Los Angeles County, CA

kclu.org

Earthquake rattles parts of Ventura and Los Angeles Counties

A small earthquake rattled parts of Ventura and Los Angeles Counties. The magnitude 2.6 quake hit at 7:35 a.m. Monday. The epicenter was in the San Fernando Valley, about a half mile east of Canoga Park. Some people in western Ventura County felt the quake, especially in the Simi Valley...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Crews work to block potential flooding in Long Beach amid high tide

Crews worked to block potential flooding in Long Beach amid a high tide by shoring up the berm to protect coastal homes.  Sandbags surrounded several homes in the area. Authorities say at least two homes suffered minor water damage. Emergency crews are staffed and ready to respond from the Command Center on Ocean Boulevard. Long Beach city officials have been door knocking, making sure residents are okay. Crews will continue to protect any threatened homes and residents. 
LONG BEACH, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Prius Catches Fire In 5 Freeway Crash

A Prius caught fire following a 5 Freeway crash north of Castaic Tuesday. Around 10:20 a.m. Tuesday, first responders received reports of a single-vehicle crash on the southbound 5 Freeway south of TEMPLIN Highway, said a Craig Little, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. A Prius caught fire...
CASTAIC, CA
KTLA

Thousands of LADWP customers without power in L.A.

Thousands of Los Angeles Department of Water and Power customers experienced a prolonged power outage Saturday. The utility estimated about 24,700 services were knocked out, with the blame falling on damage caused by Post-Tropical Cyclone Kay. A spokesperson for LADWP said the hardest hit areas were Harbor Gateway, Wilmington and Vermont Knolls, although other areas […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

COVID transmission falling in LA, masking recommendation easing

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Transmission of COVID-19 in Los Angeles County continues to fall, with the public health director saying Tuesday the plummeting rate will likely lead to a further loosening of the county's indoor masking recommendation. Barbara Ferrer told the county Board of Supervisors on Tuesday that the...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
signalscv.com

Two-vehicle collision results in two transports to local hospital

A two-vehicle collision in Canyon Country resulted in multiple injuries and two hospital transports on Tuesday, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials. The Carl Boyer Drive and Centre Point Parkway collision involved a grey Tesla and a grey Infiniti QX50. The vehicle collision resulted in the grey Tesla sideswiping into a tree.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
luxury-houses.net

An Uniquely Designed Home in Palos Verdes Estate Set Atop The Bluffs Overlooking The Pacific Ocean Hits The Market for $7.499 Million

Description About This Home in Palos Verdes Estate. The Home in Palos Verdes Estate, an extraordinary custom estate with an expansive eco-friendly motor court and uniquely designed accents offering spectacular views of Santa Monica bay is now available for sale. This home located at 1328 Palos Verdes Dr W, Palos Verdes Peninsula, California offers 7 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 8,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Kevin Dees (Phone: 424-281-6848) & Allison Lutz (Phone: 424-230-3700) at The Agency for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Palos Verdes Estate.
RANCHO PALOS VERDES, CA
Key News Network

Semi Jackknifes on Freeway During Rainfall

Paramount, Los Angeles County, CA: California Highway Patrol and the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a jackknifed semi on the westbound 105 Freeway onto the southbound 710 split in the city of Paramount on Friday, Sept. 9, around 11:05 p.m. When firefighters arrived, they reported that the driver...
PARAMOUNT, CA
Orange County Business Journal

Argyros Family Sells Santa Ana Land Parcel for $51M

Costa Mesa-based Arnel & Affiliates has sold one of its long-standing Santa Ana development sites in a $51 million multifamily land play. San Diego-based Ledcor Group paid about $6 million per acre for the site adjacent to the Santa Ana (5) Freeway, where it plans to kick off construction next year on what will be one of the city’s largest mixed-use residential projects in recent years.
SANTA ANA, CA
foxla.com

Some LA County employees racked up personal miles in take-home work vehicles

LOS ANGELES - It's a gas pump perk that many of us wish we had. A FOX 11 investigation found LA County employees racked up personal miles in their home-assigned cars. FOX 11 put in a Public Records Act request for county-home-assigned vehicles for the years 2020 and 2021. Those were both pandemic years, and there were months when the county was under a stay-at-home order.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

