247Sports
Updated scouting report on USC 4-star running back commit A'Marion Peterson
247Sports provides an updated scouting report on A'Marion Peterson, a 247Sports four-star running back out of Wichita Falls (Texas) Hirschi. The 6-foot, 200-pound Peterson committed in the spring to USC, which sits at No. 14 nationally on the industry-generated 247Sports Composite Team Recruiting Rankings. Peterson is one of USC's two...
247Sports
Travis Hunter injury update: Deion Sanders comments on Jackson State football star's return timeline
Travis Hunter did not play in Jackson State's 16-3 win over Tennessee State in the Southern Heritage Classic, but his injury will not keep him out long-term according to Deion Sanders. Hunter, a two-way freshman starter for the Tigers at wide receiver and cornerback, was dynamic in JSU's season-opening win over Florida A&M with two pass breakups and is a five-star signee.
Game week three post-practice Q&A: QB Dillon Gabriel
NORMAN, Okla. — The Sooners are headed out of town for the first time this week when they take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers in Lincoln. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. CT Saturday for what marks the first road game as a Sooner not only for head coach Brent Venables, but also for quarterback Dillon Gabriel.
Updated scouting report on No. 1 running back and Louisville commit Rueben Owens
El Campo (Texas) High School standout and Louisville commit Rueben Owens sits atop the Top247 running back rankings and in the top three overall prospects in the Lone Star State's 2023 class. an industry-generated 247Sports Composite five-star, Owens has established himself over the past couple of years as an elite back with exceptional long-term potential.
Rusty's Rambling's - Latest on 2024 QB's and more
-Working on some notes on the upcoming decision of WR Tyler Williams. We are little less than 2 weeks out so this is where things have started to get interesting.
NFL・
Neal Brown says there is only one way to fix this
WVU Head Coach Neal Brown discusses what's wrong with this team and the one way to fix it moving forward.
After coming to Syracuse to vie for starting QB job, Michigan transfer Dan Villari embracing role as flex WR
Dan Villari transferred from Michigan to Syracuse football this winter with his mind set on winning the starting quarterback job. Eight months later, he highlighted his.
Watch: Notre Dame Coordinators: "We're Disappointed But Not Discouraged"
Notre Dame Quarterbacks Coach and Offensive Coordinator Tommy Rees and Defensive Coordinator Al Golden are disappointed due to lack of execution in 2 games, yet the two were upbeat in talking about the potential of this year's Notï¿½
Watch: Quarterback Drew Pyne: “I’m Here to Help My Team Win”
Drew Pyne will start at quarterback for Notre Dame (0-2) this Saturday against Cal (2-0), so the focus for New Canaan, CT native in practice this week will be to prepare to lead the Fighting Irish and do what it takes to get a win. The Irish Illustrated videos are...
Watch: Drew Pyne Ready to 'Play with Passion'…and for Four Quarters this Time
Drew Pyne will start at quarterback for Notre Dame (0-2) this Saturday against Cal (2-0), so the focus for the New Canaan, CT native in practice this week will be to prepare to lead the Fighting Irish and do what it takes to get aï¿½
247Sports
5 Eye-Popping Stats From BYU's Win Over Baylor
BYU took down #9 Baylor last night. It took them two overtime periods to clinch the win, but Kalani Sitake and his squad picked up a home win over a Top 10 program. If you somehow missed the game and you are just learning that BYU beat Baylor last night, you probably think it was on the shoulders of the BYU offense to outscore the Bears. BYU's offense played a key role and made big plays in big moments, but it was the BYU defense that put BYU in a position to win the game.
How Mason Taylor has taken early opportunity and thrived at LSU
When Mason Taylor walked into LSU’s facility on day one as a true freshman, a few of the first people he saw were defensive linemen Maason Smith and BJ Ojulari. Instantly he knew there needed to be a dedication to the weight room and learning how to be a more physical player. Coming into school this past summer, Taylor weighed in around 232 pounds but a summer of workouts and training in Baton Rouge helped him get to the 245 pound range he currently sits.
Preps to Pros: Worry Meter for Notre Dame Recruiting
Preps to Pros is back this week. 247Sports National Analysts Andrew Ivins and Cooper Petagna team up every week to talk about the latest in college football recruiting across the college football landscape. This week, the guys are talking about Notre Dame football and Fighting Irish recruiting. Ivins and Petagna...
Tale of the Tape: Isheem Young looking to lock in on film after first two game weeks
Ole Miss safety Isheem Young was one of many portal newcomers that experienced game day in Oxford for the first time and, more importantly, played in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium for the first time. Young heard what it was all about from his good friend from Philadelphia, Tysheem Johnson, but was more...
BYU QB Jaren Hall poses multiple challenges for Oregon's defense
Dan Lanning sees NFL talent on BYU's roster. That assessment includes Cougar quarterback Jaren Hall. While Hall can make plays with his feet, that's not how he primarily inflicts pressure on defenses. It's with his arm. Last season the Cougars ranked sixth nationally in pass plays of 40 yards or...
Lack of Takeaways Frustrating Al Golden, Irish Defense
A trend that began a three-year run of top 20 finishes in turnover margin has given way to a two-game dry spell that calls further attention to itself by the end result on the field. Defensive coordinator Al Golden wasn’t around for Notre Dame’s No. 4 turnover margin in 2019,...
Potential QB Replacements For Dak Prescott
Brady Quinn and Danny Kanell join Amanda Guerra to break down the potential QB replacements for Dak Prescott.
NFL・
247Sports
TCU HC Sonny Dykes gives Frogs' injury update
TCU head coach Sonny Dykes met with the media on Tuesday afternoon to discuss the Frogs’ win over Tarleton and the upcoming game against rival SMU. The question on many people’s minds is how healthy the team is heading into the bye week. On Saturday, the Frogs were...
'We all love Cade': Ryan Hayes defends McNamara, talks O-line play
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan football players Cornelius Johnson, Ryan Hayes, Makari Paige and Max Bredeson met with the media on Tuesday evening to discuss the non-conference portion of the season. Here are notable quotes from Ryan Hayes' press conference. Quotes from other players will follow soon at TheMichiganInsider.com:
247Sports
