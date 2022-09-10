Read full article on original website
Related
Shots fired at Greensboro officer responding to robbery call
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating in three locations after police said two robbery suspects shot at an officer's patrol car Tuesday afternoon. No officers were hurt during the shooting and the two suspects are in custody. Greensboro police said an officer was near the 4600 block of...
WXII 12
Greensboro: Suspects shoot at officer during robbery investigation, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two suspects are accused of firing shots at a Greensboro officer. According to police, an officer was responding to reports of a robbery near Peach Orchard Drive before the shooting occurred. The two suspects then fired at the officer's vehicle, shattering the window, officers said. A...
2 suspects arrested after chase in Winston-Salem, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people are in custody after an attempted traffic stop turned into a chase. A Winston-Salem police officer tried to pull over a vehicle that was reported stolen near North Cherry Street Tuesday night. The suspects didn’t stop and a chase started. According to police, the suspects hit a police car. […]
Greensboro officers investigating after car found crashed near Motel 6 Studio
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police are currently investigating after a car was found crashed near a Motel 6 Studio. Officers are on scene on Landmark Center Boulevard. The cause of the crash is unknown at this time. A FOX8 crew is on the scene. This is a developing story.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wfmynews2.com
Winston-Salem man found stabbed, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was stabbed Monday night in Winston-Salem, police say. Winston-Salem police responded to a stabbing at 901 Waughtown Street around 8:31 p.m. Officers found a Toran Gaskins, 39, suffering several stab wounds and immediately began life-saving measures, while others began interviewing witnesses. They discovered that...
Kitten set on fire, killed in motel in Greensboro, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A kitten died after someone set it on fire inside of a Greensboro motel, according to Greensboro police. At about 10:53 p.m. on Saturday, police responded to a report of a disorderly person at the Motel 6 on Landmark Center Boulevard. The caller said that a person set a fire inside […]
Stolen gun used in shooting death of 10-year-old Reidsville girl, police say
REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — After the tragic shooting death of a 10-year-old girl, questions still remain about how a 14-year-old boy got the gun used. Laelani Jeffries was shot and killed Sept. 8 in Reidsville. Her 14-year-old cousin has been charged with first-degree murder. Police are investigating the shooting. While they have not determined or […]
Noise complaint leads to Greensboro police celebrating girl's quinceañera
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police celebrated a young girl's quinceañera with her after receiving a noise complaint call about the party. Officers were going to check out where the noise was coming from and arrived to a birthday party. A young lady was celebrating her quinceañera over the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mom arrested after 1-year-old ate marijuana, police say
A West Side woman was arrested Monday on a child endangering warrant after reports said a child of hers overdosed on marijuana in her apartment.
WXII 12
Greensboro police officers join teen’s quinceañera after getting noise complaint
GREENSBORO, N.C. — It was a noise call and in fact, it was also a party, but that didn’t stop the fun as three Greensboro police officers arrived to a home over the weekend. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News.
1 stabbed multiple times in Thomasville, taken to hospital, deputies say
THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A person was stabbed multiple times in Thomasville on Monday and taken to the hospital, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release. Deputies responded to Stonehenge Place when they were told about a stabbing. Arriving deputies identified the assailant as 26-year-old Eric Dustin Hester and arrested him. The victim, […]
14-year-old charged with murder after 10-year-old cousin shot and killed, NC cops say
“She had her whole life ahead of her,” a neighbor told one news outlet.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WXII 12
Former Greensboro officer appears in court for manslaughter charge
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The former Greensboro police officer facing a manslaughter charge was back in court in Guilford County, today. It was a brief appearance this afternoon for former officer Matthew Hamilton. The attorneys brought some pre-trial motions aimed to get ahead of a few issues, now 11 months...
WGMD Radio
Salisbury PD Investigating Body Found in Pond
Salisbury Police are conducting a death investigation into an adult male who was found deceased in a pond in the area of Coventry Lane on Saturday afternoon. The individual has been preliminarily identified and the body was taken to the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Salisbury Police Criminal Investigation Division at (410) 548-3165.
Drugs, guns seized, 2 arrests made in North Carolina investigation
ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An ongoing drug investigation ended with the confiscation of a stash of drugs and guns and two arrests, the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. A search warrant was executed last Thursday at a home on Sipe Road following a drug investigation and numerous complaints within the community, […]
Teen shot at a home in Winston-Salem by ‘unknown assailant’: WSPD
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — One teen is injured following a shooting early Saturday morning, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. At 3:35 a.m. on Saturday, patrol officers came to the 700-block of Ferndale Avenue after getting reports of a shooting in the area. At the scene, police found a 19-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound […]
kiss951.com
Diving Group Helps Solve 16 Year Old Missing Person Case From Winston-Salem
A group called the Adventurer’s with Purpose helped solve a 16 year old missing person case this summer in Winston-Salem. I actually just recently heard about this group, as they were the ones to discover Kiely Rodni, the young girl who went missing a few weeks ago in California. Her story started gaining a lot of traction online and on the news in the last month or so. After thousands of hours of official searching, Police began to fall back on searching efforts. That’s where Adventurer’s with Purpose come in! They were able to discover her vehicle and her remains in an area that had already been searched.
Winston-Salem man arrested in connection to shooting on Ivy Avenue, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem man was arrested on Thursday after a shooting on Ivy Avenue in July, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. Just after midnight on July 28, Winston-Salem police were called about someone being shot in the area of Ivy Avenue. When officers got on the scene, they were […]
Debris on Greensboro roads poses danger
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Debris in the road or on the side of it poses a danger to drivers in Greensboro. The issue has the attention of city leaders. FOX8 crews spotted dozens of blown tires, vehicle parts and several bumpers across the city on Monday. “After an accident, I think we will drive down the street, […]
1 injured in Winston-Salem after an early morning shooting
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police responded to a shooting off of Ferndale Avenue Saturday morning. Around 3:00 a.m. officers found a 19-year-old at a home suffering from a gunshot wound to his arm. Police said the victim was sent to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The investigation...
Comments / 1