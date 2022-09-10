Read full article on original website
Related
z1077fm.com
Man pointing BB Gun at drivers arrested and cited
On Saturday Sept 10 sheriffs were flagged down by an employee of Circle K on Old Woman Springs Road on reports of a man in a cowboy hat assaulting people with a gun. The deputies made contact with 23 year-old Timothy Bartley, who was found to have a BB Gun, drugs and drug paraphernalia. Timothy Bartley was arrested and issued a citation to appear in court – and released on the scene.
mynewsla.com
Man Charged with Attack of Woman in Santa Ana
A 23-year-old man was charged Tuesday with attacking a woman, who police say was assaulted moments after the suspect and victim got off a bus in Santa Ana. Eric Yiovani Oliveros Chavez was charged with assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury, kidnapping and false imprisonment effected by violence, menace, fraud or deceit, according to court records.
SBCSD: Suspect points rifle at a deputy during pursuit, leading to officer-involved shooting in Twentynine Palms
A man was arrested after an officer-involved shooting that authorities said started when the man armed himself with a rifle during a traffic stop at a Burger King drive-thru and later pointed the gun at a deputy. The incident happened on Monday, just after 6:45 p.m. in Twentynine Palms. According to the San Bernardino County The post SBCSD: Suspect points rifle at a deputy during pursuit, leading to officer-involved shooting in Twentynine Palms appeared first on KESQ.
foxla.com
Riverside County teacher arrested for teaching kids while drunk: sheriff
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - A Palm Springs man accused of teaching students while drunk has been arrested, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. Officials said 44-year-old Brian Nichols was reported to authorities Monday morning after he appeared to be under the influence of alcohol on a local school campus. The school was not named.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fontana Herald News
Three teenagers are shot and two of them die in San Bernardino
Three teenagers were shot and two of them died during an incident in San Bernardino on Sept. 12, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. At about 2:20 a.m., patrol officers were dispatched to the area of Baseline Street and Waterman Avenue and found two victims who had been shot.
mynewsla.com
2-Year-Old Boy Abducted Inside Stolen Van in Buena Park Found Safe
A minivan with a 2-year-old boy inside was stolen Tuesday from a Buena Park school, prompting authorities to issue an Amber Alert, but the boy was found safe a short time later. According to Buena Park police, the gray 2017 Toyota Sienna was taken around 9:30 a.m. from outside the...
foxla.com
16-year-old killed in shooting among teens in San Bernardino
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. - Authorities are investigating a shooting among teens in San Bernardino that claimed the life of a 16-year-old and left the suspect dead. It happened Monday around 2:20 a.m. in the area near Baseline Street and Waterman Avenue. An investigation revealed three people were shot. The...
beaumontpd.org
Update: Homicide Arrest
Beaumont, CA - On September 12, 2022, Detectives from the Beaumont Police Department filed murder charges on Rhett Madison Thomas, age 53, of Beaumont. Thomas was charged with two counts of murder for the deaths of his two family members. The victims were a 78 year old male and a 77 year old female. Thomas is booked at Smith Correctional Facility in Banning.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Local teacher accused of being intoxicated while instructing students
A teacher at a school in Thermal was arrested Monday morning after being accused of being under the influence of alcohol while instructing children. Deputies were called to the school, located on the 86100 block of 66th Avenue, for reports of an intoxicated teacher on campus. "School officials contacted the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department after The post Local teacher accused of being intoxicated while instructing students appeared first on KESQ.
mynewsla.com
Woman Charged in Fatal Hit and Run in Newport Beach
A 36-year-old woman was charged Tuesday with a hit-and-run collision that killed a bicyclist in Newport Beach. Adriana Bernal was charged with second-degree murder and failing to stop at a hit-and-run with death, according to court records. The collision occurred Sunday on Jamboree Road south of University Drive. Police were...
mynewsla.com
Suspected Violent Felon Pleads Not Guilty To Felony Charges
A 32-year-old suspected violent felon who was found running near railroad tracks in Rancho Mirage pleaded not guilty to felony charges Monday. Adalberto Raygoza of Cathedral City was charged on June 30 with five felony counts of attempted murder, kidnapping, inflicting corporal injury on a spouse, assault on a person causing great bodily harm and false imprisonment, according to court records. A warrant out for his arrest was also issued.
Unsolved Episode 304 - The Cellphone Murder / LA County Crime Lab
This week, Unsolved features the case of 15-year-old Ruby Rubio, a follow up on a previous case and a firsthand look at the LA County Crime Lab and the role it plays in solving cold cases.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mynewsla.com
Three Arrested For Alleged Burglaries in Fairview Fire Area
Three people were arrested on suspicion of burglary and looting in an evacuation area neat the Fairview Fire, authorities announced Sunday. Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department assigned to the fire responded to a report of three people casing the neighborhood in a white Chevrolet Blazer at around 1:40 p.m. Saturday, the department said.
mynewsla.com
Man Arrested in Thermal Under Suspicion of Violent Crimes
A man was arrested in Mecca under suspicion of attempted murder, kidnapping, domestic assault and false imprisonment, authorities announced Sunday. Deputies from the Thermal Station were flagged down on the 91000 block of Fifth Street in Mecca in reference of a 42-year-old woman who was kidnapped, beaten, strangled with a belt and held against her will for over eight hours.
Burglars captured inside a residence in the Fairview Fire evacuation zone
Three people were found stealing from residences inside the evacuated properties near the Fairview Fire. On Saturday, around 1:39 p.m., deputies assigned to the Fairview Fire incident were dispatched to the area of Coralee Lane and Diamond Valley Road near Hemet to investigate three people casing the neighborhood in a white Chevrolet Blazer. The deputies The post Burglars captured inside a residence in the Fairview Fire evacuation zone appeared first on KESQ.
mynewsla.com
Thermal Teacher Accused of Being Drunk in Classroom
A 44-year-old teacher suspected of being drunk while teaching children was free from jail Tuesday. Brian Dennis Nichols of Palm Springs was arrested Monday morning on suspicion of public intoxication, possession of alcohol on school grounds and child endangerment, according to Sgt. Nicolas Lingle of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
mynewsla.com
Probationer Suspected in La Quinta Robbery Arrested
A man on probation suspected of committing a robbery in La Quinta was arrested Monday. Members of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department ‘s La Quinta Special Enforcement Team identified Argelio Reed, 32, of Indio as the robbery suspect and took him into custody Monday in the 46900 block of Jefferson Street in La Quinta, said Sgt. David Smith.
foxla.com
Teen tried to kidnap girl walking home from school in Riverside County: officials
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - A 19-year-old was arrested in connection with the attempted kidnapping of a 15-year-old girl, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. The incident happened Sept. 6 just after 3 p.m. in the area near 55000 Calhoun Street in Thermal. According to authorities, the girl was walking...
Suspected looters arrested in Fairview Fire evacuation zone
Three people were arrested by Riverside County Sheriff’s deputies after they allegedly broke into a home within the Fairview Fire evacuation zone. Deputies responded to the 31400 block of Cora Lee Lane in Hemet Saturday afternoon around 1:40 p.m. after receiving reports of suspicious people in the neighborhood. When they arrived on scene, deputies found […]
Comments / 0