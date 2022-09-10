Read full article on original website
Out-of-pocket costs for cancer treatment continue rising for insured Americans
Cancer patients already have a lot to deal with emotionally and physically. But research shows that insured patients under 65 are also paying more for their treatments out-of-pocket than ever before.
KSAT 12
Some ways to avoid parental burnout
ORLANDO, Fla. – Parental burnout is nothing new. Throughout history, moms and dads everywhere have experienced stress and anxiety associated with parenting. But COVID-19 has brought a whole new set of issues, as parental burnout is on the rise. Homeschooling, soccer games, dinnertime, science projects, sleep overs, baseball tournaments,...
