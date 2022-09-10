ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean County, NJ

ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: GUN CLUB TREASURER CHARGED WITH THEFT

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Plumsted Township Police Chief Earl Meroney announced that on September 6, 2022, Michael D. Weber, 64, of Spotswood, was charged with Theft in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:20-3a. An investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Economic Crime Squad and Plumsted Township Police Department...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Ocean County, NJ
Ocean County, NJ
Island Heights, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Gun club leader arrested for theft

The treasurer of a local gun club in Ocean County has been arrested on charges that he stole roughly $4,000 by using dues he collected for personal benefit, Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer announced on Tuesday. Michael D. Weber, a 64-year-old Jamesburg resident, was in charge of collecting and depositing membership dues...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
#Sailfest#Ocsd
ocscanner.news

OCEAN COUNTY: RED FLAGS – STAY OUT OF THE WATER PLEASE

There has been a high volume of water rescues today and active searches going on at this time. There are warnings and red flags to stay out of the water due to undertow and rip currents stirring up the Jersey Shore as a result of Hurricane Earl. The strongest and best of swimmers can easily be swept up in these strong currents. For your safety and the safety of first responders putting their lives on the line, please stay out of the water.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

JACKSON: POLICE DEPARTMENT PRESS RELEASE ON SHOOTING

Patrol Officers responded to a residence on Jackson Mills Road closer to the Freehold border for a report of an individual that had sustained a gunshot wound. Upon their arrival they discovered a male victim of a self inflicted gunshot wound. He was still alive and transported to the hospital for treatment, but ultimately succumbed to his injuries.
JACKSON, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: JEEP RUNS INTO POLE

This was the scene of an accident last night where a jeep struck a pole on Fisher Blvd @ Capstan Drive. No additional information is available at this time.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NewsBreak
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a motor vehicle crash on Old Freehold Road and Maple Tree. There is a report of no injuries. Anticipate traffic back ups.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
ocscanner.news

MIDDLETOWN: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT WITH EJECTION ON GSP

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a serious motor vehicle crash at mile marker 112.4 on the northbound side of the Garden State Park. This accident involves an ejection from the vehicle. Use extreme caution in the area, plan for extended travel time but if at all possible, avoid this area of the parkway.
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
ocscanner.news

SEASIDE PARK: UNRESPONSIVE MALE PULLED FROM WATER – CPR

An unresponsive male was pulled from the water a short time ago. The male was described as 50-60 years of age. First responders performed CPR. The last report was that the patient was being taken to Brighton Ave Beach for ambulance transport to the hospital. Please use extreme care if...
SEASIDE PARK, NJ
ocscanner.news

MANCHESTER: MISSING JUVENILE – POLICE SEEKING PUBLIC’S HELP

We currently need assistance in locating 12-year-old John Stefanowitz. John was last seen leaving the Manchester Township Middle School shortly after school started. John was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt with CHAMPION across the front, black pants, and a backpack. If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of...
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ
Beach Radio

Still Waiting, Here’s What You Want in this Toms River, NJ Shopping Center

This location in the Toms River Shopping Center at Kohl's plaza has been empty for quite a while and we got so many responses on what you'd like to see there. The building and business is definitely shaped like a supermarket because that's what it was at one time. I remember that the supermarket was so busy all the time, it was sad when it closed. What type of business would be a good fit for the Toms River Shopping Center?
TOMS RIVER, NJ

