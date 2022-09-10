ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multnomah County, OR

Comments / 2

Elizabeth Allen
3d ago

so exemptions are available for the homeless so they can continue to burn the city down even though it is unnecessary and hott outside. got it. it is mandatory for residents you mean housed tax payers anyone else gets to break the law. I mean I guess I get it, if your not paying to be in the system why should you be apart of it or have to abide by it right?

Philip Mann
3d ago

well I guess there'll be no bonfire in Eastmoreland Park. there's nothing like a good campfire and the homeless sitting around singing Kumbaya and getting high. oh that's right no fires in the park sidewalks are acceptable apparently from what I've seen

thatoregonlife.com

Portland Sued for Homeless Encampments Blocking Sidewalks

Ten Portlanders filed a class action lawsuit against the city September 6, alleging that the homeless encampments blocking the sidewalk violate the Americans with Disabilities Act. If successful, the lawsuit could force the city’s hand in providing a much-needed, albeit temporary solution to Portland’s exploding homeless population. It would be a welcome relief. Residents have been struggling to cope with the crisis, and there doesn’t seem to be any end in sight.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Washington County neighborhood asks commissioners for help with houseless encampment

WASHINGTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A Washington County neighborhood is imploring the County Commission to do something about several houseless encampments next to their homes. Aitana Gonzalez says she and her partner, first-time homeowners, moved into their home last September. She spoke to FOX 12 on behalf of herself and several of her neighbors who didn’t want to go on camera for fear of retaliation by those living in the houseless camps. They all say more needs to be done because they don’t feel safe in their own community.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
KXL

New Tiny Home Village for Homeless in NE Portland

Northeast Portland has a new tiny home village, but this one has different rules. It allows people experiencing homelessness to use drugs and alcohol. Jan McManus, with the non profit WeShine, says the reality is that for people living on the streets, “Drugs and alcohol can be part of a survival mechanism to make it. You can’t set a bunch of extra hoops for them to go through to get off the street.”
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

Air Quality Index In Portland Metro Improving

PORTLAND, Ore — A Plume of smoke from the Cedar Creek Fire burning down in Oakridge, east of Eugene-Springfield, moved up and over the Portland-Metro Area Saturday. Officials with Oregon DEQ say we are seeing some improvement, but still some areas are seeing air quality index levels in the unhealthy for sensitive groups area.
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

'Gresham Lumberjack' continues to decimate trees

Nearly 750 trees, some as tall as 80 feet, have been felled by an at-large suspectA rogue vandal continues to terrorize trees along the Springwater Corridor Trail — targeting larger specimens for seemingly no reason other than the wanton destruction of natural spaces. The "Gresham Lumberjack" has been concentrating their efforts along a segment of the trail between the Seventh Street Bridge and Towle Avenue, vandalizing the natural area under the cover of night. About a month ago the unknown suspect hacked down about 50 trees using their signature handsaw. The trees being cut have been getting bigger...
GRESHAM, OR
News Break
Politics
WWEEK

Readers Respond to Betsy Johnson and a Deserted Downtown Portland

Thanks for Nigel Jaquiss’ excellent piece documenting Betsy Johnson’s record of bullying state agencies on behalf of corporate polluters and wealthy landowners [”The Advocate,” WW, Aug. 31]. A few other important facts not mentioned in the story: Johnson’s many votes against climate change legislation, her stated intent to reverse Kate Brown’s executive order on climate change, and her support for (and an award from) Timber Unity, the right-wing front group for extractive industries that played a key role in the GOP legislative walkouts. If Johnson becomes governor, expect our climate and environmental laws to be eviscerated, and pay-to-pollute to become the rule.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Portland sees measurable rain early, air quality improves Monday

Onshore flow brought a few light showers to Portland early Monday, ending a 67-day streak of dry days. Just after 6 a.m., the Portland International Airport recorded 0.02 inches of rain, coming in just four days shy of the longest streak on record set in 1967. Overall, Monday should be cooler and cloudier, with some haze left in the air from regional wildfires.
PORTLAND, OR
KIRO 7 Seattle

Kalama Fire continues to grow, prompting evacuation orders

The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office has issued evacuation notices for communities near the Kalama Fire in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest. Level 3 evacuation orders, meaning residents should leave immediately, have been issued for the area spanning from the border of Cowlitz and Lewis counties south to 7550 Road and from the border of Skamania and Cowlitz counties west 5 miles into Cowlitz County.
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA

