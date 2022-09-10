Read full article on original website
Music City Mall in Lewisville sold to new owners
Los Angeles-based company 1000 South Vermont LLC and its affiliates purchased Music City Mall on Aug. 25, according to city officials. (Community Impact Newspaper file photo) For the second time in five years, Music City Mall has changed hands. Lewisville Economic Development Director Marichelle Samples confirmed Sept. 13 that Los...
Plano Lexus general manager celebrates 30 years with Park Place
Chris Brunner joined Park Place Dealerships in 1992 as an assistant sales manager and today, he manages one of the largest Lexus dealerships in the country. Under his leadership, Lexus Grapevine received a number one national ranking in customer satisfaction and has been recognized as an Elite of Lexus dealer 18 times. In 2005, the Park Place Lexus dealerships in Grapevine and Plano became the first automobile dealerships ever to win the prestigious Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award, the nation's highest Presidential honor for quality and organizational performance excellence. Chris Brunner has been the General Manager at Park Place Lexus Plano since 2010.
Costly Online Hotel Booking Error Refunded
Darlene Greene of DeSoto, TX went online to book a staycation at the Gaylord Texan Hotel and Resort in Grapevine for a long weekend with her grandson this summer. After some technical difficulties, Greene completed the reservation but the confirmation showed for that same day with a check-in by 6 p.m. The reservation was made at 10:30 p.m.
Meet Laila Moore, the Director of Investor Services for Coppell Chamber of Commerce
Laila Moore serves as the Director of Investor Services for the Coppell Chamber of Commerce. She loves interacting with those around her, making people laugh, and is a long-time resident of Coppell. Tell me a little bit about yourself.
$43 million new-build mansion hits market in University Park enclave of Volk Estates
DALLAS — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal. After four years of construction, the finishing touches are being put on a 23,688-square-foot mansion in University Park, and the grand limestone palace has hit the market priced at $43 million. The home at 6915 Baltimore Drive in...
Newly completed Dallas-Fort Worth industrial building finds new owner
JLL Capital Markets has closed the sale of DFW Park 161 AMZL, a fully leased Class-A distribution center totaling 219,000 square feet at the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport in Irving, Texas. JLL represented the seller, a joint venture between Invesco Real Estate and Perot Development Company. Completed in early 2022,...
Get Money Back With H-E-B’s New Debit Card
H-E-B sure has been busy lately in North Texas. Not only are they opening several local stores and bringing hundreds of new job opportunities, they’ve also been participating in the community. And now? They are making sure being Texan pays with a new debit card that gives customers an array of benefits, just in time for Frisco’s store grand opening on September 21.
Meet Chelsea Rayna, Owner and Director of ADEPT Dance in Lewisville
Chelsea Rayna spends her time teaching dance to students with disabilities and has known this is what she's wanted to do since the age of 14. Rayna owns ADEPT Dance in Lewisville, which aims to create personal growth through quality dance. Tell me a little bit about yourself.
Frisco-based PGA championship included in VendorMatch program, deadline to register is Sept. 15
As PGA Frisco prepares to host its first major championship in May, the PGA of America is asking local and diverse suppliers to register with the association's VendorMatch program for 2023 PGA spectator championships. A press release provided by the PGA invites minority-, women-, LGBT-, disabled-, Veteran-, service disabled Veteran-...
Mesquite’s Clear the Shelter event places 50 animals in new homes
Mesquite Animal Services placed 50 animals in new homes during the Clear the Shelter adoption event on Aug. 27. Adoption fees were waived for the day as part of the nationwide event. All adopted pets were sterilized, vaccinated, and microchipped.
Would you move to a new city or state? Study says over 90% of people could be convinced
DALLAS (KDAF) — Do you like where you live? Could you be convinced to move to a new city or even a new state entirely?. According to a new report from HomeBay.com, most people (92%) could be convinced to move to a new city or state. Officials with HomeBay.com surveyed 1,000 Americans and asked them questions about whether or not they would relocate to a new place.
Photos: State Fair of Texas announces new mouth-watering foods for 2022 season
When someone offers you a deep-fried Texas country cookout as a single food item, you shut up, pay up, and eat up, with no questions asked, right?
McKinney Flour Mill celebrates 150 years
James Bresnahan first encountered the McKinney Flour Mill during a tour roughly 10 years ago. He had lived in McKinney since 2006 and joined the McKinney Chamber of Commerce around 2010. As part of the Leadership McKinney class, he and the rest of the group were taken on a tour of prominent spots in McKinney — including the flour mill.
Lunch on a 25-Part Vegetarian Feast in Frisco
For years, a small number of Indian restaurants in the Dallas area have served thali, the wide platters carrying multiple dishes alongside flatbread or rice. The thali makes a delightful lunch: it offers a sampler collection with wide variety, it can cover a number of food groups, it often includes sweets, and it even comes with its own distinctive style of serving dishes.
Portillo’s drives its “Beef Bus” back into town for two weeks of previews – and a chance to try their Windy City hot dogs and beef sandwiches
If you missed the chance to preview the famous hot dogs and beef sandwiches that make Portillo’s a Windy City favorite, you’ve got two more bonus preview weeks to try them. Portillo’s is driving its “Beef Bus” back to DFW in advance of its late-fall opening at Grandscape...
Dallas Tries Improving Trash Pickup and Sanitation Services With New Schedule, Longer Work Week
When City Manager T.C. Broadnax’s job seemed like it was on the line in June, one complaint coming from the mayor, City Council members and residents stemmed from the dwindling quality of basic city services like trash and recycling collection. As Broadnax works through a 100-day plan to get...
Denton County Homelessness Data Report revealed, showing huge increase
The Denton County Homeless Coalition hosted two county-wide events to release the annual Homelessness Data Report, making these the first in-person data reveals since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Homelessness Data Report offers insight into how COVID-19 has affected the face of homelessness in Denton County and primary...
Flower Mound Pumpkin Patch will not open this fall
Citing a lack of help, the owner of the Flower Mound Pumpkin Patch has announced that the popular attraction will not open this fall after 30 years in business. Owner Jan Balekian, 73, has hosted nearly 200,000 families a year on her 25-acre property at FM 1171 and Lusk Lane every October. It us routinely ranked as one of the top pumpkin patches in the country.
Internet’s favorite vegetable causes traffic backup in North Texas Monday
What do you like about corn? It's corn! A big lump with knobs, it has the juice, and now it's also a traffic hazard?
From working in a family-owned book store to becoming Mesquite's Library Services Director, get to know Virginia Mundt
Have you ever wondered how Mesquite's library system worked?. Learn about all that the public libraries offer with Library Services Director Virginia Mundt.
