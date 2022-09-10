ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Max Mitchell Oozing Confidence Ahead of NFL Debut, Starting in Week 1

By Max Goodman
JetsCountry
JetsCountry
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08TWy9_0hqDJdMx00

Mitchell is ready for the challenge, filling in for Duane Brown against the Ravens on Sunday

Due to two separate injuries, the Jets will dip into their depth on the offensive line on Sunday in Week 1, giving rookie Max Mitchell the start at right tackle.

Mitchell, 22, was New York's fourth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, a product of Louisiana. He'll replace an injured Duane Brown (who was meant to fill in for Mekhi Becton after his season-ending knee injury). With Mitchell slotting in on the right side, George Fant will slide back over to left tackle on Sunday.

Asking Mitchell to make a spot start at the beginning of the season like this, with no prior NFL experience, is a tall order. Mitchell was dripping with confidence when he spoke to reporters on Friday, though. He's not only excited to get after it, but he feels ready to help his team win.

"I'm ready for it," he told reporters, calling it an amazing opportunity. "I've been taking reps with the ones. Nothing new to me. It's going to be awesome, I'm excited and it's nothing I'm not prepared for. Ready to go."

Asked why he feels so ready, considering he's never lined up for an NFL snap before, Mitchell singled out his perseverance, his tenacity and hard work over the years, in addition to some of the coaches he's had along the way.

"It's definitely a challenge, but I'm prepared for it, I've been taking reps off these guys all camp long," he said. "First after Mekhi's injury, I stepped in there and me personally, I expect myself to be ready to go out there and play. If I'm not ready enough to play, I shouldn't be out here. Just carry myself like that and the coaches have put me in a great position as well. They've given me reps at both left and right [tackle], I know the offense way better than I did two weeks ago."

Jets head coach Robert Saleh reiterated on Friday that he has faith in Mitchell to get the job done up front as well.

"Max is much further along than we thought he’d be at this point," Saleh said. "So we’re very confident that he’ll be able to step in and do his job."

One of the first defenders that Mitchell will face in the NFL is Calais Campbell, a 14-year veteran and six-time Pro-Bowl pass rusher with 93.5 career sacks. Again, flexing his confidence, Mitchell didn't flinch at the prospect of going toe to toe a perennial Pro Bowler.

"Dude's big, long, strong, fast. Just a freak athlete, but nothing we can't handle. Nothing that I haven't seen on the field before. Obviously he's a renowned guy, but he's just another dude."

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter ( @MaxTGoodman ), be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Bengals Reportedly Suffered Significant Longterm Injury Sunday

The Cincinnati Bengals lost a heartbreaker on Sunday, falling to their division rival Pittsburgh Steelers in overtime to open the 2022 season. In the process, the AFC North franchise reportedly suffered a significant injury, too. According to a report from the NFL Network, the Bengals lost a key special teams...
CINCINNATI, OH
Q 105.7

Fans are Loving the NY Giants’ New Head Coach Because of This Viral Video [WATCH]

The New York Giants have a winning record in the National Football League. Sadly, that's a headline in and of itself. Believe it or not, Big Blue has not had a winning record since 2016, according to ESPN's Jordan Raanan. That all changed yesterday afternoon, thanks to a missed field goal from Titans' kicker Randy Bullock, and a gutsy play-call from rookie head coach, Brian Daboll.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Lamar Jackson reacts to rumors of him rejecting $250 million contract offer from Ravens

Although Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens are not on the best of terms, they got off to a great start in the 2022 season. Baltimore took the win over the New York Jets by a score of 24-9. Even if they continue to rack up wins, Jackson’s contract situation will be under scrutiny all […] The post Lamar Jackson reacts to rumors of him rejecting $250 million contract offer from Ravens appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
State
New York State
Yardbarker

Fatten your NFL bankroll with this MLB parlay

The MLB regular season has less than a month to go, which means the postseason is getting closer and closer. And it's becoming more and more clear who's grabbing the month of September by the horns and who is simply just waiting for the season to end. That's why you...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Fant
fantasypros.com

Fantasy Football Trade Advice: Players to Buy & Sell (Week 2)

We’ll help you navigate the trade waters of your fantasy football leagues all season. Not only is there the ‘Who Should I Trade?’ tool where you can get instant feedback, but you can also sync your league for free using My Playbook in order to get trade advice specific to your team through our Trade Analyzer and Trade Finder tools.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Left And Right#American Football#Nfl Debut
Yardbarker

Watch: Peyton Manning, Eli Manning torch Jets after loss to Ravens

The opening "Monday Night Football" game of the 2022 NFL regular season featured an emotional matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos that the Seahawks won at home 17-16. It also gifted fans watching from their couches the latest edition of the popular "ManningCast" alternate broadcast that involves former...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
JetsCountry

JetsCountry

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
805
Post
297K+
Views
ABOUT

JetsCountry is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the New York Jets

 https://www.si.com/nfl/jets

Comments / 0

Community Policy