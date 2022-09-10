Read full article on original website
"She’s Crying So Hard,” Mother Said Of Phone Call From Missing 19-Year-Old DaughterThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMontgomery, AL
"I Need People To Help Me," Alabama Mother Pleads In Search For Missing 20-Year-Old DaughterThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMontgomery, AL
Family Searching For Alabama Woman Who Vanished Six Days After Her Co-Worker DisappearedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMontgomery, AL
What Happened To All Of These People Missing From Alabama?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedAlabama State
"My Sister Loves Her Children," Sister Says Of Missing Disabled Mother Authorities Accused Of Leaving Her KidsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMontgomery, AL
Nick Saban Hints At Why Alabama Star Didn't Play Saturday
One of the biggest surprises from Saturday's game between Alabama and Texas was the fact that cornerback Eli Ricks didn't get a chance to showcase his skillset. Ricks, a former All-SEC performer, transferred to Alabama after spending two years at LSU. In two seasons at LSU, he had 31 total tackles, six pass deflections and five interceptions.
Nick Saban ‘not complaining’ about controversial review from Texas game
Among the storylines coming out of Alabama’s thrilling win over Texas — Quinn Ewers doing his best Colt McCoy, a record number of penalties — one third-quarter play will be remembered for what it almost was. Facing a third-and-8 from his own 3-yard line, Bryce Young scrambled...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Alabama’s Nick Saban Gets Locked Out of Own Press Conference
Nick Saban surely had a lot to say to the media on Monday following Alabama’s narrow victory over then-unranked Texas in Austin on Saturday.
Owen Pappoe relishes a second chance against Penn State
Owen Pappoe and his teammates at Auburn have an opportunity to course correct from a tough 28-20 loss last season against Penn State. Pappoe was on track to becoming an early-round NFL Draft with a solid junior season on the Plains. Bryan Harsin’s first season as the Tigers head coach got off to a 2-0 start with hopes of ruining the “Whiteout” party at Beaver Stadium.
Bryan Harsin challenges Auburn offense amid slow start for wide receivers
The questions that surrounded Auburn’s young and relatively inexperienced wide receiver corps entering the season have yet to be answered in full through two weeks of action. Instead, they may have been amplified during the team’s too-close-for-comfort win against San Jose State in Week 2 — a game in...
What Penn State coach James Franklin said about facing Auburn, Bryan Harsin
Auburn’s first big game of the season is just days away, as Bryan Harsin’s team welcomes No. 22 Penn State to Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday. The Tigers (2-0) and Nittany Lions (2-0) will square off at 2:30 p.m. on CBS in what will be the second game of the programs’ home-and-home series. The two teams met last September in State College, Penn., with Auburn falling 28-20 on the road to Penn State during its annual “White Out” game.
Auburn still laments missed opportunities from 2021 loss to Penn State
The mental images of 100,000-plus white-clad fans celebrating into the rural Pennsylvania night still stings for Auburn. It’s a difficult memory to erase for Auburn, which felt like it squandered a golden opportunity last September at Beaver Stadium. Auburn fell, 28-20, to Penn State in what was a marquee early-season nonconference matchup, handing the Tigers their first loss of the Bryan Harsin era.
Auburn names Rich McGlynn as interim athletics director, launches national search for next AD
Auburn has named Rich McGlynn as its interim athletics director as it begins a national search for the school’s 16th all-time AD. McGlynn will take over AD duties “effective immediately,” Auburn president Dr. Chris Roberts announced Tuesday. McGlynn takes over for Auburn athletics chief operating officer Marcy Girton, who served as acting athletics director the last two weeks following the resignation of Allen Greene from his post at the end of August.
Things you should never do at a college football tailgate
The SEC has some of the best tailgating scenes in college football, especially in Tuscaloosa and Auburn, and it only takes walking a few steps past a handful of tents on campus to see why. Fans setting up on Saturdays this fall must mentally prepare for the logistical planning and...
