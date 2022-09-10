Read full article on original website
kpic
Prescribed burns starting soon in Douglas County; DFPA says to expect smoke
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — The Douglas Forest Protective Association says smoke will soon be seen throughout Douglas County as they work with farmers, ranchers and other landowners to complete prescribed burns throughout the Umpqua Valley. DFPA says prescribed burns may be conducted on fields, pastures, and hillsides to promote...
kpic
Evacuees begin returning home to Oakridge as evacuation levels back down
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Evacuation levels are back down to Level 1 Tuesday for most of Oakridge. That is the good news as not all evacuees have returned home yet. Lane County officials say High Prairie, Hills Creek Reservoir Area, and east Oakridge remain in Level 2 (BE SET), which means to have your luggage packed and ready to go at the door.
kpic
Twelvemile Road Fire contained at 72 acres
COOS BAY, Ore. — The Coos Forest Protective Association (CFPA) has announced the containment and continued mop of the Twelvemile Road Fire. The fire began in the Twelvemile Creek drainage on September 7. According to the agency, the fire was burning in slash and took 24 hours for firefighters to get control lines around it.
thatoregonlife.com
Cedar Creek Fire in Oregon Swells to Over 92,000 Acres With 0% Contained
The Lane County Sherrif’s Office has lowered evacuation levels Monday, lifting the entire Oakridge area from Level 3 (Go Now) to Level 2 (Set). North of Waldo Lake Wilderness and Eastern Lane County, as well as western Deschutes County at this time, remain at Level 3. As of 7:30 am Monday, the Cedar Creek Fire remains at 0% containment.
kpic
Traffic Alert: Stewart Park Drive 'Green Bridge' to close for maintanance
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Stewart Park Drive Bridge will be closed to traffic Tuesday, September 20 and Wednesday, September 21. The jade-green steel truss bridge known as the “Green Bridge” will be closed over the South Umpqua River each day from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. while a contractor performs inspection work on the bridge, according to the Roseburg Public Works Department.
kpic
Cedar Creek Fire 86,734 acres, 0% containment
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Cedar Creek Fire officials report Monday, September 12 that the fire is currently burning 86,734 acres and is at 0% containment. Fire officials note that the Lane County Sheriff's Office lowered some evacuation levels Sunday due to changing conditions and progress on the fire. Evacuation levels in the communities of Westfir and portions of Oakridge were lowered from Level 3 (Go Now) to Level 2 (Set). High Prairie and the areas north, east, and southwest of Oakridge remain in Level 3 evacuation status. Lane County's latest fire and evacuation information can be found on their website.
kpic
'The lady was a very gentle lady': Neighbor speaks out on Springfield standoff
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — A quiet cul-de-sac just outside of Springfield is shaken up. A man is dead and a woman was shot during an intense hostage situation at a home that is also a day care. Late Monday afternoon, police received a 911 call from a concerned child that...
kpic
Some Oakridge residents return home as evacuations decrease
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Weather conditions have been a catalyst to the Cedar Creek Fire. Despite growth and lack of containment so far, there is a sign of hope as parts of the Oakridge and Westfir areas are reduced to a Level 2 (Be Set) notification. While some have returned...
Chronicle
Cedar Creek Wildfire Stirs Strength and Stress Among Fleeing Oregon Residents
Herman Schimmel, 63, moved to the tiny town of Westfir about 40 miles southeast of Eugene only recently, and on Friday he was scrambling to pack up his travel trailer and evacuate his RV park as the Cedar Creek wildfire put the area under serious threat. “Get out of here...
kpic
Cedar Creek Fire evacuation point and call center closing
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — With the reduction of evacuation levels for much of the Oakridge and Westfir areas and fewer people seeking services, Lane County will close the temporary evacuation point at Lane Community College Sunday, September 11, at 5:00 p.m. Lane County announced additionally, due to significantly decreased...
