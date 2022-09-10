Read full article on original website
Elizabeth Allen
3d ago
so exemptions are available for the homeless so they can continue to burn the city down even though it is unnecessary and hott outside. got it. it is mandatory for residents you mean housed tax payers anyone else gets to break the law. I mean I guess I get it, if your not paying to be in the system why should you be apart of it or have to abide by it right?
Philip Mann
3d ago
well I guess there'll be no bonfire in Eastmoreland Park. there's nothing like a good campfire and the homeless sitting around singing Kumbaya and getting high. oh that's right no fires in the park sidewalks are acceptable apparently from what I've seen
thatoregonlife.com
Portland Sued for Homeless Encampments Blocking Sidewalks
Ten Portlanders filed a class action lawsuit against the city September 6, alleging that the homeless encampments blocking the sidewalk violate the Americans with Disabilities Act. If successful, the lawsuit could force the city’s hand in providing a much-needed, albeit temporary solution to Portland’s exploding homeless population. It would be a welcome relief. Residents have been struggling to cope with the crisis, and there doesn’t seem to be any end in sight.
U.S. Forest Service: Kalama Fire could become worse
Crews in Washington continue to battle two fires on either side of Mount St Helens, including the Kalama Fire north of 503 near Yale and Cougar.
kptv.com
Washington County neighborhood asks commissioners for help with houseless encampment
WASHINGTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A Washington County neighborhood is imploring the County Commission to do something about several houseless encampments next to their homes. Aitana Gonzalez says she and her partner, first-time homeowners, moved into their home last September. She spoke to FOX 12 on behalf of herself and several of her neighbors who didn’t want to go on camera for fear of retaliation by those living in the houseless camps. They all say more needs to be done because they don’t feel safe in their own community.
‘It’s dehumanizing’: Hillsboro low-income tenants face rent increase
HILLSBORO, Ore. — A low-income tenant at an apartment building in Hillsboro says he's facing a rent increase of more than $300 a month. He's one of many at the Alma Gardens apartments who received a notice that their rent will climb in November. Several of Alma Gardens' tenants...
KXL
New Tiny Home Village for Homeless in NE Portland
Northeast Portland has a new tiny home village, but this one has different rules. It allows people experiencing homelessness to use drugs and alcohol. Jan McManus, with the non profit WeShine, says the reality is that for people living on the streets, “Drugs and alcohol can be part of a survival mechanism to make it. You can’t set a bunch of extra hoops for them to go through to get off the street.”
kptv.com
Estacada community makes safety plans with McIver State Park Fire evacuations
ESTACADA, Ore. (KPTV) - People living in Estacada are staying alert after a fire broke out Friday night at Milo McIver State Park, forcing people to leave their homes. As of Saturday night, the fire is contained at 25 acres. Midday Saturday, about a dozen homeowners made their way out...
‘Squatter’ house in SE Portland officially has a new owner
The house near 52nd and SE Flavel has been sold, and the squatters are out.
New tiny-home village in NE Portland offers low-barrier housing for homeless people
PORTLAND, Ore. — Construction crews recently put the finishing touches on a new tiny-home village for those experiencing homelessness that opened in Northeast Portland last week. The Parkrose Community Village is run by a nonprofit called WeShine and takes a slightly different approach to housing the homeless than outdoor...
Authorities: Man found dead in tent near potential IED
The Clark County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was found dead in a tent on Monday morning.
KXL
Air Quality Index In Portland Metro Improving
PORTLAND, Ore — A Plume of smoke from the Cedar Creek Fire burning down in Oakridge, east of Eugene-Springfield, moved up and over the Portland-Metro Area Saturday. Officials with Oregon DEQ say we are seeing some improvement, but still some areas are seeing air quality index levels in the unhealthy for sensitive groups area.
