SoCal to see sunshine, warm conditions Wednesday
Southern California on Wednesday will see warm conditions as some morning clouds give way to afternoon sunshine.
KTLA.com
Strong storms flood Southern California, swamping streets and stranding motorists
Thunderstorms and heavy rain doused Southern California Sunday evening, and some of those who ignored the flash flood warnings issued by the National Weather Service fell victim to fast-moving floodwaters and debris flows. In addition to the rain brought on by the remnants of Tropical Storm Kay — between 1...
Tropical Storm Kay moves in, bringing rain, flood concerns as heat wave subsides
Southern California's weeklong heat wave is finally waning now that Tropical Storm Kay has covered the region with clouds and rain.
kclu.org
Earthquake rattles parts of Ventura and Los Angeles Counties
A small earthquake rattled parts of Ventura and Los Angeles Counties. The magnitude 2.6 quake hit at 7:35 a.m. Monday. The epicenter was in the San Fernando Valley, about a half mile east of Canoga Park. Some people in western Ventura County felt the quake, especially in the Simi Valley...
Residents Brace for Potential Flooding from High Surf in Long Beach
Long Beach, Los Angeles County, CA: As Tropical Storm Kay moved ocean bound, Southern California felt the effects of the storm in the way of downpours, high surf and potential flooding, especially in the burn areas and coastal communities. Residents watched in anticipation as beach waves crashed onto the boardwalk...
Crews work to block potential flooding in Long Beach amid high tide
Crews worked to block potential flooding in Long Beach amid a high tide by shoring up the berm to protect coastal homes. Sandbags surrounded several homes in the area. Authorities say at least two homes suffered minor water damage. Emergency crews are staffed and ready to respond from the Command Center on Ocean Boulevard. Long Beach city officials have been door knocking, making sure residents are okay. Crews will continue to protect any threatened homes and residents.
Santa Clarita Radio
Prius Catches Fire In 5 Freeway Crash
A Prius caught fire following a 5 Freeway crash north of Castaic Tuesday. Around 10:20 a.m. Tuesday, first responders received reports of a single-vehicle crash on the southbound 5 Freeway south of TEMPLIN Highway, said a Craig Little, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. A Prius caught fire...
Thousands of LADWP customers without power in L.A.
Thousands of Los Angeles Department of Water and Power customers experienced a prolonged power outage Saturday. The utility estimated about 24,700 services were knocked out, with the blame falling on damage caused by Post-Tropical Cyclone Kay. A spokesperson for LADWP said the hardest hit areas were Harbor Gateway, Wilmington and Vermont Knolls, although other areas […]
spectrumnews1.com
COVID transmission falling in LA, masking recommendation easing
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Transmission of COVID-19 in Los Angeles County continues to fall, with the public health director saying Tuesday the plummeting rate will likely lead to a further loosening of the county's indoor masking recommendation. Barbara Ferrer told the county Board of Supervisors on Tuesday that the...
signalscv.com
Two-vehicle collision results in two transports to local hospital
A two-vehicle collision in Canyon Country resulted in multiple injuries and two hospital transports on Tuesday, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials. The Carl Boyer Drive and Centre Point Parkway collision involved a grey Tesla and a grey Infiniti QX50. The vehicle collision resulted in the grey Tesla sideswiping into a tree.
Tropical Storm Kay knocks out power to thousands of LADWP customers
Scattered power outages blamed on Tropical Storm Kay were affecting thousands of Los Angeles Department of Water and Power customers.
luxury-houses.net
An Uniquely Designed Home in Palos Verdes Estate Set Atop The Bluffs Overlooking The Pacific Ocean Hits The Market for $7.499 Million
Description About This Home in Palos Verdes Estate. The Home in Palos Verdes Estate, an extraordinary custom estate with an expansive eco-friendly motor court and uniquely designed accents offering spectacular views of Santa Monica bay is now available for sale. This home located at 1328 Palos Verdes Dr W, Palos Verdes Peninsula, California offers 7 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 8,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Kevin Dees (Phone: 424-281-6848) & Allison Lutz (Phone: 424-230-3700) at The Agency for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Palos Verdes Estate.
Public’s help sought identifying man hospitalized for 3 days in L.A.
Officials are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who has been hospitalized for three days at Los Angeles County+USC Medical Center in Boyle Heights. The man is between 55 and 60 years old, is 6 feet tall and weighs 144 pounds, officials said. He has a slim build, gray hair, beard and mustache […]
Semi Jackknifes on Freeway During Rainfall
Paramount, Los Angeles County, CA: California Highway Patrol and the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a jackknifed semi on the westbound 105 Freeway onto the southbound 710 split in the city of Paramount on Friday, Sept. 9, around 11:05 p.m. When firefighters arrived, they reported that the driver...
spectrumnews1.com
LA Council president calls for AC requirement in residential rental units
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Residential rental units in Los Angeles would be required to have cooling appliances, such as air conditioners, under a motion introduced Tuesday by City Council President Nury Martinez. Citing the past two weeks of record heat in Los Angeles — with temperatures in the San...
What’s the deal with those giant ‘Barbie Jeeps’ cruising around Orange County?
California here we come, indeed! KTLA’s Samantha Cortese, Andy Riesmeyer and Bobby Gonzalez took a trip to Orange Country to highlight some fun activities to bring out your inner Summer Roberts or Seth Cohen (just don’t let your inner Marissa Cooper drive). Rent a giant “Barbie Jeep” to tool around Balboa Island with the Newport […]
Orange County Business Journal
Argyros Family Sells Santa Ana Land Parcel for $51M
Costa Mesa-based Arnel & Affiliates has sold one of its long-standing Santa Ana development sites in a $51 million multifamily land play. San Diego-based Ledcor Group paid about $6 million per acre for the site adjacent to the Santa Ana (5) Freeway, where it plans to kick off construction next year on what will be one of the city’s largest mixed-use residential projects in recent years.
foxla.com
Some LA County employees racked up personal miles in take-home work vehicles
LOS ANGELES - It's a gas pump perk that many of us wish we had. A FOX 11 investigation found LA County employees racked up personal miles in their home-assigned cars. FOX 11 put in a Public Records Act request for county-home-assigned vehicles for the years 2020 and 2021. Those were both pandemic years, and there were months when the county was under a stay-at-home order.
Body Found on 5 Freeway in Santa Ana
A body was found Sunday evening on the Santa Ana (5) Freeway in Santa Ana.
westsidetoday.com
Coast Guard Terminates the Voyage of an Illegal Charter Vessel in Marina Del Rey
U.S. Coast Guard members from Coast Guard Sector Los Angeles/Long Beach terminates voyage of an illegal charter vessel Beirut, near Marina Del Rey, Calif., Sept. 3, 2022. Photo: Petty Officer 3rd Class Hunter Schnabel. A 58-foot pleasure craft named Beirut was boarded by the joint task force while it was...
