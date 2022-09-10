ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

cofcsports.com

Cougars Fall to Chanticleers Tuesday

CONWAY, S.C. --- Anna Smith put down a match-high 16 kills as College of Charleston fell to Coastal Carolina in a four-set battle on Tuesday evening. Coastal Carolina (7-3) won the match by scores of 25-22, 23-25, 25-16 and 25-22 holding College of Charleston (3-7) to a .123 hitting percentage while accumulating 13 blocks. The Chanticleers finished with 56 kills and eight service aces compared to totals of 47 and four for the Cougars.
abcnews4.com

Former cadet at The Citadel honored with posthumous degree

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Citadel has awarded its first ever posthumous degree. The military college awarded an undergraduate degree and a class ring Friday afternoon to the family of Lt. Col. George McMillan, a member of the class of 1938. McMillan was a senior, just six credits from...
crbjbizwire.com

Choate Construction, McQueen Distribution Bring New Facility to Summerville

CHARLESTON, SC – In conjunction with McQueen Distribution, represented by OMNI Partners, Choate Construction Company begins construction of a 110,000-SF speculative warehouse just outside of Charleston, South Carolina. Situated in the McQueen Industrial Park, the facility will capitalize on the quick access to land, air, and sea to meet the growing demand for fast shipping and product delivery in the competitive industrial space.
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Two massive 13-foot alligators caught in South Carolina lake

LAKE MARION, S.C. — It was a big weekend for alligator hunters in South Carolina who bagged a pair of massive catches. Cordray’s Processing and Taxidermy in Ravenel, South Carolina, shared photos of one massive gator on its Facebook page. In the accompanying post, Cordray’s said that the 625-pound animal had been caught in Lake Marion by Nick Gilbert and his crew.
Rene Cizio

This Town Between Savannah and Charleston is a Southern Gem

Known for its low-country charm, antebellum architecture, and quite a bit of Hollywood credit, this little-known but wildly charming low-country community is an absolute gem. On the coastline between Charleston and Savannah, Beaufort, South Carolina, is worth visiting because it’s the quieter, lesser-known cousin of the two more famous cities, which is probably what brought Hollywood calling so many times. It has all the charm, Spanish moss and coastal character as those other great cities, but none of the bustle or traffic. I spent a day in Beaufort, where I took a guided tour around the city and learned about some of its history and architecture, which left me longing for more.
live5news.com

Cold front to bring lower humidity, cooler mornings for the rest of the week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front will move offshore today bringing a halt to the muggy conditions that have plagued us for most of the summer! The drier air will begin moving this evening and you’ll especially notice it by tomorrow morning. With a clear sky overnight and the cold front well offshore, we expect all inland areas to drop into the 60s with only coastal locations staying in the low 70s. And it won’t be one and done! This will be a nice string of days with mornings in the 60s for the rest of the work week. Rain is out of the forecast beginning tomorrow with only a small chance of rain by the weekend. We’re watching a stalled front offshore for late this week which could bring an increase in clouds and rain chances. Computer models are trending drier and sunnier right now for Saturday and Sunday. At this point, we’ve put the rain chance at 20% for Saturday and Sunday.
holycitysinner.com

Documentary Highlighting U.S. Oyster Shucking Champion Includes Charleston Local

Filmmakers today announced the debut of Honor’s Best: Journey of an Oyster Shucking Champion, a feature-length documentary following the journey of four-time U.S. Oyster Shucking Champion Honor Allen. The documentary also features a local oyster shucker, Isabella Macbeth (right), who is the 2021 U.S. Women’s National Champion and has taken home the winning title at the Lowcountry Oyster Festival for six straight years. Resident may also recognize her as the Master Oyster Shucker at NICO in Mount Pleasant.
Alissa Rose

2 fastest-growing cities in South Carolina

As we all know, South Carolina is one of the most beautiful southern states because of its beautiful mountain, sea, beach towns, countryside, and big city feel. According to the US Census Bureau, South Carolina is one of the most popular states in the county, with a population of approximately 5,217,037 residents and the sixth fastest-growing state in America.
The Post and Courier

What was last week’s shake and boom?

Around 10:30 a.m. on Thursday Sept. 8, a loud boom and tremble was felt around the Goose Creek and Ladson area. Soon after, residential pages, on social media began to spill out comments about the half-second event. A lot of people felt it and many thought it was an earthquake....
The Post and Courier

2 Charleston cafés abruptly close with little explanation

While most of the Holy City was celebrating the long Labor Day weekend, two Charleston area cafés were packing up their shops. Gnome Café closed its doors Sept. 3, just one day after informing fans of the all-vegan destination that it would end a seven-year run at the corner of President and Cannon streets.
etxview.com

McRae legacy lives on at Boone Hall Plantation

Former Boone Hall owner Willie McRae was a Lowcountry giant who helped put Boone Hall Plantation at Mount Pleasant on the map as one of the most famous historical venues in the country that is visited by people from all over the world. The irony is he never sought to...
