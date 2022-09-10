Read full article on original website
Essence
How Telfar Shut Down Downtown Brooklyn During New York Fashion Week
The Black-owned brand partnered with Rainbow Shops for a one-day-only IRL shopping experience. Telfar has been taking the girls by storm online for years, but this past weekend during New York Fashion Week, they decided to take it up a notch. The fashion brand took over the Rainbow store in Downtown Brooklyn and hosted an in-person shopping experience during New York Fashion Week.
Thrillist
One of Italy's Best Historic & Authentic Pizzerias Is Opening in NYC
Take it from a born-and-raised Italian like myself: Every pizza fan in Italy has heard of Naples' L'antica Pizzeria da Michele at least once, and the luckiest ones (including me) were even able to try it. Now, New Yorkers are next on the list. L'antica Pizzeria da Michele is officially...
17 Best Tattoo Shops In NYC To Get Your Next Tattoo
Tattoos are one of our favorite ways to express yourself, and there are plenty of great tattoo shops in NYC where you can get excellent work done. Whether you’re looking for a $50 design or you want your entire body tatted, there are plenty of shops in the city you can visit. But, if you want quality ink, you have to go to a reputable tattoo studio with qualified staff. So, to help you find a shop that is capable of creating the design you want, here is a list of the best tattoo shops in NYC! Daredevil Tattoo is...
An Enormous Sushi Festival Is Coming To NYC This Weekend
True World Foods, one of the world’s largest seafood distributors, is bringing an enormous sushi festival to NYC this weekend. Following a two year hiatus, the True World Foods Expo 2022 will celebrate sushi and Japanese culinary culture. The event is expected to bring in nearly 2,000 New Yorkers, featuring around 50 food-related companies from the U.S. and across the globe. Delicious tastings will take place from various seafood offerings such as Bluefin tuna, yellowtail, sea bream, salmon, sea urchin, and scallops, to popular Japanese items like Hida wagyu (a prized variety from Japan’s Gifu Prefecture), matcha green tea, yuzu, wasabi, and nori seaweeds. For vegetarians, samplings of new plant-based products from vegan ramen to sake ice cream will be available.
thedigestonline.com
This Steakhouse Delivers One of NJ’s Most Classic Experiences
For years now, I’ve been berated by friends and colleagues for my neglect of the acclaimed Italian steakhouse, Sofia in Englewood, NJ. Insistent on silencing my critics, I made a reservation at the chic, bustling spot nestled in the Bergen County downtown. To get straight to the meat and...
Billie Holiday’s Onetime NYC Home Is Now For Sale
New York City has long been a magnet for musical giants — all of which means that you might well end up spending time in a home once occupied by a legend in their field. (Or, perhaps, be able to tell stories about the time a well-known experimental musician practiced in your living room.) And if Upper West Side life with a side of musical history sounds intriguing, you may well be intrigued to her that the building that legendary vocalist Billie Holiday called home until her 1959 death is for sale.
fox5ny.com
Motorized lawn chairs zip down NYC bike lane
NEW YORK - It's one of those 'only in New York' sights... three people riding motorized lawn chairs down a Manhattan street. Elliot Katz caught video of the trio speeding down the bike lane on Columbus Ave. at W. 86th St. The middle driver wore a green "Luigi" helmet in...
This NY Pizzeria Ranks No. 1 In US, Ties For Best In World According To New Top 50 Listing
Those in search of America’s best pizza need look no further than New York City, according to a new ranking from 50 Top Pizza. The annual listing of the world’s top 50 pizza restaurants named Una Pizza Napoletana, located in Manhattan’s Lower East Side, as the best in the country.
retailleader.com
Iconic French Retailer Printemps to Open First U.S. Store in New York City
The French department store chain Printemps is opening its first location in the U.S. The store will be located at One Wall Street in New York City’s Financial District. The location is expected to open in 2023, with luxury retail veteran Laura Lendrum leading Printemps’ U.S. efforts. The...
boozyburbs.com
Bobby Wong’s Opening This Week in Hawthorne
Bobby Wong has been in the restaurant industry for over forty years and opened dozens of restaurants including Taos, Village Gourmet, Mignon, Tina/Louise & Delmonico. His latest endeavor is Bobby Wong’s Boldly American Soulfully Asian, an eatery inspired by his Chinese heritage and classic American sandwiches. The restaurant is...
Thrillist
See Fall Foliage & Visit a Victorian Town on This Gorgeous Hudson River Cruise
Among the many reasons why fall is—for many people—the best season in New York is witnessing the foliage change in all of its beauty. If road trips to chase the changing colors aren't your things, though, a foliage cruise might just be what you need. Starting next weekend,...
viewing.nyc
[WATCH] Why New York's First River Tunnel is Falling Apart (The Story of The Hudson Tunnel)
The Hudson Tunnel is absolutely massive and was the first large-scale tunneling project under a prominent American river. Originally intended to be the first trans-river rail link between Jersey City and Manhattan, the tunnel took more than 30 years to complete. The history of the tunnel is a fascinating example of early Gilded Age engineering technology and is considered a notable engineering achievement. Today we will discover the story of the Hudson Tunnel and how it came to be!
10 places to go apple picking around NY, NJ in the fall
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Fall is here and that means apples are ready for picking. Here are some of the best places to go and pick apples: New York: Apple Dave’s Orchards – Expect macintosh, cortland, empire, honeycrisp and jonamac in September at this Warwick orchard. Come October, the orchard will have jonagold, fuji, gala, […]
TMZ.com
Cardi B Visits Old Middle School, Donates $100k
Cardi B really believes in public education ... because she went back to her old middle school in New York for a surprise visit, and even whipped out her checkbook. The Bronx-born MC hit up I.S. 232 Tuesday morning in NYC's Morris Heights neighborhood. Cardi did 3 years there -- 6th grade through 8th -- and we're told her visit came as a complete surprise to the students and principal.
15 uniquely New York habits people pick up after living here
Before anyone moves to NYC, they have a preconceived notion about what a New Yorker is like, what they do and what their lives are like on a daily basis. We all know those clichés—yelling “I’m walkin’ here” at offensive drivers, wearing all black (which is admittedly true), jaywalking in front of on-coming traffic—and other behaviors we’ve all seen New Yorkers doing that somehow they thought they might be exempt from once they move here.
UN General Assembly: What streets will be closed across New York City?
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Brace yourself, drivers: The UN General Assembly is coming. From Tuesday, Sept. 13 through Sept. 27, a slew of roads across Manhattan will be closed as world leaders meet. The UN General Assembly is known to snarl traffic across the borough. The full list of closures from the NYPD is below: […]
I'm a Californian who visited the Hamptons for the first time. Here are 9 things that surprised me about the fancy New York beach destination.
I took the Jitney from New York City to Montauk, a village in Southampton. Food prices were high like in LA, but I didn't need a car to get around.
Saturday night on the town in NYC turns into a mass transit nightmare for one rider (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Take mass transit, they tell us. It will reduce traffic and pollution. It will save the planet!. If only you could rely on mass transit to get you where you want to go and back in a timely fashion. A family member of mine had...
boozyburbs.com
Korean Fried Chicken Chain Expanding to Bergenfield
Bb.q Chicken, the chain of Korean fried chicken, is coming to Bergenfield. This is their sixth location in Bergen County, will places already open in Cliffside Park, Closter, Fort Lee, Old Tappan Palisades Park and Westwood. The menu (View Menu) includes a choice of various chicken pieces (wings, legs, boneless)...
Hundreds flock to N.J. cathedral to see relics of Saint Pio on display
The Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart in Newark on Monday was filled with believers who came to kneel before the relics of St. Pio, the controversial Italian cleric who claimed to bear the stigmata of Christ’s crucifixion and instructed followers to live by the simple credo to “pray, hope, and don’t worry.”
