Chicopee, MA

What documents to shred?

By Kristina D'Amours
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rs7kZ_0hqDEedz00

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s that time of year again to make sure your personal information is protected. 22News is working for you on what documents you should keep and what should head to the shredder.

Pontoosuc Lake in Pittsfield unsafe to swim

As summer begins to wind down and we enter the fall season. Experts say take this time to clean out your personal documents from your home. A shredding event in Chicopee had people just doing that.

“It’s easier to take the stuff here and then they’ll put it right in the truck and you see it get destroyed and no problems,” said Tom Candon of Agawam.

What you should shred immediately, according to the Federal Trade Commission:

  • Sales and ATM receipts
  • Paid credit card statements
  • Paid utility bills
  • Credit offers
  • Canceled checks that are not tax-related
  • Expired warranties

The FTC says you can wait up to one year to shred pay stubs, and bank statements, and pay undisputed medical bills. However, after 7 years you should shred tax-related receipts, tax-related canceled checks, and W-2s.

And documents you want to keep forever and locked up. Includes birth certificates, social security cards, passports, tax returns, and death certificates.

Freedom Credit Union will be holding its next Fall Community Shred Day in Northampton, on October 15 from 9 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. on 226 King Street. Including 74 Main Street in Greenfield from 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.

