Philadelphia, PA

fox29.com

Police: Two men injured after a South Philadelphia double shooting

PHILADELPHIA - Police say they are investigating a shooting that left two men injured in South Philadelphia on Tuesday. At around 5:28 p.m., police say they responded to the 1500 block of South 28th Street for reports of a shooting. Responding officers say they found a 21-year-old man shot multiple...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Police: Two hurt in "rolling shoot out" between cars in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say two people were hurt when a shooter inside a moving vehicle unleashed a hail of gunfire into another car Tuesday night in Philadelphia's Olney section. Inspector D.F. Pace told reporters police were called to Einstein Medical Center around 7:30 p.m. after two gunshot wound victims arrived...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

West Philadelphia fatal shooting: Woman shot multiple times in the stomach

Philadelphia (WPHL)- On Friday, a woman was fatally shot multiple times in West Philadelphia. ‘The incident happened on the 800 block of Moss Street just before 1:30 pm. According to police, a 40-year-old woman was shot multiple times in the body. Police rushed her to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center , where she was pronounced dead at 7:02 pm.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

Man fatally shot in the head, teen shot in the ear in Kensington

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The search is on for the person responsible for shooting and killing a man in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood. The incident happened on Thursday at the 3100 block of Potter Street around 10:47 pm. According to police, a 21-year-old man was shot in the head by an unknown...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Man, 30, shot and killed in Wilmington, police say

WILMINGTON, Del. - Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead on Tuesday afternoon. Authorities say that at around 3:39 p.m., officers responded to the 2300 block of North Pine Street for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, police say they located a 30-year-old man with a...
WILMINGTON, DE
CBS Philly

Philadelphia police stepping up patrols in city after several violent weekends

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Police Department is stepping up patrols. It's in response to a string of violent weekends in the city.The department has been struggling to maintain order through violent weekends all summer long. Chiefs have been telling upper leadership at the police department that this is something that they believe may work to help shifts overlap for this weekend.Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Philadelphia police patrols will move to 12-hour shifts. It's an increase of four hours per officer.The department has been challenged to manage weekend violence."We need them 12 hours," Dorothy Stovall said. "I wish we could...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
phl17.com

Fairhill man fatally shot in his neighborhood

Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for the person responsible for shooting and killing a man in Fairhill. The incident happened on the 100 block of East Clearfield Street around 9:31 pm Friday. According to police, a 29-year-old man was shot multiple times in the back. The victim arrived at...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Man Shot by Cop During Confrontation in Center City Identified by DA

The 23-year-old man shot twice early Sunday morning after he allegedly drew a handgun on a plainclothes police officer in Center City, Philadelphia, was identified as Lawrence Evans, the District Attorney's office said Monday. Evans allegedly pulled a gun during a confrontation near 13th and Locust streets in Center City...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man in custody in connection to fatal shooting on Center City SEPTA platform: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Police Department says they have a man in custody who fits the description of the suspect wanted in the fatal shooting of a 64-year-old man at 19th and Market Streets. A firearm was also retrieved from the man. Police released surveillance images of the suspected shooter on Sunday. They say surveillance video shows the 64-year-old man having an altercation with the suspect. He then reportedly punched the suspect in the face which led to the suspect pulling a gun and shooting the man. No further information is available at this time. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA

