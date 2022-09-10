ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

Photos: NC State defeats Charleston Southern in home opener

By Ethan Hyman and Kaitlin McKeown
The News & Observer
The News & Observer
 3 days ago

The N.C. State Wolfpack faced Charleston Southern to for it’s home opener in Carter-Finley Stadium, Saturday afternoon, Sept. 10, 2022.

The Wolfpack, led by quarterback Devin Leary, won the game 55-3.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31yHU0_0hqDJg1800
N.C. States Isaiah Moore (1) gets ready to head onto the field for warmups before N.C. States game against Charleston Southern at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42qrXM_0hqDJg1800
N.C. State running back Demie Sumo-Karngbaye runs the ball during the first half of the Wolfpackís game against Charleston Southern on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C. Kaitlin McKeown/kmckeown@newsobserver.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZWsYN_0hqDJg1800
N.C. States Jordan Houston (3) pulls in a 24-yard touchdown reception during the first half of N.C. States game against Charleston Southern at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Charleston Southern linebacker Shary Jefferson (30) defends. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KE2vH_0hqDJg1800
N.C. State defensive back Tyler Baker-Williams hits Charleston Southern quarterback Ross Malmgren, causing him to fumble the ball during the second half of the Wolfpack’s game against Charleston Southern on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C. Kaitlin McKeown/kmckeown@newsobserver.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gtiza_0hqDJg1800
N.C. State defensive end Travali Price (58) hits Charleston Southern quarterback Ross Malmgren (5) as he throws during the first half of N.C. States game against Charleston Southern at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ImYS7_0hqDJg1800
N.C. State linebacker Drake Thomas (32) stops Charleston Southern running back TJ Ruff (24) for a loss during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Charleston Southern at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22cYNa_0hqDJg1800
N.C. State quarterback Devin Leary runs the ball during the first half of the Wolfpack’s game against Charleston Southern on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C. Kaitlin McKeown/kmckeown@newsobserver.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NJjpg_0hqDJg1800
N.C. State safety Cyrus Fagan (4) celebrates after breaking up a pass during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Charleston Southern at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lnOkP_0hqDJg1800
N.C. State’s Thayer Thomas (5) returns a punt 38-yards during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Charleston Southern at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0emVIS_0hqDJg1800
Fans cheer for the Wolfpack before N.C. State’s game against Charleston Southern at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13HPNn_0hqDJg1800
N.C. State wide receiver Anthony Smith (85) pulls in a 40-yard touchdown reception as Charleston Southern cornerback Kamron Smith (6) defends during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Charleston Southern at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LHKZw_0hqDJg1800
N.C. State linebacker Jaylon Scott (2) and defensive tackle Joshua Harris (0) stop Charleston Southern running back TJ Ruff (24) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Charleston Southern at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pMjG7_0hqDJg1800
N.C. State wide receiver Jasiah Provillon (84) celebrates with quarterback Devin Leary (13) after Leary scored on a two-yard touchdown during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Charleston Southern at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QPSV7_0hqDJg1800
N.C. State quarterback Jack Chambers is brought down by Charleston Southern linebacker Shary Jefferson during the second half of the Wolfpackís game against Charleston Southern on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C. Kaitlin McKeown/kmckeown@newsobserver.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wz5x6_0hqDJg1800
N.C. State center Grant Gibson (50) celebrates with quarterback Jack Chambers (14) after Chambers threw a touchdown pass during the second half of N.C. State’s 55-3 victory over Charleston Southern at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34NdDi_0hqDJg1800
N.C. State running back Delbert Mimms III (34) scores on a 20-yard touchdown reception as Charleston Southern defensive lineman Quintin Seguin (3) tries to stop him during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Charleston Southern at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GdXTE_0hqDJg1800
N.C. State’s Joshua Harris (0) laughs with Timothy McKay (52) during the second half of N.C. State’s 55-3 victory over Charleston Southern at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cO2oH_0hqDJg1800
N.C. State head coach Dave Doeren celebrates after the Wolfpack scored during the second half of N.C. States 55-3 victory over Charleston Southern at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32bXxz_0hqDJg1800
N.C. State’s Devin Carter (88) celebrates with quarterback Devin Leary (13) after Leary scored on 12-yard touchdown run in the first half of N.C. State’s game against Charleston Southern at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L4Bwq_0hqDJg1800
N.C. State head coach Dave Doeren watches as his team warms up prior to a game against Charleston Southern on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C. Kaitlin McKeown/kmckeown@newsobserver.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FCwTs_0hqDJg1800
N.C. State quarterback Devin Leary (13) thanks the band after they sang happy birthday to him after N.C. State’s 55-3 victory over Charleston Southern at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wydgv_0hqDJg1800
N.C. State head coach Dave Doeren greets fans after N.C. State’s 55-3 victory over Charleston Southern at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cVCuP_0hqDJg1800
N.C. State quarterback MJ Morris is brought down by Charleston Southern linebacker Garrett Sayegh during the second half of the Wolfpack’s game against Charleston Southern on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C. Kaitlin McKeown/kmckeown@newsobserver.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tqlTP_0hqDJg1800
N.C. State quarterback Devin Leary looks to pass during the first half of the Wolfpack’s game against Charleston Southern on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C. Kaitlin McKeown/kmckeown@newsobserver.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GUDxE_0hqDJg1800
N.C. State quarterback MJ Morris (16) scrambles for yards during the second half of N.C. State’s 55-3 victory over Charleston Southern at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P2MpX_0hqDJg1800
N.C. State head coach Dave Doeren gives instructions from the sideline during the first half of the Wolfpack’s game against Charleston Southern on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C. Kaitlin McKeown/kmckeown@newsobserver.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QiUSt_0hqDJg1800
N.C. State quarterback Devin Leary (13) prepares to pass during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Charleston Southern at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14NLFv_0hqDJg1800
N.C. State head coach Dave Doeren congratulates his team during the second half of N.C. State’s 55-3 victory over Charleston Southern at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
North Charleston, SC
College Sports
City
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Football
City
North Charleston, SC
Raleigh, NC
College Sports
City
Charleston, SC
Raleigh, NC
Sports
North Charleston, SC
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Houston
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nc State#N C State#American Football#College Football#Charleston Southern#Carter Finley Stadium
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The News & Observer

The News & Observer

Raleigh, NC
11K+
Followers
466
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The News & Observer is widely regarded as one of the nation's best regional newspapers and places a strong emphasis on investigative reporting and watchdog journalism. In 1996, the paper was awarded the Pulitzer Prize Gold Medal for Public Service for its work showing how commercial hog farms were affecting the environment and economy in Eastern North Carolina. A company with deep roots in the Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill area, also known as the Triangle, the team that produces The News & Observer also staffs The Durham Herald-Sun and The N.C. Insider — a daily state government email newsletter product. The company launched nando.net, one of the nation’s first internet service providers, in 1994, and today is home to newsobserver.com.

 https://www.newsobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy