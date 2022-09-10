Park City quarterback Maximilian Grizzell took the snap and dropped back to pass in the second quarter, with the Miners up 32-0 and the ball in Murray territory. He scanned the field for an open receiver, but the senior sensed pressure coming at him. Grizzell avoided a sack and rolled to his left. He thought about tucking the ball and running for a first down.

PARK CITY, UT ・ 21 HOURS AGO