Montgomery, AL

The Spun

Nick Saban Hints At Why Alabama Star Didn't Play Saturday

One of the biggest surprises from Saturday's game between Alabama and Texas was the fact that cornerback Eli Ricks didn't get a chance to showcase his skillset. Ricks, a former All-SEC performer, transferred to Alabama after spending two years at LSU. In two seasons at LSU, he had 31 total tackles, six pass deflections and five interceptions.
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

Owen Pappoe relishes a second chance against Penn State

Owen Pappoe and his teammates at Auburn have an opportunity to course correct from a tough 28-20 loss last season against Penn State. Pappoe was on track to becoming an early-round NFL Draft with a solid junior season on the Plains. Bryan Harsin’s first season as the Tigers head coach got off to a 2-0 start with hopes of ruining the “Whiteout” party at Beaver Stadium.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
AL.com

What Penn State coach James Franklin said about facing Auburn, Bryan Harsin

Auburn’s first big game of the season is just days away, as Bryan Harsin’s team welcomes No. 22 Penn State to Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday. The Tigers (2-0) and Nittany Lions (2-0) will square off at 2:30 p.m. on CBS in what will be the second game of the programs’ home-and-home series. The two teams met last September in State College, Penn., with Auburn falling 28-20 on the road to Penn State during its annual “White Out” game.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
AL.com

Auburn still laments missed opportunities from 2021 loss to Penn State

The mental images of 100,000-plus white-clad fans celebrating into the rural Pennsylvania night still stings for Auburn. It’s a difficult memory to erase for Auburn, which felt like it squandered a golden opportunity last September at Beaver Stadium. Auburn fell, 28-20, to Penn State in what was a marquee early-season nonconference matchup, handing the Tigers their first loss of the Bryan Harsin era.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Auburn names Rich McGlynn as interim athletics director, launches national search for next AD

Auburn has named Rich McGlynn as its interim athletics director as it begins a national search for the school’s 16th all-time AD. McGlynn will take over AD duties “effective immediately,” Auburn president Dr. Chris Roberts announced Tuesday. McGlynn takes over for Auburn athletics chief operating officer Marcy Girton, who served as acting athletics director the last two weeks following the resignation of Allen Greene from his post at the end of August.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Things you should never do at a college football tailgate

The SEC has some of the best tailgating scenes in college football, especially in Tuscaloosa and Auburn, and it only takes walking a few steps past a handful of tents on campus to see why. Fans setting up on Saturdays this fall must mentally prepare for the logistical planning and...
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

How Penn State is prepping for Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter

Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin and offensive coordinator Eric Kiesau spent the offseason extolling the virtues of an offense led by running the ball. So far, the plan is working. The Tigers scored nine touchdowns in wins against Mercer and San Jose State. Eight of the touchdowns in the victories came on the ground.
AUBURN, AL
vicksburgnews.com

Scott had a career-high of 13 tackles on Saturday

Former Vicksburg High School football player Jeff Scott, Jr. obtained a career-high in tackles on Saturday for Alabama State University. In a loss to UCLA, Scott grabbed 13 tackles and which places him at a total of 19 on the year. Alabama State will host Prairie View A&M on Sep....
VICKSBURG, MS
AL.com

Auburn opens as home underdog against No. 22 Penn State

Auburn will be a home underdog for its marquee nonconference showdown with No. 22 Penn State. The Nittany Lions opened as one-point favorites against the Tigers, according to VegasInsider.com. The line has since shifted to make Penn State a three-point favorite for the SEC-Big Ten clash on the Plains. Auburn (2-0) welcomes Penn State (2-0) to Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday for a 2:30 p.m. kickoff on CBS.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

T.J. Finley rebounds to help Auburn beat SJSU

Auburn flirted dangerously with a loss on Saturday at Jordan-Hare against San Jose State after a first half full of offensive struggles. Starting quarterback T.J. Finley and backup Robby Ashford combined to go 7-13 for 70 passing yards, each throwing an interception in the first half with Auburn (2-0) trailing 10-7 against the Spartans. Meanwhile, San Jose quarterback Chevan Cordeiro was 13-21 with 121 passing yards.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Power 25 Rankings: Unbeaten Opelika makes big jump following OT victory

Opelika jumped from a tie for the 14th spot all the way into the top 10 in the AL.com Power 25 rankings this week following an overtime win over Central-Phenix City. The Bulldogs (4-0) beat the Red Devils 17-14 in overtime. Erik Speakman’s team jumped all the way to 7th this week. Clay-Chalkville remained No. 1 following its 14-12 win over rival Pinson Valley, but the Cougars are just two points ahead of No. 2 Auburn.
OPELIKA, AL
WSFA

Vehicle fire cleared on I-65 SB near Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A vehicle fire on Interstate 65 southbound has been cleared, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation. ALDOT reports the fire happened near exit 176 to Alabama 143 in Montgomery. No additional details were provided. Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news...
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

Elmore County manhunt ends Tuesday with Prattville man under arrest

A Prattville man has been arrested after a manhunt for nearly two hours ended in Elmore County. Troopers say the incident happened just before 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. A trooper with the Highway Patrol Division pulled over the driver, 32-year-old Joseph Wise, near the intersection of Alabama 143 and Alabama 14 in Elmore County.
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
