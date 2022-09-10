Read full article on original website
Related
ktwb.com
A favored word of fall is officially a word
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Webster’s Dictionary added 370 new words in their most recent update. Among those, subvariant and supply chain, made popular during the pandemic. This one’s for the girls… Galentine’s Day, the February 13th celebration of friendships. Yeet, janky, and sus have been added, helping you keep up with what your kids are saying. And, a word that has become famous with autumn, pumpkin spice had been deemed an official word.
ktwb.com
Fatal motorcycle crash in Lincoln County
HUDSON, S.D. (KELO.com)—A motorcycle crash west of Hudson Saturday afternoon left one dead and another seriously injured. The driver of a Harley-Davidson motorcycle failed to negotiate a curve on 294th Street and the motorcycle went into the ditch. Both occupants were thrown from the motorcycle. The 57-year-old male driver...
ktwb.com
Two tribes buy land adjacent to Wounded Knee
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — It’s a move to protect sacred land. Two American Indian tribes in South Dakota have joined forces to purchase 40 acres around the Wounded Knee National Historic Landmark, the site of one of the deadliest massacres in U.S. history. The Oglala Sioux and...
ktwb.com
More talk of property tax increase in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Talks about the raising of property taxes get a second reading at this week’s Sioux Falls City Council meeting. The second reading of a property tax increase is connected to the work the council is doing on finalizing a budget that will end with fiscal year 2023.
Comments / 0