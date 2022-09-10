ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

WDW News Today

Duffy & Friends Stop-Motion Series Coming to Disney+ Next Year

A Duffy & Friends stop-motion series will be coming to Disney+. Duffy’s new friend, LinaBell, joined Chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Josh D’Amaro on stage at D23 Expo for the announcement. The series is expected to debut next year, and the series will have six episodes.
WDW News Today

More Details Revealed for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Story, Original Cast Returning

During D23 Expo, Imagineers revealed more details about the story of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, opening in late 2024 at Disneyland and Magic Kingdom. The attraction will follow Tiana venturing into the bayou to find animal friends. She’s hosting a party for the people of New Orleans, but it’s missing a special ingredient.
WDW News Today

BREAKING: ‘Happily Ever After’ Fireworks Returning to Magic Kingdom

After a year of “Disney Enchantment,” Disney has announced that the “Happily Ever After” will return to Magic Kingdom next year. A specific date was not provided. The “Happily Ever After” anthem will return as part of an updated spectacular and is expected to resemble the well-known “Happily Ever After” fireworks we all know and love.
WDW News Today

More Concept Art Released for ‘Zootopia’ Land at Shanghai Disneyland

New concept art has been released for the “Zootopia” land coming to Shanghai Disneyland. This animated art showed colorful buildings in the land. Guests will enter the “Zootopia” attraction via the Zootopia Police station. They will be greeted by an Officer Clawhauser audio-animatronic before boarding a police vehicle.
WDW News Today

Why You Should Be Optimistic About Josh D’Amaro & The Future of Disney Parks – An Editorial By The World’s Most Negative Disney Fan

I can’t even tell you how many comments I have seen that said this or something of the like over the years. WDWNT can be harsh and critical when we need to be, but we also dump fair amounts of praise on various Disney Parks projects worldwide. However, that hasn’t stopped internet discourse that we are “pure negativity”, instead of having an understanding that meticulous dissection of each new thing comes from a place of love and a nerdy need to completely cover every aspect of an attraction, show, hotel, or whatever at our favorite places on Earth. I have seen people have started referring to me as “Eeyore” online in response to my opinions and demeanor, a nickname to which I take no exception as he is, in fact, my favorite (and objectively the best) of the Pooh & friends family.
WDW News Today

Disney Shares Stunning Look at Elsa Audio-Animatronic Figure at D23 Expo

During yesterday’s presentation, “A Boundless Future: Disney Parks, Experiences and Products” by Chairman Josh D’Amaro, Disney shared more information about the Fantasy Springs expansion going on at Tokyo DisneySea. For those unfamiliar with Fantasy Springs, this is a large $2B land being added to Tokyo DisneySea,...
WDW News Today

BREAKING: Magic Happens Parade Returning to Disneyland

Disney has announced at D23 Expo that the Magic Happens parade will be returning to Disneyland next year. The show debuted on February 27, 2020, mere days before Disneyland closed due to COVID-19 concerns. The parade was part of Disneyland’s 65th anniversary celebration. An exact date for the return...
WDW News Today

runDisney Returning to Disneyland Resort in 2024

RunDisney races will return to Disneyland Resort in 2024. A runDisney race has not been held there since 2017. As of now, a date or season for the first race has not been shared. For more Disneyland Resort news and info, follow Disneyland News Today on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram....
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Breaks Down In Tears In New Dance Video: ‘A Release I’ve Needed For A Long Time’

“It’s been a while since I’ve cried on camera,” Britney Spears captioned her latest dance video. In the clip, uploaded on Sept. 13, Britney, 40, found herself shedding tears while channeling her energy and spirit to Indila’s “S.O.S.” Britney twirled, danced as the music played, and expressed herself in a way that left her cheeks wet with tears. Britney also told her fans that she wasn’t having a “breakdown” but that this moment was “a release that I’ve needed for a very long time now.” She also said that the cry sesh was due to a “spiritual experience, for sure” and that this might not be the last time we see her cry. “I think I need to do that way more,” she added. “Psss…bawling.”
WDW News Today

BREAKING: TRON Lightcycle Run Will Open at Magic Kingdom in Spring 2023

The much-anticipated TRON Lightcycle / Run finally has an opening timeframe. The newest coaster coming to the lineup at the Magic Kingdom will open in Spring 2023!. Construction on TRON Lightcycle / Run suffered significant delays due to COVID-19, but you can see our latest update here of the ride trains testing with audio effects.
WDW News Today

BREAKING: Harmonious to be Replaced With 100 Years of Wonder Nighttime Spectacular at EPCOT

A brand-new EPCOT nighttime spectacular will replace “Harmonious” in 2023 for 100 Years of Wonder and the upcoming 40th anniversary of EPCOT. “Harmonious” was first announced at Destination D23 in 2018. It officially premiered on October 1, 2021, for the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World. It replaced “IllumiNations: Reflections of Earth,” which had been running since 1999.
WDW News Today

Figment Ear Headband from D23 Expo Now Available on shopDisney

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. If you were unable to make it to D23 Expo 2022 over the weekend, you may have thought you missed out on your chance to pick up the new Figment ear headband. However, shopDisney has now released the ear headband online.
