WDW News Today
BREAKING: New Avengers Multiverse Attraction Including King Thanos ‘That Won’ Coming to Avengers Campus
Disney CEO Bob Chapek revealed at the start of D23 Expo that a new e-ticket attraction is coming soon to Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure. During the Disney Parks, Experiences and Products panel today, more details were revealed about the new Avengers Campus attraction. With this attraction and more...
WDW News Today
Duffy & Friends Stop-Motion Series Coming to Disney+ Next Year
A Duffy & Friends stop-motion series will be coming to Disney+. Duffy’s new friend, LinaBell, joined Chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Josh D’Amaro on stage at D23 Expo for the announcement. The series is expected to debut next year, and the series will have six episodes.
WDW News Today
The Hulk ‘Project Exo’ Robotic Character Meet & Greet Coming to Avengers Campus Next Week
The Hulk appeared at D23 Expo today during a demonstration of the Project Exo robotic character exoskeletons, and it was announced he’d be appearing at Avengers Campus for meet and greets starting next week for a limited time. The goal of Project Exo is to allow giant characters like...
WDW News Today
More Details Revealed for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Story, Original Cast Returning
During D23 Expo, Imagineers revealed more details about the story of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, opening in late 2024 at Disneyland and Magic Kingdom. The attraction will follow Tiana venturing into the bayou to find animal friends. She’s hosting a party for the people of New Orleans, but it’s missing a special ingredient.
WDW News Today
BREAKING: ‘Happily Ever After’ Fireworks Returning to Magic Kingdom
After a year of “Disney Enchantment,” Disney has announced that the “Happily Ever After” will return to Magic Kingdom next year. A specific date was not provided. The “Happily Ever After” anthem will return as part of an updated spectacular and is expected to resemble the well-known “Happily Ever After” fireworks we all know and love.
WDW News Today
More Concept Art Released for ‘Zootopia’ Land at Shanghai Disneyland
New concept art has been released for the “Zootopia” land coming to Shanghai Disneyland. This animated art showed colorful buildings in the land. Guests will enter the “Zootopia” attraction via the Zootopia Police station. They will be greeted by an Officer Clawhauser audio-animatronic before boarding a police vehicle.
WDW News Today
Details Released on New ‘Tangled’ Attraction Coming to Disneyland Paris Resort
At the D23 Expo today, we got lots of announcements from the Disney Parks panel. As we previously reported, Walt Disney Studios Park in Disneyland Paris Resort will receive a “Tangled” attraction, in addition to an English Gardens area and a “Frozen”- themed land. In this...
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Themed Lands in Development for ‘Coco’, ‘Encanto’, Disney Villains at Magic Kingdom, Possibly Replacing Rivers of America
A new land (or lands) are under development for beyond Big Thunder Mountain Railroad in Frontierland at Magic Kingdom. The possible land(s) would include “Coco,” “Encanto,” and Disney Villains. Plans are in early development, but guests could enter the casita from “Encanto” and ride on an...
WDW News Today
Why You Should Be Optimistic About Josh D’Amaro & The Future of Disney Parks – An Editorial By The World’s Most Negative Disney Fan
I can’t even tell you how many comments I have seen that said this or something of the like over the years. WDWNT can be harsh and critical when we need to be, but we also dump fair amounts of praise on various Disney Parks projects worldwide. However, that hasn’t stopped internet discourse that we are “pure negativity”, instead of having an understanding that meticulous dissection of each new thing comes from a place of love and a nerdy need to completely cover every aspect of an attraction, show, hotel, or whatever at our favorite places on Earth. I have seen people have started referring to me as “Eeyore” online in response to my opinions and demeanor, a nickname to which I take no exception as he is, in fact, my favorite (and objectively the best) of the Pooh & friends family.
WDW News Today
Disney Shares Stunning Look at Elsa Audio-Animatronic Figure at D23 Expo
During yesterday’s presentation, “A Boundless Future: Disney Parks, Experiences and Products” by Chairman Josh D’Amaro, Disney shared more information about the Fantasy Springs expansion going on at Tokyo DisneySea. For those unfamiliar with Fantasy Springs, this is a large $2B land being added to Tokyo DisneySea,...