kpic
Some evacuation levels near Cedar Creek lower to Level 2, others remain at Level 3
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The Lane County Sheriff's Office announced with the fire teams that they were able to reduce the following areas to Level 2 (Be Set):. Oakridge west of Salmon Creek, south of Laurel Butte Road, and north of the Middle Fork Willamette River. The City of...
kpic
Fire Danger Levels decrease within Douglas District
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Effective Monday (Sept. 12, 2022), Public Restriction Levels have changed to HIGH for all private, county, state, and Bureau of Indian Affairs lands within the Douglas District. The Roseburg District BLM (BLM) is included in the fire season declaration, which imposes certain fire restrictions on the public and industrial operators to help prevent wildfires and have specific Fire Prevention Orders or other public use restrictions on the BLM administered lands.
klcc.org
Cedar Creek Fire drives Oakridge residents into Eugene
Since late Friday afternoon, Oakridge residents have fled their town and have been directed westward to Eugene. At Lane Community College, a temporary evacuation checkpoint was set up, where people registered their information, got water and food, and learned about support services and the Red Cross staging area further into the city.
kqennewsradio.com
Man charged for speed racing, DUII
An alleged street racing incident and traffic stop led to a large disturbance on Northeast Diamond Lake Boulevard on Saturday night, according to Roseburg Police. The RPD report says that officers saw a black Dodge truck racing with a motorcycle heading east in the 2200 block of Northeast Diamond Lake Blvd. around 11 p.m. Officers stopped the truck and the driver, a 41-year-old Roseburg resident, was reportedly showing signs of impairment.
kqennewsradio.com
ROAD CLOSURES STILL IN PLACE ON RUM CREEK FIRE
Road closures are still in place at the Rum Creek Fire, in Josephine County. An update said the public is reminded not to drive past or around road closures, as this creates a hazard for firefighters and residents trying to return home. The Red Flag Warning and the Heat Advisory...
kpic
Coos Bay to welcome new food joints in coming months
COOS BAY, Ore. — Coos Bay foodies have new options coming to town. Land use permits for two buildings in the parking lot of Walmart became final in July. Debbie Erler from the city's Community Development Department tells us construction permits are now awaiting pick-up. The buildings are one...
kqennewsradio.com
Roseburg man arrested for alleged harassment
A Roseburg man was arrested Saturday night after allegedly getting into a fight with a woman in the 500 block of Southeast Sykes Avenue in Roseburg. A Roseburg Police report says that the 28-year-old man pulled a woman from his vehicle after she broke the door handle. The man allegedly held the 28-year-old woman down and forced the broken door handle into her mouth, telling her to “eat it” according to the police report.
opb.org
How the city of Coos Bay is handling housing needs
Your browser does not support the audio element. A recent study found that Coos Bay is expected to grow by more than 1,300 residents over the next two years. The study also highlighted that while all forms of housing are needed, the greatest need is for more affordable homes and rentals. Drew Farmer is a member of Coos Bay City Council. He joins us to share what housing currently looks like in the city and what the city is doing to address its housing needs.
KDRV
Medford Police arrest homicide suspect in Ashland
ASHLAND, Ore. - Earlier today at approximately 1:25 p.m., Medford Police Detectives, assisted by MADGE Detectives and the MPD SWAT Team, located and arrested homicide suspect, Shawn Robert Conte. After being located in Ashland in the first block of Lowe Road, Conte was taken into custody without incident and is...
kezi.com
One dead, one seriously injured in vehicle crash on Highway 99 in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. -- Several people are injured after a vehicle versus pedestrian incident in the area of Barger Drive and Highway 99 in Eugene. The incident was reported at about 3:45 p.m. on September 8. Oregon State Police troopers confirmed a vehicle reportedly hit an occupied tent on the shoulder of Barger Drive and Highway 99. Medics and police were dispatched immediately, and police quickly closed off Highway 99 between Barger Drive and Elmira Road.
