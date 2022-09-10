ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Updated scouting report on USC 4-star running back commit A'Marion Peterson

247Sports provides an updated scouting report on A'Marion Peterson, a 247Sports four-star running back out of Wichita Falls (Texas) Hirschi. The 6-foot, 200-pound Peterson committed in the spring to USC, which sits at No. 14 nationally on the industry-generated 247Sports Composite Team Recruiting Rankings. Peterson is one of USC's two...
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Travis Hunter injury update: Deion Sanders comments on Jackson State football star's return timeline

Travis Hunter did not play in Jackson State's 16-3 win over Tennessee State in the Southern Heritage Classic, but his injury will not keep him out long-term according to Deion Sanders. Hunter, a two-way freshman starter for the Tigers at wide receiver and cornerback, was dynamic in JSU's season-opening win over Florida A&M with two pass breakups and is a five-star signee.
JACKSON, MS
247Sports

Game week three post-practice Q&A: QB Dillon Gabriel

NORMAN, Okla. — The Sooners are headed out of town for the first time this week when they take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers in Lincoln. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. CT Saturday for what marks the first road game as a Sooner not only for head coach Brent Venables, but also for quarterback Dillon Gabriel.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

5 Eye-Popping Stats From BYU's Win Over Baylor

BYU took down #9 Baylor last night. It took them two overtime periods to clinch the win, but Kalani Sitake and his squad picked up a home win over a Top 10 program. If you somehow missed the game and you are just learning that BYU beat Baylor last night, you probably think it was on the shoulders of the BYU offense to outscore the Bears. BYU's offense played a key role and made big plays in big moments, but it was the BYU defense that put BYU in a position to win the game.
WACO, TX
247Sports

How Mason Taylor has taken early opportunity and thrived at LSU

When Mason Taylor walked into LSU’s facility on day one as a true freshman, a few of the first people he saw were defensive linemen Maason Smith and BJ Ojulari. Instantly he knew there needed to be a dedication to the weight room and learning how to be a more physical player. Coming into school this past summer, Taylor weighed in around 232 pounds but a summer of workouts and training in Baton Rouge helped him get to the 245 pound range he currently sits.
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

Preps to Pros: Worry Meter for Notre Dame Recruiting

Preps to Pros is back this week. 247Sports National Analysts Andrew Ivins and Cooper Petagna team up every week to talk about the latest in college football recruiting across the college football landscape. This week, the guys are talking about Notre Dame football and Fighting Irish recruiting. Ivins and Petagna...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

BYU QB Jaren Hall poses multiple challenges for Oregon's defense

Dan Lanning sees NFL talent on BYU's roster. That assessment includes Cougar quarterback Jaren Hall. While Hall can make plays with his feet, that's not how he primarily inflicts pressure on defenses. It's with his arm. Last season the Cougars ranked sixth nationally in pass plays of 40 yards or...
PROVO, UT
247Sports

Lack of Takeaways Frustrating Al Golden, Irish Defense

A trend that began a three-year run of top 20 finishes in turnover margin has given way to a two-game dry spell that calls further attention to itself by the end result on the field. Defensive coordinator Al Golden wasn’t around for Notre Dame’s No. 4 turnover margin in 2019,...
NOTRE DAME, IN
247Sports

TCU HC Sonny Dykes gives Frogs' injury update

TCU head coach Sonny Dykes met with the media on Tuesday afternoon to discuss the Frogs’ win over Tarleton and the upcoming game against rival SMU. The question on many people’s minds is how healthy the team is heading into the bye week. On Saturday, the Frogs were...
FORT WORTH, TX
247Sports

'We all love Cade': Ryan Hayes defends McNamara, talks O-line play

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan football players Cornelius Johnson, Ryan Hayes, Makari Paige and Max Bredeson met with the media on Tuesday evening to discuss the non-conference portion of the season. Here are notable quotes from Ryan Hayes' press conference. Quotes from other players will follow soon at TheMichiganInsider.com:
ANN ARBOR, MI
