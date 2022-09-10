ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Essence

How Telfar Shut Down Downtown Brooklyn During New York Fashion Week

The Black-owned brand partnered with Rainbow Shops for a one-day-only IRL shopping experience. Telfar has been taking the girls by storm online for years, but this past weekend during New York Fashion Week, they decided to take it up a notch. The fashion brand took over the Rainbow store in Downtown Brooklyn and hosted an in-person shopping experience during New York Fashion Week.
Secret NYC

17 Best Tattoo Shops In NYC To Get Your Next Tattoo

Tattoos are one of our favorite ways to express yourself, and there are plenty of great tattoo shops in NYC where you can get excellent work done. Whether you’re looking for a $50 design or you want your entire body tatted, there are plenty of shops in the city you can visit. But, if you want quality ink, you have to go to a reputable tattoo studio with qualified staff. So, to help you find a shop that is capable of creating the design you want, here is a list of the best tattoo shops in NYC! Daredevil Tattoo is...
Secret NYC

An Enormous Sushi Festival Is Coming To NYC This Weekend

True World Foods, one of the world’s largest seafood distributors, is bringing an enormous sushi festival to NYC this weekend. Following a two year hiatus, the True World Foods Expo 2022 will celebrate sushi and Japanese culinary culture. The event is expected to bring in nearly 2,000 New Yorkers, featuring around 50 food-related companies from the U.S. and across the globe. Delicious tastings will take place from various seafood offerings such as Bluefin tuna, yellowtail, sea bream, salmon, sea urchin, and scallops, to popular Japanese items like Hida wagyu (a prized variety from Japan’s Gifu Prefecture), matcha green tea, yuzu, wasabi, and nori seaweeds. For vegetarians, samplings of new plant-based products from vegan ramen to sake ice cream will be available.
thedigestonline.com

This Steakhouse Delivers One of NJ’s Most Classic Experiences

For years now, I’ve been berated by friends and colleagues for my neglect of the acclaimed Italian steakhouse, Sofia in Englewood, NJ. Insistent on silencing my critics, I made a reservation at the chic, bustling spot nestled in the Bergen County downtown. To get straight to the meat and...
InsideHook

Billie Holiday’s Onetime NYC Home Is Now For Sale

New York City has long been a magnet for musical giants — all of which means that you might well end up spending time in a home once occupied by a legend in their field. (Or, perhaps, be able to tell stories about the time a well-known experimental musician practiced in your living room.) And if Upper West Side life with a side of musical history sounds intriguing, you may well be intrigued to her that the building that legendary vocalist Billie Holiday called home until her 1959 death is for sale.
fox5ny.com

Motorized lawn chairs zip down NYC bike lane

NEW YORK - It's one of those 'only in New York' sights... three people riding motorized lawn chairs down a Manhattan street. Elliot Katz caught video of the trio speeding down the bike lane on Columbus Ave. at W. 86th St. The middle driver wore a green "Luigi" helmet in...
boozyburbs.com

Bobby Wong’s Opening This Week in Hawthorne

Bobby Wong has been in the restaurant industry for over forty years and opened dozens of restaurants including Taos, Village Gourmet, Mignon, Tina/Louise & Delmonico. His latest endeavor is Bobby Wong’s Boldly American Soulfully Asian, an eatery inspired by his Chinese heritage and classic American sandwiches. The restaurant is...
HAWTHORNE, NJ
viewing.nyc

[WATCH] Why New York's First River Tunnel is Falling Apart (The Story of The Hudson Tunnel)

The Hudson Tunnel is absolutely massive and was the first large-scale tunneling project under a prominent American river. Originally intended to be the first trans-river rail link between Jersey City and Manhattan, the tunnel took more than 30 years to complete. The history of the tunnel is a fascinating example of early Gilded Age engineering technology and is considered a notable engineering achievement. Today we will discover the story of the Hudson Tunnel and how it came to be!
PIX11

10 places to go apple picking around NY, NJ in the fall

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Fall is here and that means apples are ready for picking. Here are some of the best places to go and pick apples: New York: Apple Dave’s Orchards – Expect macintosh, cortland, empire, honeycrisp and jonamac in September at this Warwick orchard. Come October, the orchard will have jonagold, fuji, gala, […]
TMZ.com

Cardi B Visits Old Middle School, Donates $100k

Cardi B really believes in public education ... because she went back to her old middle school in New York for a surprise visit, and even whipped out her checkbook. The Bronx-born MC hit up I.S. 232 Tuesday morning in NYC's Morris Heights neighborhood. Cardi did 3 years there -- 6th grade through 8th -- and we're told her visit came as a complete surprise to the students and principal.
Time Out New York

15 uniquely New York habits people pick up after living here

Before anyone moves to NYC, they have a preconceived notion about what a New Yorker is like, what they do and what their lives are like on a daily basis. We all know those clichés—yelling “I’m walkin’ here” at offensive drivers, wearing all black (which is admittedly true), jaywalking in front of on-coming traffic—and other behaviors we’ve all seen New Yorkers doing that somehow they thought they might be exempt from once they move here.
boozyburbs.com

Korean Fried Chicken Chain Expanding to Bergenfield

Bb.q Chicken, the chain of Korean fried chicken, is coming to Bergenfield. This is their sixth location in Bergen County, will places already open in Cliffside Park, Closter, Fort Lee, Old Tappan Palisades Park and Westwood. The menu (View Menu) includes a choice of various chicken pieces (wings, legs, boneless)...
BERGENFIELD, NJ

