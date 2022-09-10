Read full article on original website
Related
fox29.com
Police: Two men injured after a South Philadelphia double shooting
PHILADELPHIA - Police say they are investigating a shooting that left two men injured in South Philadelphia on Tuesday. At around 5:28 p.m., police say they responded to the 1500 block of South 28th Street for reports of a shooting. Responding officers say they found a 21-year-old man shot multiple...
fox29.com
Teenager in custody after gunshot fired inside Philadelphia mall, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say a teenage boy is in custody after an argument lead to a gunshot being fired inside a busy Philadelphia outlet mall on Tuesday night. Police responded to the Fashion District on 9th and Market street around 6:30 p.m. after an officer reported hearing a gunshot. Inspector...
fox29.com
Suspect identified in West Philadelphia hit-and-run crash that injured man, three children
PHILADELPHIA - Police are searching for a day worker who they say stole a truck and crashed into four people, including three children, outside a Philadelphia auto repair store earlier this month. Investigators say the suspect, identified by police as a man around 50-years-old name Dre, was picked up with...
fox29.com
Police: Two hurt in "rolling shoot out" between cars in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say two people were hurt when a shooter inside a moving vehicle unleashed a hail of gunfire into another car Tuesday night in Philadelphia's Olney section. Inspector D.F. Pace told reporters police were called to Einstein Medical Center around 7:30 p.m. after two gunshot wound victims arrived...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
phl17.com
West Philadelphia fatal shooting: Woman shot multiple times in the stomach
Philadelphia (WPHL)- On Friday, a woman was fatally shot multiple times in West Philadelphia. ‘The incident happened on the 800 block of Moss Street just before 1:30 pm. According to police, a 40-year-old woman was shot multiple times in the body. Police rushed her to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center , where she was pronounced dead at 7:02 pm.
phl17.com
Man fatally shot in the head, teen shot in the ear in Kensington
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The search is on for the person responsible for shooting and killing a man in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood. The incident happened on Thursday at the 3100 block of Potter Street around 10:47 pm. According to police, a 21-year-old man was shot in the head by an unknown...
Man charged with murder in Center City SEPTA platform shooting
Police have charged a suspect with murder in the shooting death of a man on a SEPTA trolley station platform in Center City.
fox29.com
Man, 30, shot and killed in Wilmington, police say
WILMINGTON, Del. - Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead on Tuesday afternoon. Authorities say that at around 3:39 p.m., officers responded to the 2300 block of North Pine Street for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, police say they located a 30-year-old man with a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Philadelphia police stepping up patrols in city after several violent weekends
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Police Department is stepping up patrols. It's in response to a string of violent weekends in the city.The department has been struggling to maintain order through violent weekends all summer long. Chiefs have been telling upper leadership at the police department that this is something that they believe may work to help shifts overlap for this weekend.Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Philadelphia police patrols will move to 12-hour shifts. It's an increase of four hours per officer.The department has been challenged to manage weekend violence."We need them 12 hours," Dorothy Stovall said. "I wish we could...
fox29.com
Police: Man found shot and killed inside vehicle in Southwest Philadelphia, arrest made
PHILADELPHIA - A homicide investigation is underway after police say a man was shot to death in Southwest Philadelphia over the weekend. The 34-year-old victim was reportedly found inside a vehicle at 61st Street and Baltimore Avenue Sunday night. Police say he was suffering from s gunshot wound to the...
Fashion District mall closes early after gunshot fired inside property
The Fashion District mall in Center City had to close early Tuesday night after a gunshot was fired inside the property.
fox29.com
Shooting victim speaks out about the life-changing bullet that hit his spine
PHILADELPHIA - In the midst of the city's ongoing gun violence crisis, the shooting victims themselves often get forgotten about. Shooting victims face a lifelong battle as they recover from physical and emotional wounds and for some victims, their lives are forever changed. Doctors told Kareem Tighlman that he'd never...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
phl17.com
Woman critically injured after she was stabbed in the stomach in West Philadelphia
Philadelphia (WPHL)- A woman is fighting for her life after she was stabbed by an unknown person in West Philadelphia Sunday. The incident happened on the 61st and Ludlow Streets just after 6:00 am. According to police, a 36-year-old woman was stabbed once in the abdomen. Medics transported the victim...
phl17.com
Fairhill man fatally shot in his neighborhood
Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for the person responsible for shooting and killing a man in Fairhill. The incident happened on the 100 block of East Clearfield Street around 9:31 pm Friday. According to police, a 29-year-old man was shot multiple times in the back. The victim arrived at...
fox29.com
Boy, 13, wounded after being shot in West Philadelphia, police say
WEST PHILADELPHIA - A 13-year-old boy is recovering after he was shot in West Philadelphia. Authorities say the shooting happened Sunday afternoon, about 4 p.m., at North 58th and Vine Streets. The boy was shot one time in the groin, officials say. MORE LOCAL HEADLINES. He was taken by police...
NBC Philadelphia
Man Shot by Cop During Confrontation in Center City Identified by DA
The 23-year-old man shot twice early Sunday morning after he allegedly drew a handgun on a plainclothes police officer in Center City, Philadelphia, was identified as Lawrence Evans, the District Attorney's office said Monday. Evans allegedly pulled a gun during a confrontation near 13th and Locust streets in Center City...
Man in custody in connection to fatal shooting on Center City SEPTA platform: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Police Department says they have a man in custody who fits the description of the suspect wanted in the fatal shooting of a 64-year-old man at 19th and Market Streets. A firearm was also retrieved from the man. Police released surveillance images of the suspected shooter on Sunday. They say surveillance video shows the 64-year-old man having an altercation with the suspect. He then reportedly punched the suspect in the face which led to the suspect pulling a gun and shooting the man. No further information is available at this time.
Trial begins for former Philadelphia police officer who fatally shot unarmed Black man
Former officer Eric Ruch fatally shot Dennis Plowden Jr. after a car chase and crash in East Germantown.
fox29.com
Two women targeted by armed carjackers in Upper Darby neighborhood, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities in a Philadelphia suburb are warning residents about a pair of armed carjackers after two incidents last week, including the gunpoint robbery of a senior woman. The Upper Darby Police Department said the first theft happened on the 500 block of Wilde Avenue early Thursday morning. Two...
14-year-old charged with murder in shooting that killed Philadelphia rec center worker
Philadelphia officials said a ghost gun was used in the shooting that killed a recreation center worker. A 14-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the deadly shooting, but police are searching for additional suspects.
Comments / 0