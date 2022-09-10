ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesquite, TX

starlocalmedia.com

Plano Lexus general manager celebrates 30 years with Park Place

Chris Brunner joined Park Place Dealerships in 1992 as an assistant sales manager and today, he manages one of the largest Lexus dealerships in the country. Under his leadership, Lexus Grapevine received a number one national ranking in customer satisfaction and has been recognized as an Elite of Lexus dealer 18 times. In 2005, the Park Place Lexus dealerships in Grapevine and Plano became the first automobile dealerships ever to win the prestigious Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award, the nation's highest Presidential honor for quality and organizational performance excellence. Chris Brunner has been the General Manager at Park Place Lexus Plano since 2010.
PLANO, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Costly Online Hotel Booking Error Refunded

Darlene Greene of DeSoto, TX went online to book a staycation at the Gaylord Texan Hotel and Resort in Grapevine for a long weekend with her grandson this summer. After some technical difficulties, Greene completed the reservation but the confirmation showed for that same day with a check-in by 6 p.m. The reservation was made at 10:30 p.m.
DESOTO, TX
rejournals.com

Newly completed Dallas-Fort Worth industrial building finds new owner

JLL Capital Markets has closed the sale of DFW Park 161 AMZL, a fully leased Class-A distribution center totaling 219,000 square feet at the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport in Irving, Texas. JLL represented the seller, a joint venture between Invesco Real Estate and Perot Development Company. Completed in early 2022,...
IRVING, TX
Get Money Back With H-E-B’s New Debit Card

H-E-B sure has been busy lately in North Texas. Not only are they opening several local stores and bringing hundreds of new job opportunities, they’ve also been participating in the community. And now? They are making sure being Texan pays with a new debit card that gives customers an array of benefits, just in time for Frisco’s store grand opening on September 21.
FRISCO, TX
Mesquite, TX
starlocalmedia.com

McKinney Flour Mill celebrates 150 years

James Bresnahan first encountered the McKinney Flour Mill during a tour roughly 10 years ago. He had lived in McKinney since 2006 and joined the McKinney Chamber of Commerce around 2010. As part of the Leadership McKinney class, he and the rest of the group were taken on a tour of prominent spots in McKinney — including the flour mill.
MCKINNEY, TX
dmagazine.com

Lunch on a 25-Part Vegetarian Feast in Frisco

For years, a small number of Indian restaurants in the Dallas area have served thali, the wide platters carrying multiple dishes alongside flatbread or rice. The thali makes a delightful lunch: it offers a sampler collection with wide variety, it can cover a number of food groups, it often includes sweets, and it even comes with its own distinctive style of serving dishes.
FRISCO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Denton County Homelessness Data Report revealed, showing huge increase

The Denton County Homeless Coalition hosted two county-wide events to release the annual Homelessness Data Report, making these the first in-person data reveals since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Homelessness Data Report offers insight into how COVID-19 has affected the face of homelessness in Denton County and primary...
DENTON COUNTY, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Flower Mound Pumpkin Patch will not open this fall

Citing a lack of help, the owner of the Flower Mound Pumpkin Patch has announced that the popular attraction will not open this fall after 30 years in business. Owner Jan Balekian, 73, has hosted nearly 200,000 families a year on her 25-acre property at FM 1171 and Lusk Lane every October. It us routinely ranked as one of the top pumpkin patches in the country.
FLOWER MOUND, TX