'Gresham Lumberjack' continues to decimate trees
Nearly 750 trees, some as tall as 80 feet, have been felled by an at-large suspectA rogue vandal continues to terrorize trees along the Springwater Corridor Trail — targeting larger specimens for seemingly no reason other than the wanton destruction of natural spaces. The "Gresham Lumberjack" has been concentrating their efforts along a segment of the trail between the Seventh Street Bridge and Towle Avenue, vandalizing the natural area under the cover of night. About a month ago the unknown suspect hacked down about 50 trees using their signature handsaw. The trees being cut have been getting bigger...
McIver State Park fire contained, Level 3 ‘Go Now’ evacuations remain
Though hundred of homes remain under a Level 3 "Go Now!" evacuation order from the Milo McIver State Park Fire, some evacuation levels have been downgraded and some people forced to leave their homes were allowed to return Saturday night.
opb.org
Vancouver mayor believes arson at her home linked with burglary less than a day prior
Less than a day before someone reportedly started a fire at the home of Vancouver’s mayor, a burglar allegedly broke in and pilfered belongings, the mayor said in an interview. Mayor Anne McEnerny-Ogle told OPB on Tuesday she believed the two cases, which likely occurred within 24 hours, are...
WWEEK
Wildfire Smoke Is Turning Portland’s Air Orange. Where’s It Coming From?
Portland’s sky turned orange this morning as smoke from the Cedar Creek Fire blotted out the sun. The smoke plume from the fire “made a big shift overnight,” blanketing the city, KGW meteorologist Chris McGinness reported this morning. Fortunately, the air quality in Portland is not yet...
WWEEK
Winds Neared 60 Miles per Hour in the Gorge After Oregon Electrical Utilities Shut Off Power Lines
Portland General Electric has fully restored power to the city’s West Hills, along with 90% of the 32,000 customers who saw their electrical service disconnected in order to prevent fires if high winds toppled transformers and power lines into dry brush. PacifiCorp made the same decision for 12,000 of...
WWEEK
Readers Respond to Betsy Johnson and a Deserted Downtown Portland
Thanks for Nigel Jaquiss’ excellent piece documenting Betsy Johnson’s record of bullying state agencies on behalf of corporate polluters and wealthy landowners [”The Advocate,” WW, Aug. 31]. A few other important facts not mentioned in the story: Johnson’s many votes against climate change legislation, her stated intent to reverse Kate Brown’s executive order on climate change, and her support for (and an award from) Timber Unity, the right-wing front group for extractive industries that played a key role in the GOP legislative walkouts. If Johnson becomes governor, expect our climate and environmental laws to be eviscerated, and pay-to-pollute to become the rule.
Portland sees measurable rain early, air quality improves Monday
Onshore flow brought a few light showers to Portland early Monday, ending a 67-day streak of dry days. Just after 6 a.m., the Portland International Airport recorded 0.02 inches of rain, coming in just four days shy of the longest streak on record set in 1967. Overall, Monday should be cooler and cloudier, with some haze left in the air from regional wildfires.
Kalama Fire continues to grow, prompting evacuation orders
The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office has issued evacuation notices for communities near the Kalama Fire in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest. Level 3 evacuation orders, meaning residents should leave immediately, have been issued for the area spanning from the border of Cowlitz and Lewis counties south to 7550 Road and from the border of Skamania and Cowlitz counties west 5 miles into Cowlitz County.
canbyfirst.com
Area Districts Respond to Overnight Brush Fires; Unrelated Crash Knocks Out Power to Canby PD
Canby-area residents awoke to eerie déjà vu, as the sky was turned hazy and yellow by smoke from nearby brush fires including one that burned 35 acres in and around Milo McIver State Park Fire in Estacada, evoking the start of the disastrous wildfires of September 2020 almost exactly two years ago.
Cedar Creek Fire: Level 3 ‘Go’ evacuation orders for Oakridge, Westfir
New Level 3 "Go" evacuation orders were issued in the massive and growing Cedar Creek Fire for Oakridge, Westfir and High Prairie areas in city limits and surrounding unincorporated areas on Friday evening hours after Oregon Gov. Kate Brown invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act as the inferno burns more than 33,000 acres in Lane County.
