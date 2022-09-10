ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, NJ

ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a motor vehicle crash on Old Freehold Road and Maple Tree. There is a report of no injuries. Anticipate traffic back ups.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
ocscanner.news

MIDDLETOWN: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT WITH EJECTION ON GSP

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a serious motor vehicle crash at mile marker 112.4 on the northbound side of the Garden State Park. This accident involves an ejection from the vehicle. Use extreme caution in the area, plan for extended travel time but if at all possible, avoid this area of the parkway.
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
Jackson, NJ
Accidents
City
Jackson, NJ
Jackson, NJ
Crime & Safety
NJ.com

Motorcyclist died after colliding with car that pulled onto road, police said

A motorcyclist died late last month after colliding with a vehicle that pulled into his path on Route 530 in Berkeley Township, police said. Daniel Wisnewski died at the scene of the Aug. 30 crash after several attempts to revive him with CPR by police officers, Berkeley EMS and paramedics from the Robert Wood Johnson health system, Berkeley Township police said.
BEACHWOOD, NJ
ocscanner.news

PEMBERTON: MAN JUMPS OFF DAM INTO SPILLWAY BASIN, SERIOUSLY INJURED, TEDIOUS RESCUE

At approx 3pm the Task Force was dispatched to the area of 100 Lakehurst rd to assist EMS (Capital Health). Upon arrival it was discovered that a subject had jumped off of the dam into the spillway basin. Initial crews utilized a 35’ extension ladder to make patient contact while Ladder 1815 put its aerial device in service over the edge of the dam as a high point. Upon initial assessment of the patient, medics were added and a helicopter was on stand-by.
PEMBERTON, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: PEDESTRIAN STRUCK BY UNLICENSED DRIVER REMAINS IN CRITICAL CONDITION

On Monday, September 12, 2022, at approximately 2:20 PM, police units were dispatched to Hooper Avenue, just north of Washington Street, for a reported pedestrian struck by a vehicle. Roseann Macchiarelli, 52 of Seaside Heights was traveling north on Hooper Avenue when she struck pedestrian Jessica Descafano, 33 of Forked River, who entered traffic attempting to cross Hooper Avenue mid-block.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
ocscanner.news

FARMINGDALE: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT

Emergency personnel were on the scene of an accident at Squankum and Birdsall Roads. We have no additional information available at this time, however, if additional information becomes available, we will update our page.
FARMINGDALE, NJ
ocscanner.news

BRICK: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT WITH MULTIPLE INJURIES

Emergency personnel are on the scene of an accident on Route 88 near Princeton Avenue involving five injured parties. Two patients refused medical assistance on site and three were transported to local hospitals by ambulance for treatment. Traffic is backed up in the area. Please avoid the area if possible.
BRICK, NJ
ocscanner.news

BEACHWOOD: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT WITH INJURIES

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a motor vehicle accident on Atlantic City Blvd (Route 9) by Lucky Spirits. We have a report of one party injured. No additional information is available at this time.
BEACHWOOD, NJ
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ocscanner.news

ISLAND HEIGHTS: CAR BREAK INS OVERNIGHT

We would like to remind our residents and visitors to LOCK your car doors at all times. In the early hours of the morning multiple vehicles where burglarized resulting in ONLY lost property. If you are a victim to vehicle burglary please call us at 732-270-3000 to make a report.
ISLAND HEIGHTS, NJ
ocscanner.news

JACKSON: POLICE DEPARTMENT PRESS RELEASE ON SHOOTING

Patrol Officers responded to a residence on Jackson Mills Road closer to the Freehold border for a report of an individual that had sustained a gunshot wound. Upon their arrival they discovered a male victim of a self inflicted gunshot wound. He was still alive and transported to the hospital for treatment, but ultimately succumbed to his injuries.
JACKSON, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: JEEP RUNS INTO POLE

This was the scene of an accident last night where a jeep struck a pole on Fisher Blvd @ Capstan Drive. No additional information is available at this time.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Motorcyclist In Critical Condition After Crash

MANCHESTER – A 29-year-old motorcyclist is left in critical condition after colliding into an SUV early Sunday morning, police said. The crash occurred around 12:30 a.m. at the intersection of County Route 571 and Ridgeway Boulevard. According to police, 38-year-old Ryan Niemiec of New Egypt was making a left...
JACKSON, NJ
ocscanner.news

BERKELEY: MOTORCYCLIST KILLED IN ACCIDENT ON PINEWALD-KESWICK ROAD

On August 30th, 2022 at approximately 5:11 PM officers responded to 804 Pinewald-Keswick Rd for a report of a motor vehicle crash with a motorcyclist down into the woods. This crash involved two vehicles. Officers arrived on scene and began performing life saving measures along with Berkeley EMS and Robert...
BERKELEY TOWNSHIP, NJ