How Penn State is prepping for Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin and offensive coordinator Eric Kiesau spent the offseason extolling the virtues of an offense led by running the ball. So far, the plan is working. The Tigers scored nine touchdowns in wins against Mercer and San Jose State. Eight of the touchdowns in the victories came on the ground.
Kickoff time, TV network set for Auburn’s SEC opener vs. Missouri
Auburn’s SEC opener against Missouri is set for an early kickoff at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Auburn will host Missouri on Sept. 24 for an 11 a.m. matchup in the teams’ first SEC game of the season, the league announced Monday. The game will air on ESPN. The Week 4...
vicksburgnews.com
Scott had a career-high of 13 tackles on Saturday
Former Vicksburg High School football player Jeff Scott, Jr. obtained a career-high in tackles on Saturday for Alabama State University. In a loss to UCLA, Scott grabbed 13 tackles and which places him at a total of 19 on the year. Alabama State will host Prairie View A&M on Sep....
Auburn opens as home underdog against No. 22 Penn State
Auburn will be a home underdog for its marquee nonconference showdown with No. 22 Penn State. The Nittany Lions opened as one-point favorites against the Tigers, according to VegasInsider.com. The line has since shifted to make Penn State a three-point favorite for the SEC-Big Ten clash on the Plains. Auburn (2-0) welcomes Penn State (2-0) to Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday for a 2:30 p.m. kickoff on CBS.
T.J. Finley rebounds to help Auburn beat SJSU
Auburn flirted dangerously with a loss on Saturday at Jordan-Hare against San Jose State after a first half full of offensive struggles. Starting quarterback T.J. Finley and backup Robby Ashford combined to go 7-13 for 70 passing yards, each throwing an interception in the first half with Auburn (2-0) trailing 10-7 against the Spartans. Meanwhile, San Jose quarterback Chevan Cordeiro was 13-21 with 121 passing yards.
Auburn Ranked Top University in the State
Auburn University has been ranked as the best university in Alabama and tied for 97th best in the National Universities category in U.S. News and World Report’s latest Best Colleges rankings. The rankings are based on 17 metrics, with the most weight placed on graduation and retention rates and...
Power 25 Rankings: Unbeaten Opelika makes big jump following OT victory
Opelika jumped from a tie for the 14th spot all the way into the top 10 in the AL.com Power 25 rankings this week following an overtime win over Central-Phenix City. The Bulldogs (4-0) beat the Red Devils 17-14 in overtime. Erik Speakman’s team jumped all the way to 7th this week. Clay-Chalkville remained No. 1 following its 14-12 win over rival Pinson Valley, but the Cougars are just two points ahead of No. 2 Auburn.
Opelika-Auburn News
The tailgating party that never ends: At Auburn RV park, people leave their camper for the whole season
If someone told you there’s a place where some of the biggest Auburn University football fans can eat, drink and live next to each other for every home game, would you believe it?. University Station RV Resort is only three miles from Jordan-Hare Stadium and provides a tailgating experience...
WSFA
Vehicle fire cleared on I-65 SB near Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A vehicle fire on Interstate 65 southbound has been cleared, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation. ALDOT reports the fire happened near exit 176 to Alabama 143 in Montgomery. No additional details were provided. Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news...
alabamanews.net
Elmore County manhunt ends Tuesday with Prattville man under arrest
A Prattville man has been arrested after a manhunt for nearly two hours ended in Elmore County. Troopers say the incident happened just before 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. A trooper with the Highway Patrol Division pulled over the driver, 32-year-old Joseph Wise, near the intersection of Alabama 143 and Alabama 14 in Elmore County.
Judge dismisses lawsuit that sought to ban Alabama’s electronic vote-counting machines
Montgomery County Circuit Judge Greg Griffin has dismissed a lawsuit against state officials that claimed the electronic ballot-scanning machines used to tabulate votes in Alabama are unreliable because they could be hacked over the internet to change results. Griffin agreed with the lawyers from the Alabama attorney general’s office, who...
