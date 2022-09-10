Read full article on original website
WTRF
Huggins joins the most exclusive group of WVU athletes, coaches
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University athletics has a rich tradition of success. The Mountaineers have had great teams, and have had great athletes and coaches, too. Thirteen former WVU football players and coaches have been honored with a place in the College Football Hall of Fame. Just three...
WTRF
Neal Brown’s seat heats up as West Virginia faces Towson
Neal Brown’s seat heats up as West Virginia faces Towson. The West Virginia Mountaineers are 0-2 for the first time in more than four decades, and the vultures are circling Morgantown. With pressure ramping up on coach Neal Brown, Saturday’s game at home against Towson is a must win,...
WTRF
Brown: Woods ruled out; other injury updates ahead of Towson
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – According to West Virginia (0-2, 0-1 Big 12) head coach Neal Brown, the Mountaineers will be without starting cornerback Charles Woods once again this Saturday against Towson (2-0, 0-0 Colonial). Woods went down with an injury in the first quarter of the Mountaineers’ Week One contest...
WTRF
Mountaineers, Bison play to scoreless draw
The No. 17-ranked West Virginia University women’s soccer team played to a 0-0 draw with Bucknell on Sunday afternoon at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in Morgantown. The Mountaineers (3-2-3) took 13 shots and placed six of them on goal but couldn’t manage to put the pieces together to find the back of the net. Bison keeper Jenna Hall and the Bucknell defense disrupted WVU’s offensive attack and fought to keep the match scoreless.
WTRF
West Virginia granted $150 million for road work in every county
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – The West Virginia House of Delegates unanimously passed the Special Session 4 Road Bill at their Special Session Monday night. This bill approves the transfer of $150 million in surplus revenue funds to the Department of Transportation to pave the secondary roads in every county in West Virginia.
WTRF
Quaker Steak & Lube’s ‘End of Summer Bash’ to benefit local woman
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Adele Schrebe, or “Sissy” as she is known to her friends, went to the emergency room in June out of caution for not feeling well, and ended up having a heart transplant just a few weeks later. Quaker Steak & Lube is hosting...
WTRF
Wellsburg Christian Church honors local first responders on 9/11
WELLSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) – September 11, 2001. We remember the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City, Washington D.C. and the plane crash in Pennsylvania. Wellsburg Christian Church and Pastor Ron Davis honored local first responders at their service for their dedication and bravery –...
WTRF
Recovery Coach Training at YSS saves lives through peer support
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – It is National Recovery Month, and Youth Service Systems in Wheeling hosts their Recovery Coach Training every September to bring more professionals to the area. Peer Recovery Support Specialist, Valery Staskey, says that having a recovery coach is a huge help in the recovery process.
WTRF
Lane closures on I-470 and US 250 in South Wheeling beginning
WHEELING, W.Va. – The Interstate 470 westbound offramp in South Wheeling will be closed from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. on Monday, September 26 through Wednesday, September 28. In addition, the US 250 onramp located in South Wheeling will be closed for road maintenance from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. beginning Wednesday, September 28 through Friday, September 30.
