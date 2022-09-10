ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

Park Record

Park City Pulse: Chamber/Bureau Business University in session

Jennifer Wesselhoff Park City Chamber/Bureau president and CEO. As we get ready to launch our sustainable tourism initiatives, I never forget that the hum I hear in the background is our dedicated Chamber/Bureau staff planning and delivering the services that help our members succeed. One testament to their effectiveness is our growth. Last fiscal year, we welcomed more than 100 new partners to reach a total of 902!
PARK CITY, UT
Park Record

Way We Were: A flight to remember

December 17, 2022, represents the 119th anniversary of man’s first flight of a manned heavier-than-air powered and controlled aircraft. Take a moment to reflect on our aeronautical accomplishments since 1903 – extraordinary. From aviation’s humble beginnings, weather posed a threat – especially in mountainous regions. Park City is...
PARK CITY, UT
Park Record

Summit County Jail garden teaches inmates to reap what they sow

A luscious garden tucked away inside a barbed wire fence outside of the Summit County Justice Center provides the jail’s inmates with an important lesson about reaping what you sow. Sheriff’s Office Lt. Kacey Bates, who oversees the jail, said this summer’s garden is one of the best they’ve...
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
Park Record

Park City, Summit County readies Winter Olympic bid listening tour

Park City and Summit County leaders will embark on a listening tour starting next week to hear from residents about the potential opportunities and obstacles that come with hosting a Winter Olympics in 2030 or 2034. Representatives from City Hall and the County Courthouse are partnering with Mountain Mediation Center...
PARK CITY, UT
Park Record

Max Walter’s ‘Spirit of Carl Sandburg’ rises at the Park City Library

Carl Sandburg, known affectionately as “The People’s Poet,” looked for beauty in everything he saw, while understanding everything beautiful was ephemeral, a thing in the moment, according to actor and Sandburg historian Max Walter. “He seemed to live in the moment and look for beautiful things,” Walter...
PARK CITY, UT
Park Record

Park City backup quarterback Maximilian Grizzell making the most of opportunity

Park City quarterback Maximilian Grizzell took the snap and dropped back to pass in the second quarter, with the Miners up 32-0 and the ball in Murray territory. He scanned the field for an open receiver, but the senior sensed pressure coming at him. Grizzell avoided a sack and rolled to his left. He thought about tucking the ball and running for a first down.
PARK CITY, UT
Park Record

Bonny Light Horseman opened new doors of creativity for its three band members

Bonny Light Horseman, the folk trio consisting of songwriter and playwright Anias Mitchell, singer-songwriter Eric D. Johnson of the Fruit Bats and The Shins, and Muzz’s multi-instrumentalist Josh Kaufman, formed in 2018. The three musicians were invited to Eaux Claires Music & Arts Festival in Wisconsin by the festival’s...
PARK CITY, UT

