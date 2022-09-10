BYU took down #9 Baylor last night. It took them two overtime periods to clinch the win, but Kalani Sitake and his squad picked up a home win over a Top 10 program. If you somehow missed the game and you are just learning that BYU beat Baylor last night, you probably think it was on the shoulders of the BYU offense to outscore the Bears. BYU's offense played a key role and made big plays in big moments, but it was the BYU defense that put BYU in a position to win the game.

WACO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO