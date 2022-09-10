Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Volleyball: No. 10 Ohio State continues winning streak, bests No. 10 BYU, No. 5 Georgia Tech in Georgia Tech ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Duo Twenty One Pilots Will Perform At The Vivint Smart Home ArenaS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Dragon Boat Races Were Held at Daybreak in South JordanS. F. MoriSouth Jordan, UT
The Food Is Plentiful at The Cheesecake Factory at The City Creek CenterS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Cavs Land Donovan Mitchell in Blockbuster TradeAnthony DiMoroSalt Lake City, UT
Related
Park Record
Record editorial: Park City area can learn from wildfire evacuation exercise
It was just 13 months ago when a giant plume of smoke rose over the West Side of Summit County as the Parleys Canyon Fire started to tear through the mountainous terrain off Interstate 80, close to the Summit County-Salt Lake County line. The fire led to mandatory evacuations of...
Park Record
Park City Pulse: Chamber/Bureau Business University in session
Jennifer Wesselhoff Park City Chamber/Bureau president and CEO. As we get ready to launch our sustainable tourism initiatives, I never forget that the hum I hear in the background is our dedicated Chamber/Bureau staff planning and delivering the services that help our members succeed. One testament to their effectiveness is our growth. Last fiscal year, we welcomed more than 100 new partners to reach a total of 902!
Park Record
Way We Were: A flight to remember
December 17, 2022, represents the 119th anniversary of man’s first flight of a manned heavier-than-air powered and controlled aircraft. Take a moment to reflect on our aeronautical accomplishments since 1903 – extraordinary. From aviation’s humble beginnings, weather posed a threat – especially in mountainous regions. Park City is...
Park Record
Summit County Jail garden teaches inmates to reap what they sow
A luscious garden tucked away inside a barbed wire fence outside of the Summit County Justice Center provides the jail’s inmates with an important lesson about reaping what you sow. Sheriff’s Office Lt. Kacey Bates, who oversees the jail, said this summer’s garden is one of the best they’ve...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Park Record
Park City, Summit County readies Winter Olympic bid listening tour
Park City and Summit County leaders will embark on a listening tour starting next week to hear from residents about the potential opportunities and obstacles that come with hosting a Winter Olympics in 2030 or 2034. Representatives from City Hall and the County Courthouse are partnering with Mountain Mediation Center...
Park Record
Open house scheduled Tuesday to discuss Silly Market and Kimball Arts Festival
Park City officials are considering changes to two annual special events – the Park Silly Sunday Market and the Park City Kimball Arts Festival – and they’re asking for the public’s input. An open house designed to discuss the future of the events is slated for...
Park Record
Max Walter’s ‘Spirit of Carl Sandburg’ rises at the Park City Library
Carl Sandburg, known affectionately as “The People’s Poet,” looked for beauty in everything he saw, while understanding everything beautiful was ephemeral, a thing in the moment, according to actor and Sandburg historian Max Walter. “He seemed to live in the moment and look for beautiful things,” Walter...
Park Record
Summit County considering review process for revised Tech Center traffic study
Planning Department staffers on Wednesday are preparing to lead a discussion with the Summit County Council about how they will proceed with a revised traffic study submitted by the development firm pursuing a contentious project at the Tech Center site in Kimball Junction. A staff report for the upcoming County...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Park Record
Park City backup quarterback Maximilian Grizzell making the most of opportunity
Park City quarterback Maximilian Grizzell took the snap and dropped back to pass in the second quarter, with the Miners up 32-0 and the ball in Murray territory. He scanned the field for an open receiver, but the senior sensed pressure coming at him. Grizzell avoided a sack and rolled to his left. He thought about tucking the ball and running for a first down.
Park Record
Bonny Light Horseman opened new doors of creativity for its three band members
Bonny Light Horseman, the folk trio consisting of songwriter and playwright Anias Mitchell, singer-songwriter Eric D. Johnson of the Fruit Bats and The Shins, and Muzz’s multi-instrumentalist Josh Kaufman, formed in 2018. The three musicians were invited to Eaux Claires Music & Arts Festival in Wisconsin by the festival’s...
Comments / 0