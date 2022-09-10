WASHINGTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A Washington County neighborhood is imploring the County Commission to do something about several houseless encampments next to their homes. Aitana Gonzalez says she and her partner, first-time homeowners, moved into their home last September. She spoke to FOX 12 on behalf of herself and several of her neighbors who didn’t want to go on camera for fear of retaliation by those living in the houseless camps. They all say more needs to be done because they don’t feel safe in their own community.

