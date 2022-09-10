Read full article on original website
Major supermarket chain set to open new store in South Carolina this monthKristen WaltersMoncks Corner, SC
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
Possible sighting of Melissa Highsmith, 51 years after she went missing as a babyLavinia ThompsonCharleston, SC
This Town Between Savannah and Charleston is a Southern GemRene CizioBeaufort, SC
2 fastest-growing cities in South CarolinaAlissa RoseCharleston, SC
cofcsports.com
Cougars Fall to Chanticleers Tuesday
CONWAY, S.C. --- Anna Smith put down a match-high 16 kills as College of Charleston fell to Coastal Carolina in a four-set battle on Tuesday evening. Coastal Carolina (7-3) won the match by scores of 25-22, 23-25, 25-16 and 25-22 holding College of Charleston (3-7) to a .123 hitting percentage while accumulating 13 blocks. The Chanticleers finished with 56 kills and eight service aces compared to totals of 47 and four for the Cougars.
charlestondaily.net
3 Most Affordable Areas of Charleston, South Carolina – New Video by Mikki Ramey
It’s no secret that the price of a home can make or break your decision to buy. No matter how much you want to live in your dream location, there’s not much you can do if it’s out of your budget. Fortunately, in Charleston, SC, we have...
abcnews4.com
Former cadet at The Citadel honored with posthumous degree
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Citadel has awarded its first ever posthumous degree. The military college awarded an undergraduate degree and a class ring Friday afternoon to the family of Lt. Col. George McMillan, a member of the class of 1938. McMillan was a senior, just six credits from...
holycitysinner.com
College of Charleston Earns High Praise in U.S. News & World Report’s Best Colleges Rankings
The College of Charleston is one of the top universities in the South, according to the 2023 edition of Best Colleges by U.S. News & World Report. In the latest edition of the report, the College moved up to No. 4 in the category of “Top Regional Public University in the South.”
crbjbizwire.com
Choate Construction, McQueen Distribution Bring New Facility to Summerville
CHARLESTON, SC – In conjunction with McQueen Distribution, represented by OMNI Partners, Choate Construction Company begins construction of a 110,000-SF speculative warehouse just outside of Charleston, South Carolina. Situated in the McQueen Industrial Park, the facility will capitalize on the quick access to land, air, and sea to meet the growing demand for fast shipping and product delivery in the competitive industrial space.
Two massive 13-foot alligators caught in South Carolina lake
LAKE MARION, S.C. — It was a big weekend for alligator hunters in South Carolina who bagged a pair of massive catches. Cordray’s Processing and Taxidermy in Ravenel, South Carolina, shared photos of one massive gator on its Facebook page. In the accompanying post, Cordray’s said that the 625-pound animal had been caught in Lake Marion by Nick Gilbert and his crew.
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Business Insider website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to South Carolina, you should add the following towns to your list.
This Town Between Savannah and Charleston is a Southern Gem
Known for its low-country charm, antebellum architecture, and quite a bit of Hollywood credit, this little-known but wildly charming low-country community is an absolute gem. On the coastline between Charleston and Savannah, Beaufort, South Carolina, is worth visiting because it’s the quieter, lesser-known cousin of the two more famous cities, which is probably what brought Hollywood calling so many times. It has all the charm, Spanish moss and coastal character as those other great cities, but none of the bustle or traffic. I spent a day in Beaufort, where I took a guided tour around the city and learned about some of its history and architecture, which left me longing for more.
The Post and Courier
Clemson study finds caught-and-released alligators more likely to flee from humans
It would be natural for people to flee an approaching alligator, but what would it take to get alligators to flee approaching people?. According to new research published by Clemson University, capturing alligators and letting them go makes them much more likely to run away when people come near. From...
live5news.com
Cold front to bring lower humidity, cooler mornings for the rest of the week!
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front will move offshore today bringing a halt to the muggy conditions that have plagued us for most of the summer! The drier air will begin moving this evening and you’ll especially notice it by tomorrow morning. With a clear sky overnight and the cold front well offshore, we expect all inland areas to drop into the 60s with only coastal locations staying in the low 70s. And it won’t be one and done! This will be a nice string of days with mornings in the 60s for the rest of the work week. Rain is out of the forecast beginning tomorrow with only a small chance of rain by the weekend. We’re watching a stalled front offshore for late this week which could bring an increase in clouds and rain chances. Computer models are trending drier and sunnier right now for Saturday and Sunday. At this point, we’ve put the rain chance at 20% for Saturday and Sunday.
holycitysinner.com
Documentary Highlighting U.S. Oyster Shucking Champion Includes Charleston Local
Filmmakers today announced the debut of Honor’s Best: Journey of an Oyster Shucking Champion, a feature-length documentary following the journey of four-time U.S. Oyster Shucking Champion Honor Allen. The documentary also features a local oyster shucker, Isabella Macbeth (right), who is the 2021 U.S. Women’s National Champion and has taken home the winning title at the Lowcountry Oyster Festival for six straight years. Resident may also recognize her as the Master Oyster Shucker at NICO in Mount Pleasant.
This Is The Best Milkshake In South Carolina
Eat This, Not That! found the tastiest milkshake in each state, including this frozen favorite in South Carolina.
live5news.com
Man receives near-6-figure payout after rolling ankle on Charleston sidewalk
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina will pay a settlement to a man who sued after suffering an injury on one of Charleston’s most famous streets. The state’s insurance reserve fund is now paying the man $95,000 for his injury. The man filed a lawsuit which stated that...
2 fastest-growing cities in South Carolina
As we all know, South Carolina is one of the most beautiful southern states because of its beautiful mountain, sea, beach towns, countryside, and big city feel. According to the US Census Bureau, South Carolina is one of the most popular states in the county, with a population of approximately 5,217,037 residents and the sixth fastest-growing state in America.
The Post and Courier
What was last week’s shake and boom?
Around 10:30 a.m. on Thursday Sept. 8, a loud boom and tremble was felt around the Goose Creek and Ladson area. Soon after, residential pages, on social media began to spill out comments about the half-second event. A lot of people felt it and many thought it was an earthquake....
Yelp reviewers just ranked this Charleston, South Carolina restaurant number 6 in the country
Japanese Spicy Fried Chicken at Jackrabbit FillyCj A. on Yelp. The sixth-best restaurant in the country according to Yelp reviews has its roots in hard times. As is written on the eatery's website: "In 2014, Shuai and Corrie Wang moved to Charleston, SC from Brooklyn, NY under the impression they had jobs. They did not."
The Post and Courier
2 Charleston cafés abruptly close with little explanation
While most of the Holy City was celebrating the long Labor Day weekend, two Charleston area cafés were packing up their shops. Gnome Café closed its doors Sept. 3, just one day after informing fans of the all-vegan destination that it would end a seven-year run at the corner of President and Cannon streets.
etxview.com
McRae legacy lives on at Boone Hall Plantation
Former Boone Hall owner Willie McRae was a Lowcountry giant who helped put Boone Hall Plantation at Mount Pleasant on the map as one of the most famous historical venues in the country that is visited by people from all over the world. The irony is he never sought to...
Family captures lightning strike on video while vacationing in South Carolina
CBS 6 Viewer Tammy Wiley and her family captured a wild weather video while on vacation in Folly Beach, South Carolina last week.
Major supermarket chain set to open new store in South Carolina this month
A major grocery store chain has announced the grand opening date for its newest South Carolina supermarket location later this month. If you're looking for a great place to do your grocery shopping, look no further than Publix.