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Magic Happens Parade Returning to Disneyland
Disney has announced at D23 Expo that the Magic Happens parade will be returning to Disneyland next year. The show debuted on February 27, 2020, mere days before Disneyland closed due to COVID-19 concerns. The parade was part of Disneyland’s 65th anniversary celebration. An exact date for the return...
WDW News Today
BREAKING: ‘Moana’ and ‘Zootopia’ Replacing Dinoland U.S.A. at Disney’s Animal Kingdom
A land containing both “Moana” and “Zootopia” will replace Dinoland U.S.A. at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. Plans are still in the early stages, and no details on potential attractions have been announced. A single piece of concept art was released showing the potential land, including Moana’s...
WDW News Today
runDisney Returning to Disneyland Resort in 2024
RunDisney races will return to Disneyland Resort in 2024. A runDisney race has not been held there since 2017. As of now, a date or season for the first race has not been shared. For more Disneyland Resort news and info, follow Disneyland News Today on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram....
“It’s been a while since I’ve cried on camera,” Britney Spears captioned her latest dance video. In the clip, uploaded on Sept. 13, Britney, 40, found herself shedding tears while channeling her energy and spirit to Indila’s “S.O.S.” Britney twirled, danced as the music played, and expressed herself in a way that left her cheeks wet with tears. Britney also told her fans that she wasn’t having a “breakdown” but that this moment was “a release that I’ve needed for a very long time now.” She also said that the cry sesh was due to a “spiritual experience, for sure” and that this might not be the last time we see her cry. “I think I need to do that way more,” she added. “Psss…bawling.”
WDW News Today
BREAKING: TRON Lightcycle Run Will Open at Magic Kingdom in Spring 2023
The much-anticipated TRON Lightcycle / Run finally has an opening timeframe. The newest coaster coming to the lineup at the Magic Kingdom will open in Spring 2023!. Construction on TRON Lightcycle / Run suffered significant delays due to COVID-19, but you can see our latest update here of the ride trains testing with audio effects.
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Harmonious to be Replaced With 100 Years of Wonder Nighttime Spectacular at EPCOT
A brand-new EPCOT nighttime spectacular will replace “Harmonious” in 2023 for 100 Years of Wonder and the upcoming 40th anniversary of EPCOT. “Harmonious” was first announced at Destination D23 in 2018. It officially premiered on October 1, 2021, for the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World. It replaced “IllumiNations: Reflections of Earth,” which had been running since 1999.
WDW News Today
Disneyland Paris 30th Anniversary Celebration End Date Announced, New Pixar Show Debuting at Walt Disney Studios Park
The Disneyland Paris 30th anniversary celebration will come to an end on September 30, 2023. The grand finale of the celebration will be the premiere of a new Pixar show at Walt Disney Studios Park. Concept art for the show, “Pixar We Belong Together,” features the “Monsters, Inc.” characters on...
WDW News Today
‘World of Color One’ Including ‘Encanto,’ ‘Coco,’ ‘Moana,’ and More Coming to Disney California Adventure Next Year
A new version of “World of Color” called “World of Color One” will debut at Disney California Adventure next year for 100 Years of Wonder. Concept art for the show includes characters from “Mulan,” “The Lion King,” “Encanto,” “Coco,” “Moana,” and “Soul.”
WDW News Today
Paradise Pier Hotel Officially Renamed Pixar Place Hotel, Includes Finding Nemo Splash Pad
At the D23 Expo in the “A Boundless Future: Disney Parks, Experiences and Products” panel, it was announced today that Paradise Pier Hotel will officially be renamed Pixar Place Hotel. The retheme of the hotel is already underway, and we saw the sign for the hotel removed last...
WDW News Today
Figment Ear Headband from D23 Expo Now Available on shopDisney
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. If you were unable to make it to D23 Expo 2022 over the weekend, you may have thought you missed out on your chance to pick up the new Figment ear headband. However, shopDisney has now released the ear headband online.
