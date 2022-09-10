Read full article on original website
TOMS RIVER: OCEAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT RECOGNIZES FEMALE OFFICERS ON NATIONAL POLICE WOMAN’S DAY
On behalf of Sheriff Michael Mastronardy and the entire staff at the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office we salute all of the these strong women and so many more that continue to provide public safety for all. Their exemplary worth ethic serves as a role model for all women. Happy National Police Women’s Day!
Ocean County Provides Free Residential Document Shredding
OCEAN COUNTY – The County’s Residential Document Shredding Program will start its second string of dates on September 17 in Lacey. The program is sponsored by the Ocean County Board of Commissioners and is free to Ocean County residents only. Commercial documents will not be accepted at the collection sites.
Police: Man Dies from Self-inflicted Gunshot Wound in Ocean County, NJ
Authorities in Ocean County say a man recently died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Officials with the Jackson Township Police Department say their officers responded to a home on Jackson Mills Road near the border with Freehold for a report of a person who had sustained a gunshot wound. Upon...
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: GUN CLUB TREASURER CHARGED WITH THEFT
Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Plumsted Township Police Chief Earl Meroney announced that on September 6, 2022, Michael D. Weber, 64, of Spotswood, was charged with Theft in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:20-3a. An investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Economic Crime Squad and Plumsted Township Police Department...
Serious Crash Reported On Garden State Parkway: State Police
There was a serious crash involving an overturned car on the Garden State Parkway, authorities said. The one-car crash occurred at about 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 12 local lanes northbound north of Exit 109 — Route 520 in Middletown, according to the New Jersey Department of Transporation. New...
ocscanner.news
FREEHOLD: SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT K9 OFFICER REESE CELEBRATES HIS FIRST BIRTHDAY
Sheriff Golden and the Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office wish the youngest member of their K9 unit, Reese, a very happy birthday as he turns one year old today. This spunky bloodhound recently graduated from training but has wasted no time getting his paws wet, as Reese has already made several assists sniffing out crime.
New Jersey Globe
Gun club leader arrested for theft
The treasurer of a local gun club in Ocean County has been arrested on charges that he stole roughly $4,000 by using dues he collected for personal benefit, Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer announced on Tuesday. Michael D. Weber, a 64-year-old Jamesburg resident, was in charge of collecting and depositing membership dues...
What we know about Staten Island man, 33, who died after trying to commit robbery on Eltingville street
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 33-year-old man who died after allegedly trying to rob two individuals in Eltingville had a checked past that included a stint in state prison and more than two dozen arrests, law-enforcement sources told the Advance/SILive.com. Robert Compton of Annadale died after he approached two...
ocscanner.news
OCEAN COUNTY: RED FLAGS – STAY OUT OF THE WATER PLEASE
There has been a high volume of water rescues today and active searches going on at this time. There are warnings and red flags to stay out of the water due to undertow and rip currents stirring up the Jersey Shore as a result of Hurricane Earl. The strongest and best of swimmers can easily be swept up in these strong currents. For your safety and the safety of first responders putting their lives on the line, please stay out of the water.
Thieves try to steal Land Rover from garage of Gov. Murphy's neighbor: report
Two thieves tried to steal a Land Rover from the garage of Gov. Phil Murphy’s neighbor on Sunday afternoon, according to a report Tuesday.
ocscanner.news
JACKSON: POLICE DEPARTMENT PRESS RELEASE ON SHOOTING
Patrol Officers responded to a residence on Jackson Mills Road closer to the Freehold border for a report of an individual that had sustained a gunshot wound. Upon their arrival they discovered a male victim of a self inflicted gunshot wound. He was still alive and transported to the hospital for treatment, but ultimately succumbed to his injuries.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: JEEP RUNS INTO POLE
This was the scene of an accident last night where a jeep struck a pole on Fisher Blvd @ Capstan Drive. No additional information is available at this time.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a motor vehicle crash on Old Freehold Road and Maple Tree. There is a report of no injuries. Anticipate traffic back ups.
ocscanner.news
MIDDLETOWN: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT WITH EJECTION ON GSP
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a serious motor vehicle crash at mile marker 112.4 on the northbound side of the Garden State Park. This accident involves an ejection from the vehicle. Use extreme caution in the area, plan for extended travel time but if at all possible, avoid this area of the parkway.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: PEDESTRIAN STRUCK – LANDING ZONE ESTABLISHED
Emergency personnel are at the intersection of Hooper and Washington for a pedestrian struck. Landing Zone has been established at Toms River High School South for medevac. Avoid the area while this incident is transpiring.
ocscanner.news
SEASIDE PARK: UNRESPONSIVE MALE PULLED FROM WATER – CPR
An unresponsive male was pulled from the water a short time ago. The male was described as 50-60 years of age. First responders performed CPR. The last report was that the patient was being taken to Brighton Ave Beach for ambulance transport to the hospital. Please use extreme care if...
ocscanner.news
MANCHESTER: MISSING JUVENILE – POLICE SEEKING PUBLIC’S HELP
We currently need assistance in locating 12-year-old John Stefanowitz. John was last seen leaving the Manchester Township Middle School shortly after school started. John was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt with CHAMPION across the front, black pants, and a backpack. If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of...
Still Waiting, Here’s What You Want in this Toms River, NJ Shopping Center
This location in the Toms River Shopping Center at Kohl's plaza has been empty for quite a while and we got so many responses on what you'd like to see there. The building and business is definitely shaped like a supermarket because that's what it was at one time. I remember that the supermarket was so busy all the time, it was sad when it closed. What type of business would be a good fit for the Toms River Shopping Center?
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: ROAD CLOSURE DUE TO DOWNED POLE
Church Rd from College to Hinds is shut sown East and West Bound due to a pole down.
