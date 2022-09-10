Photos: NC State defeats Charleston Southern in home opener

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
N&O’s college football picks for North Carolina schools, Florida State vs Louisville
Can North Carolina’s ACC schools all move to 3-0 this week? And can App State, ECU and NC Central add to their early-season success? Our N&O sports staff also made picks for the Florida State- Louisville game this week.
NC State basketball schedule for 2022-23 season now complete with release of ACC games
Here’s a look at NC State’s schedule — the can’t miss game, potential trap game, toughest stretches, easiest stretch and the Wolfpack’s biggest non-conference test, as Kevin Keatts’ program looks to bounce back from last season’s 11-21 finish.
NC State running back is making a name for himself early this college football season
Through two games, Demie Sumo-Karngbaye is the Pack’s leading rusher and is second in the ACC with 7.1 yards per carry. NC State was the only Power 5 program to offer Sumo-Karngbaye, who’s from Willingboro, New Jersey, out of high school.
As Saturday proved, North Carolina’s best college football program resides in Boone
App State, during the past 15 years, now has victories at No. 5 Michigan, in 2007, and at No. 6 Texas A&M. UNC has never beaten a team that highly-ranked on the road. NC State’s most recent comparable road victory came in 1967, at No. 2 Houston.
Devin Leary shines as NC State football beats Charleston Southern 55-3 in home opener
N.C. State, after an intense week of practice, will be looking to put together a complete, more efficient effort as the No. 18 Wolfpack hosts Charleston Southern in the home opener at Carter-Finley Stadium at 12:30 p.m.
Duke football vs NC A&T odds, players to watch and Blue Devils’ history vs FCS teams
Under first-year head coach Mike Elko, Duke has a chance to start a season 3-0 for the first time since 2018, which is the last time the program posted a winning record and played in a bowl game. Duke has posted nine consecutive wins over FCS teams.
Three things we learned about NC State football in 55-3 win over Charleston Southern
It could be a special season for Tyler Baker-Williams, and in a year filled with heartbreak. After picking off a pass at ECU, Saturday he had a sack that resulted in a fumble the Pack turned into a TD. On the next series, he picked off a pass.
UNC defense came up big when it mattered most, as Tar Heels beat Georgia State, 35-28
UNC held the Panthers to 58 total yards in the fourth quarter — including just 1-of-5 on third-down conversions. “Today the defense was the difference in winning the game,” Mack Brown said.
UNC football beats Georgia State, 35-28. Mack Brown’s team is now 3-0 on the season
UNC looks for its second straight road win against a Sun Belt opponent when it takes on Georgia State (0-1) at noon in Atlanta. The Tar Heels (2-0) are the first Power Five team to play at the Panthers’ home stadium, Center Parc Stadium.
UNC, Duke, NC State and other campuses offer new COVID booster for students and staff
Students and employees can use a tool from the CDC to see whether it’s time for them to get the updated bivalent booster shot at a campus health facility.
Three things we learned about UNC football in 35-28 win at Georgia State
Freshman Omarion Hampton has now rushed for 100 yards in two games this season, and UNC’s tight ends accounted for seven of Drake Maye’s 19 completions and 151 of his 284 passing yards.
Duke and UNC earn top rankings by US News. Here’s where other NC universities stand.
Duke University took the top national ranking for North Carolina universities, while UNC-Chapel Hill ranked 5th among public universities and 15th for best value.
NC State football vs Texas Tech odds, game key: Could series produce another thriller?
The No. 16 Pack opened as a 8.5-point favorite, but the last three games in the series have been unpredictable with crazy twists and turns. The Red Raiders are coming off their first regular-season win over a ranked nonconference opponent since 1989.
NC State wants to be sharper, more efficient as Charleston Southern comes to town
No. 18 Wolfpack faces a Big South opponent in the home opener after close call against ECU.
UNC basketball star Armando Bacot out to show off added skill set during senior season
Bacot said he’s focused on things like setting screens, becoming more of a facilitator in halfcourt sets and being able to consistently make a jumper off a pick and roll. “I’m just trying to be that janitor. I feel like everybody needs a janitor ...”
No more driving to Durham: Chapel Hill finally has a Cook Out, with indoor dining
Something people in Chapel Hill have wanted for years is finally here, and it has indoor seating.
Pickleball is hotter than ever. Here’s what to know + where to play in Raleigh
Pickleball isn’t just a sport, it’s a “lifestyle” for many, says the Raleigh-based author of the new book “Pickleball For All.”
For both UNC and NC State, Saturday is a badly needed fresh start to the season
After a pair of impossibly narrow escapes, it’s a chance to take a step back toward being the teams they envisioned and expected to be.
Where will NC’s power come from? Hearing starting this week could be key to answers
Duke Energy needs to cut carbon dioxide emissions by the beginning of the 2030s. But how it gets there is a matter of debate.
Cardinal Gibbons football holds on by the skin of its teeth against Wake Forest
The Crusaders’ offense had a hard time Friday on its home turf, but their defense was on point, helping the defending N.C. 4A state champions edge the Cougars.
