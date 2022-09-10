ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Comments / 18

He is the Truth
3d ago

Mr. Trump filed his lawsuit to request for the special master at a courthouse that is 70 miles from where he lives and a judge he appointed, instead of the federal courthouse about 5 miles from his home.

Reply(2)
20
Jerry Tedesco
3d ago

In my humble opinion as any sane citizen of our Great Country should agree Judge Cannon should have recused immediately of this issue She has proven she cannot be impartial and violated her vow to uphold the Constitution of the United States

Reply(1)
19
Allen101
3d ago

Trump showed us how many corrupt judge's are put in place by him.They should all be fired and charged with him.

Reply
19
Related
Salon

Fox News host stunned after DOJ revelation: “These are these are the biggest secrets in the world”

Steve Doocy hosts "FOX & Friends" at Fox News Channel Studios on August 30, 2022 in New York City. (Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. The United States Department of Justice filed an extraordinary legal briefing late Tuesday night revealing that it has "multiple sources of evidence" that former President Donald Trump and his confederates "likely" obstructed its investigation into how and why hundreds of documents containing the most sensitive of state secrets were casually stashed at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

“Incredibly embarrassing”: Trump regrets backing “awful” candidate Dr. Oz after collapse in polls

Former President Donald Trump and Dr. Mehmet Oz (Photo illustration by Salon/Getty Images/Peter Zay/Anadolu Agency/JC Olivera) Donald Trump regrets endorsing celebrity Dr. Mehmet Oz after his poll numbers have cratered over the summer. Sources close to the former president says he's increasingly concerned that Oz will lose his Pennsylvania Senate...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Business Insider

Trump may have hung onto documents at Mar-a-Lago because he saw something 'personally advantageous,' New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman speculates

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, who has covered former President Donald Trump for decades, speculated that documents seized last week by the FBI from Mar-a-Lago could have been "personally advantageous." Haberman, who is a New York Times reporter and a CNN analyst, appeared on Tuesday's episode of the podcast...
POTUS
Salon

What a Supreme Court impeachment from 1805 could mean for Justice Clarence Thomas: historian

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., has been calling for the impeachment of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, arguing that in light of his wife Ginni Thomas' efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results, he has no business taking part in cases that are related, in any way, to the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection. But fellow House Democrats, for the most part, haven't been receptive to AOC's recommendation — although they agree that Thomas should recuse himself from any Jan. 6-related cases.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Donald Trump
Salon

"Corrupt as hell": Ginni Thomas effort to overturn Trump's loss even more extensive than reported

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas faced fresh calls to step down Thursday after new reporting revealed that his wife's involvement in efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election was broader than previously known, extending to the battleground state of Wisconsin as well as Arizona.
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Court#Appellate Courts#Mar A Lago#Appeals Courts#The Justice Department#Fbi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Vice

Trump’s Latest Courtroom Blunder Is Wild—Even for Trump

Former President Donald Trump has pulled plenty of odd moves in the courtroom over the course of his turbulent career. Even by those standards, his latest legal filing is pretty out there. On Monday, Trump’s attorneys asked a Florida judge to freeze the government’s review of documents seized by the...
POTUS
The Independent

Alex Jones issues ‘emergency message’ begging Trump to watch his show after publicly backing DeSantis

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones created a minor media storm this week when he announced that he would no longer “pigheadedly” support Donald Trump.Instead, he announced on his Infowars show that he would now be supporting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis saying he was “someone who is better than Trump”.Previously Mr Jones had disagreed with the Trump administration over its Covid-19 vaccination plans but had disregarded that opposition to avoid the “nightmare scenario” of Joe Biden being elected president.“That said, I am supporting DeSantis. DeSantis has just gone from being awesome to being unbelievably good,” said Mr Jones said on Thursday.“I...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy