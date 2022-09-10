There has been a high volume of water rescues today and active searches going on at this time. There are warnings and red flags to stay out of the water due to undertow and rip currents stirring up the Jersey Shore as a result of Hurricane Earl. The strongest and best of swimmers can easily be swept up in these strong currents. For your safety and the safety of first responders putting their lives on the line, please stay out of the water.

