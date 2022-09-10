ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

WFMY NEWS2

Shots fired at Greensboro officer responding to robbery call

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating in three locations after police said two robbery suspects shot at an officer's patrol car Tuesday afternoon. No officers were hurt during the shooting and the two suspects are in custody. Greensboro police said an officer was near the 4600 block of...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

2 suspects arrested after chase in Winston-Salem, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people are in custody after an attempted traffic stop turned into a chase. A Winston-Salem police officer tried to pull over a vehicle that was reported stolen near North Cherry Street Tuesday night. The suspects didn’t stop and a chase started. According to police, the suspects hit a police car. […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
wfmynews2.com

Winston-Salem man found stabbed, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was stabbed Monday night in Winston-Salem, police say. Winston-Salem police responded to a stabbing at 901 Waughtown Street around 8:31 p.m. Officers found a Toran Gaskins, 39, suffering several stab wounds and immediately began life-saving measures, while others began interviewing witnesses. They discovered that...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Kitten set on fire, killed in motel in Greensboro, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A kitten died after someone set it on fire inside of a Greensboro motel, according to Greensboro police. At about 10:53 p.m. on Saturday, police responded to a report of a disorderly person at the Motel 6 on Landmark Center Boulevard. The caller said that a person set a fire inside […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

1 stabbed multiple times in Thomasville, taken to hospital, deputies say

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A person was stabbed multiple times in Thomasville on Monday and taken to the hospital, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release. Deputies responded to Stonehenge Place when they were told about a stabbing. Arriving deputies identified the assailant as 26-year-old Eric Dustin Hester and arrested him. The victim, […]
THOMASVILLE, NC
WXII 12

Former Greensboro officer appears in court for manslaughter charge

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The former Greensboro police officer facing a manslaughter charge was back in court in Guilford County, today. It was a brief appearance this afternoon for former officer Matthew Hamilton. The attorneys brought some pre-trial motions aimed to get ahead of a few issues, now 11 months...
GREENSBORO, NC
WGMD Radio

Salisbury PD Investigating Body Found in Pond

Salisbury Police are conducting a death investigation into an adult male who was found deceased in a pond in the area of Coventry Lane on Saturday afternoon. The individual has been preliminarily identified and the body was taken to the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Salisbury Police Criminal Investigation Division at (410) 548-3165.
SALISBURY, NC
kiss951.com

Diving Group Helps Solve 16 Year Old Missing Person Case From Winston-Salem

A group called the Adventurer’s with Purpose helped solve a 16 year old missing person case this summer in Winston-Salem. I actually just recently heard about this group, as they were the ones to discover Kiely Rodni, the young girl who went missing a few weeks ago in California. Her story started gaining a lot of traction online and on the news in the last month or so. After thousands of hours of official searching, Police began to fall back on searching efforts. That’s where Adventurer’s with Purpose come in! They were able to discover her vehicle and her remains in an area that had already been searched.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Debris on Greensboro roads poses danger

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Debris in the road or on the side of it poses a danger to drivers in Greensboro. The issue has the attention of city leaders.  FOX8 crews spotted dozens of blown tires, vehicle parts and several bumpers across the city on Monday. “After an accident, I think we will drive down the street, […]
GREENSBORO, NC

