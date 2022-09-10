Read full article on original website
Fairview Fire Near Hemet Could Be Fully Contained Monday
Full containment of the deadly Fairview Fire southeast of Hemet could be achieved Monday thanks to moisture from the remnants of Tropical Storm Kay, authorities said Sunday. The fire was 45% contained Sunday morning after burning 28,307 acres, causing two deaths and destroying 17 structures. “Fire activity has been greatly...
Tropical Rain Helping Firefighters Battle Hemet-Area Brushfire
Containment lines were cleared around more than half of the deadly Fairview Fire southeast of Hemet thanks to moisture from the remnants of Tropical Storm Kay, but full containment was not expected for a week, authorities said Monday. The fire was 53% contained as of 7 a.m. Monday after burning...
Five-Alarm Blaze Erupts Adjacent to Warehouse near 215 Freeway
A five-alarm blaze that erupted Monday in a pile of pallets and cardboard boxes adjacent to a warehouse on the boundary separating Riverside and Moreno Valley scorched about 10 acres and threatened the building but did not reach the interior. The blaze was reported about 1:30 p.m. at 22000 Opportunity...
Record Overnight Low Temperatures Reported in Riverside County
Record low temperatures were reported Tuesday in parts of Riverside County after a nearly two-week long heat wave and tropical storm, according to the National Weather Service. But cooler days are in the forecast. A record low of 89 was reported in Thermal on Monday night breaking the previous record...
Rain Floods Segment Of Interstate 15, Roads Near Lake Mathews
Thunderstorm cells tracking south to north in the area of Corona Monday unloaded heavy rainfall along Interstate 15 and roads in the vicinity of Lake Mathews, prompting closures. The rain bursts flooded lanes on southbound I-15 at Dos Lagos Drive about 3:50 p.m., leading the California Highway Patrol to post...
Missing West Covina Man, 73, Is Found
A 73-year-old man who went missing from West Covina has been found, authorities said Tuesday. Ruben David Moncayo had last been seen in the 2000 block of East Rockway Drive on Thursday, and authorities sought the public’s help to find him. On Tuesday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department...
Motorcyclist Fatally Injured In Collision With SUV At Menifee Intersection
A 60-year-old motorcyclist was fatally injured when his bike collided with an SUV making a turn at a Menifee intersection, authorities said Monday. James Whiten of Menifee died following the crash Saturday at Berea and Normandy roads, according to the Menifee Police Department. Sgt. Matthew Bloch said Whiten was traveling...
Body Found on 5 Freeway in Santa Ana
A body was found this evening on the Santa Ana (5) Freeway in Santa Ana. The body was discovered on the south 5 at 17th Street around 9:20 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. There was no immediate word as to how the person died. The CHP was handling...
Probationer Suspected in La Quinta Robbery Arrested
A man on probation suspected of committing a robbery in La Quinta was arrested Monday. Members of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department ‘s La Quinta Special Enforcement Team identified Argelio Reed, 32, of Indio as the robbery suspect and took him into custody Monday in the 46900 block of Jefferson Street in La Quinta, said Sgt. David Smith.
One Killed in Vehicle Crash on Riverside Freeway
One person died Sunday in a solo-vehicle crash on the 215 Freeway just north of the 60 Freeway in Riverside. The crash happened on the southbound 215 around 5:10 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. The person who died was apparently ejected from an SUV, the CHP reported. There...
Woman Charged in Fatal Hit and Run in Newport Beach
A 36-year-old woman was charged Tuesday with a hit-and-run collision that killed a bicyclist in Newport Beach. Adriana Bernal was charged with second-degree murder and failing to stop at a hit-and-run with death, according to court records. The collision occurred Sunday on Jamboree Road south of University Drive. Police were...
Man Charged with Attack of Woman in Santa Ana
A 23-year-old man was charged Tuesday with attacking a woman, who police say was assaulted moments after the suspect and victim got off a bus in Santa Ana. Eric Yiovani Oliveros Chavez was charged with assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury, kidnapping and false imprisonment effected by violence, menace, fraud or deceit, according to court records.
Pedestrian Killed by Vehicle in Palm Springs Identified
A man who was struck and killed by a vehicle in Palm Springs was identified Sunday. Alvaro Vasquez, 61, of Palm Springs, was struck by a westbound vehicle on Ramon Road at Calle Amigos at about 8:30 p.m. Friday, the Palm Springs Police Department reported. Officers determined that he was dead at the scene.
Three Arrested For Alleged Burglaries in Fairview Fire Area
Three people were arrested on suspicion of burglary and looting in an evacuation area neat the Fairview Fire, authorities announced Sunday. Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department assigned to the fire responded to a report of three people casing the neighborhood in a white Chevrolet Blazer at around 1:40 p.m. Saturday, the department said.
Man Killed When Car Crashes into Train in Pomona
A man was killed Sunday morning when the car he was driving crashed into a freight train in Pomona. The crash occurred just after 2 a.m. on Palomares Street north of First Street, according to a Pomona Police Department press release. Arriving officers discovered a sedan had apparently broadsided a...
Thermal Teacher Accused of Being Drunk in Classroom
A 44-year-old teacher suspected of being drunk while teaching children was free from jail Tuesday. Brian Dennis Nichols of Palm Springs was arrested Monday morning on suspicion of public intoxication, possession of alcohol on school grounds and child endangerment, according to Sgt. Nicolas Lingle of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
2-Year-Old Boy Abducted Inside Stolen Van in Buena Park Found Safe
A minivan with a 2-year-old boy inside was stolen Tuesday from a Buena Park school, prompting authorities to issue an Amber Alert, but the boy was found safe a short time later. According to Buena Park police, the gray 2017 Toyota Sienna was taken around 9:30 a.m. from outside the...
Woman Charged With Pimping Underage Teen In Stanton
A 22-year-old woman was charged Monday with pimping an underage teen girl in Stanton. De Asia Joneshubbard was charged with human trafficking of a minor as well as pimping and pandering for a prostitute younger than 16, all felonies, according to court records. She did not enter a plea at...
Suspected Violent Felon Pleads Not Guilty To Felony Charges
A 32-year-old suspected violent felon who was found running near railroad tracks in Rancho Mirage pleaded not guilty to felony charges Monday. Adalberto Raygoza of Cathedral City was charged on June 30 with five felony counts of attempted murder, kidnapping, inflicting corporal injury on a spouse, assault on a person causing great bodily harm and false imprisonment, according to court records. A warrant out for his arrest was also issued.
Man Arrested in Thermal Under Suspicion of Violent Crimes
A man was arrested in Mecca under suspicion of attempted murder, kidnapping, domestic assault and false imprisonment, authorities announced Sunday. Deputies from the Thermal Station were flagged down on the 91000 block of Fifth Street in Mecca in reference of a 42-year-old woman who was kidnapped, beaten, strangled with a belt and held against her will for over eight hours.
