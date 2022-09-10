ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Klamath County, OR

Comments / 0

Related
Klamath Alerts

Morning Update Van Meter Fire 9/13

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Containment has grown to 60 percent on the Van Meter Fire 13 miles southeast of Klamath Falls. Operations Section Chief Matt Flock shared with nightshift crews that there will be less resources assigned to night shift which means that things are ramping down. He then reminded them that there was still work to be done in the southern section of the fire. The fire is in a good position on the northern divisions and crews are being moved to other priority areas around the fire.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
KDRV

Incident Command: A city within a city for all things wildfires

YREKA, Cal. -- Incident Command at the Siskiyou Golden Fairgrounds serves as a home base for firefighters. But it's also a city within a city, complete with everything crews need while they're out battling wildfires. "They set it up kind of just like a community," said Eric Hankins, a battalion...
YREKA, CA
KDRV

FireWatch: Van Meter Fire stays in footprint, 20% contained, evacuation shelter closed

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. -- A Klamath County wildfire is responsible for burning two homes and seven other buildings in the Stukel Mountain area. Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) says fire crews have 20% containment of the Van Meter Fire burning about ten miles east/southeast of Klamath Falls regional airport, up from no containment reported yesterday. ODF says it has burned 2,502 acres, the same size as yesterday within its existing footprint.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Klamath Falls, OR
County
Klamath County, OR
City
Merrill, OR
Klamath County, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
KDRV

Fire officials: no new growth outside Van Meter fire perimeter

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A small amount of rain fell across the Van Meter fire overnight, wetting fuels and settling dust on the roads. On Monday, crews will take advantage of the higher humidity to continue increasing the mop-up depth into the interior of the fire. Infrared devices were used again overnight to identify hotspots for day crews to mop-up. Hoselays are being used across the fire to deliver water to cool and dampen fuels as firefighters dig out burning material.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Van Meter#Firewatch#The American Red Cross#Bonanza
kqennewsradio.com

AIR QUALITY ALERT THROUGH 5:00 P.M. SATURDAY

An Air Quality Alert is in effect through 5:00 p.m. Saturday for Douglas, Josephine, Coos, Curry, Klamath and Lake counties. Wildfires burning in the region combined with forecast conditions will cause air quality levels to fluctuate to unhealthy levels at times. Smoke levels can change rapidly depending on weather. Check...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
Klamath Alerts

KLAMATH UNION HIGH SCHOOL HOMECOMING PARADE DOWNTOWN TRAFFIC INTERRUPTIONS

Klamath Falls, OR – September 13, 2022 Klamath Union High School is conducting their annual Homecoming Parade on Friday, September 16, 2022 from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. The participants will assemble at Spring Street, proceed down Main Street, then turn left at 2nd Street and disband at Timbermill Drive. There will be brief interruptions of traffic at the cross streets and traffic will be held back on Main Street.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Red Cross
theashlandchronicle.com

Ashland Utility Billing Office Closed

The City of Ashland Customer Services Utility Billing office, located at 20 E Main St in Ashland, is closed until further notice due to a staffing shortage. Customers will not be able to make payments at the office or meet staff in person at this time. Payments can be made...
ASHLAND, OR
lakecountyexam.com

Lake County's new code enforcement officer reports progress

Lake County’s newest code enforcement officer, Todd Smith, who started the job in July, has been hard at work facilitating cleanup at properties around Lakeview. He shared an update with the Lake County Commissioners on Wednesday, Sept. 7 and provided a number of before and after pictures documenting code enforcement progress so far.
LAKE COUNTY, OR
Klamath Alerts

Van Meter Fire currently burning on Stukel Mountain

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — The Van Meter fire is currently burning on Stukel Mountain just southeast of Klamath Falls. The fire was reported this afternoon at 12:24. The fire is burning on Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Lakeview District and the Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) protected lands. It is currently estimated to be 800-1,000 acres and spreading rapidly. The cause is under investigation. Lightning was observed in the area late this morning.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
FOXBusiness

California wildfire may be caused by company machine failure

A wood products company said Wednesday that it is investigating whether a fire that killed two people as it swept through a Northern California town was caused by the possible failure of a water-spraying machine used to cool ash at its veneer mill. Roseburg Forest Products Co. also announced that...
WEED, CA
KDRV

Medford Police arrest homicide suspect in Ashland

ASHLAND, Ore. - Earlier today at approximately 1:25 p.m., Medford Police Detectives, assisted by MADGE Detectives and the MPD SWAT Team, located and arrested homicide suspect, Shawn Robert Conte. After being located in Ashland in the first block of Lowe Road, Conte was taken into custody without incident and is...
ASHLAND, OR
Klamath Alerts

Klamath Falls City Schools Closed Friday 9-9-22

Out of an abundance of caution in caring for the health and safety of our staff and students, Klamath Falls City Schools will be closed Friday, September 9, 2022. Klamath Falls is under an Air Quality Advisory until Saturday, September 10, 2022 due to the fires in Oregon. The KFCS elementary school buildings are cooled by outside air, with the Air Quality Advisory in place and the high temperature tomorrow, we have determined that it is in the best interest of our staff and students to close the school buildings Friday, September 9th. All athletic events in Klamath Falls Friday will be postponed.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy