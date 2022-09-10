ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Who's In, Who's Out for Tennessee Against Pitt

By Matt Ray
 3 days ago

No. 24 Tennessee and No.17 Pitt are set to clash momentarily in part two of the Johnny Majors Classic. The two teams delivered an instant classic last season that saw the Vols fall 41-34 to the Panthers inside of Neyland Stadium. This year, Tennessee will look to change the narrative as Josh Heupels' program continues its ascension in year two. In this article, the Volunteer Country staff share their latest intel on which players will and will not be available against the Panthers.

Juwan Mitchell

The veteran linebacker was listed as a co-starter ahead of week one, but he did not dress with the team for undisclosed reasons. At the time, we were told that it was not injury related, and it appears that is likely true. Mitchell was listed as a co-starter again this week, and he is OUT for the Vols.

Dee Williams

The first-year cornerback was not available for the Vols last week, and he has not appeared in warmups yet. He has dealt with an injury coming out of fall camp, so it does not come as a major surprise that he is not available today.

Kwauze Garland

Per a Tennessee spokesman, linebacker Kwauze Garland is also unavailable for the Vols this week. Garland did leave last week's contest with an undisclosed injury.

De'Shawn Rucker

Rucker did not dress last week against Ball State as he has dealt with a nagging injury, and but he has gone through warmups and appears like he WILL be available for Tennessee today.

Miles Campbell

Miles Campbell is also once again unavailable for the Vols this week of undisclosed reasons.

Len'Neth Whitehead

The third-year running back remains out for the season following a shoulder injury sustained during fall camp.

The Vols are relatively healthy heading into this contest, and they'll face a Pitt team that has dealt with some early injuries. Still, Tennessee will need to fire on all cylinders early and often to come out on top in this matchup. Continue to follow Volunteer Country for more updates.

