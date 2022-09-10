The No. 17-ranked West Virginia University women’s soccer team played to a 0-0 draw with Bucknell on Sunday afternoon at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in Morgantown. The Mountaineers (3-2-3) took 13 shots and placed six of them on goal but couldn’t manage to put the pieces together to find the back of the net. Bison keeper Jenna Hall and the Bucknell defense disrupted WVU’s offensive attack and fought to keep the match scoreless.

