriff Tommy Jones is cracking down on illegal drugs as his number one priority. Step one— getting them off the street. To do that, he’s expanding a drug task force. "That's kind of my passion as sheriff. We can link most...
Thousands in equipment stolen from Oak Ridge Boy Scouts
Two flee after car crash during traffic stop, Tennessee Highway Patrol says. Tennessee Highway Patrol officers stopped a man and woman for a traffic violation, according to a statement. SMARM selling clothing, furniture used in Dolly Parton Christmas movie. Updated: 8 hours ago. Want to own a unique piece of...
Traffic stop leads to 4 arrests over a pound of pot
Four individuals were charged with trafficking a controlled substance and a host of misdemeanor violations after being stopped Saturday by Middlesboro Police. Officer Morgan Justice stopped a gold Ford Focus on U.S. 25 E that he said was traveling at a high rate of speed. Upon stopping the vehicle, Justice...
Group works to find former addicts stable employment
More than $5,000 worth of camping equipment was stolen from trailer that went missing last week, Oak Ridge Troop 129 officials said . The scammer is asking for payment because the person missed jury duty, according to the sheriff. Two flee after car crash during traffic stop, Tennessee Highway Patrol...
Anderson Co. deputy injured in crash out of ICU, into recovery facility
ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - After 40 days at the University of Tennessee Medical Center, an Anderson County deputy is out of the intensive care unit. This comes after he was involved in a crash earlier this month with his wife and an off-duty Campbell County deputy. The crash occurred...
Fuel leak closes I-640 East in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A fuel leak after a crash shut down I-640 East near the Washington Pike exit on Tuesday, Knoxville Fire Department crews said. The multi-vehicle crash involved a commercial vehicle, according to Tennessee Department of Transportation representative Mark Nagi. Traffic was backed up to the construction zone on I-640 for several hours while crews worked to clear the crash.
Assaults, DUIs dominate pleas
Judge Robert Estep handled several plea agreements recently during hearings in Claiborne Sessions Court including one for Richard L. Rouse, 55, charged with two counts of domestic assault. Rouse was sentenced to a consecutive 11 months, 29 days at 75 percent confinement and 11 months, 20 days ETHRA supervised probation....
