ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Not just a bag: Fendi fetes its famed ‘Baguette’ in NYC

By By JOCELYN NOVECK - Associated Press
The Daily Sun
The Daily Sun
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31tMls_0hqDDwFc00

NEW YORK — You'd have thought it was a movie premiere, with the hoopla converging outside midtown Manhattan’s Hammerstein Ballroom. But inside, despite the celebrity presence, the real star was a handbag.

Not just any handbag, but the “Baguette” — the ubiquitous Fendi bag created 25 years ago and named for the long French loaf of bread and the way it, too, is carried under the arm of the discerning buyer. The Fendi show on Friday night was a big birthday party for the bag and its long-lasting claim to pop-culture fame.

But why New York, when Fendi usually shows in Italy? The bag had early success and pop-culture resonance in New York, most memorably immortalized in a 2000 episode of “Sex and the City,” when a mugger had the temerity to try to take one from Carrie Bradshaw when he apparently didn’t know what it was called.

“Gimme your bag,” the thug in the alley demanded. “It’s a baguette!” Carrie admonished him as he made off with her shiny purple version.

It’s safe to say everyone knew their bags from their baguettes on Friday night, when about 600 people packed into the ballroom — some on the main floor and others in high balcony seating — to celebrate the bag and its many iterations over the years.

The evening marked a three-way collaboration. Fendi women’s designer Kim Jones had brought in his friend and onetime boss, Marc Jacobs — the quintessential New York designer — to lend his distinctive romantic streetwear vibe to a series of 10 or so ensembles starring, of course, the baguette. ("I am never one to shy away from an iconic bag," Jacobs was quoted as saying in a theater-style program.) And jeweler Tiffany &amp; Co. presented its own baguettes in signature robin’s-egg blue.

In the front row sat Kim Kardashian, in blonde locks and a figure-hugging sheer and sequined dress, but the baguettes were the focus on the runway. There were big baguettes, small baguettes, nano-sized baguettes. Shiny baguettes, fluffy baguettes, sparkly and smooth baguettes.

There were fanny-pack baguettes, and sometimes double baguettes — two sizes stacked together. Pockets were reimagined as baguettes. There were tiny baguettes in satin fashioned onto tube socks — a perfect place to put little gadgets — or if you wanted them closer to your head, attached to a satin baseball cap. The vibe was a mix of fancy and casual, of sequins and sweatshirts.

As the show began, a huge drape on the wall dropped to the ground to reveal a giant mirror, suddenly allowing the entire room, balconies and all, to see itself. The models snaked along the floor, but when they were done, the mirror suddenly disappeared and the models were standing in a huge display case, as if at a store.

Linda Evangelista, in a huge Tiffany blue cape and gown, came out with the designers for a final bow. They applauded her, in what was a very public moment for the ’90s supermodel, now 57, after her recent ordeal with what she has described as a disastrous body-sculpting procedure that left her disfigured.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HollywoodLife

Leni Klum, 18, Holds Hands & Skips With Mom Heidi As They Shop In NYC: Photos

It didn’t take long before Heidi Klum and her 18-year-old daughter Leni Klum reunited after Leni left for college at the end of August! The gorgeous mother-daughter duo was photographed having the time of their lives as they skipped through the streets of New York City hand in hand on Thursday, Sept. 8. Leni laughed and smiled as she spent time with her mom while wearing a casual combo of black sweatpants, a white windbreaker, white sneakers, and a black Chanel purse.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Doja Cat Dropped by Pier 45 for Bronx and Banco’s Runway Show

Doja Cat kicked off her New York Fashion Week weekend on Friday morning at Pier 45. The musician, outfitted in a light blue dress and coordinating makeup, dropped by the downtown locale to take in Bronx and Banco’s sunny outdoor runway show. While she was there “just chilling” (aka, not doing press), the singer gamely posed for photographers as her two bodyguards lurked nearby. Afterward, the singer made her way over to greet designer Natalie De’Banco, who was taking a post-show group shot with all of her models. “Amazing show,” said Doja Cat, before slinking across the West Side Highway and into the black SUV waiting on Christopher Street. “Is that a fashion show we just missed?” asked a bystander outside his parked delivery truck, watching the crowd of showgoers in the brand’s eveningwear walk by, en route to their next show. “Oh, no.” More from WWDSergio Hudson RTW Fall 2022No Sesso RTW Spring 2023Prabal Gurung RTW Spring 2023 On Saturday, Doja Cat will headline a party for Heaven by Marc Jacobs in Brooklyn, where she’ll perform along with Kaytranada and Charli XCX. Best of WWD2019 Costume Designers Guild Award Nominations Announced
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
Manhattan, NY
Lifestyle
WWD

Janet Jackson Accepts Icon of the Year Award in Off-White Tulle Skirt at Harlem’s Fashion Row

Janet Jackson is living up to her new status as an icon.  On Tuesday, the legendary singer attended the after party to Harlem Fashion Row’s 15th Anniversary Fashion Show & Style Awards wearing a black-and-red top under a cropped blazer paired with a tulle cream skirt by Off-White. She styled her hair half-up, half-down and kept her makeup simple, accessorizing her look with statement jewelry. More from WWDPhotos of Celebrities Wearing Pantone's Spring 2023 ColorsCreative Arts Emmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet LooksVenice Film Festival 2022 Red Carpet Looks She was styled by Wouri Vice, who also works with H.E.R. and Andra Day.  Jackson was honored...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Cynthia Erivo Makes Sartorial Magic in Vintage Snakeskin-print Christian Dior Dress for ‘Pinocchio’ Premiere

Cynthia Erivo had a standout fashion moment during the premiere of “Pinocchio.” On Wednesday, the award-winning actress and singer walked the red carpet of the Walt Disney Studios in Burbank, California, wearing a vintage dress by Christian Dior, featuring a green and yellow snakeskin print and exaggerated ruffled hem. The look was from the label’s fall 2004 ready-to-wear collection, during John Galliano’s term as creative director. More from WWDPhotos of Celebrities Wearing Pantone's Spring 2023 ColorsCreative Arts Emmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet LooksVenice Film Festival 2022 Red Carpet Looks In signature Erivo fashion, the star accessorized with jewelry and embellished nails and topped...
BURBANK, CA
Robb Report

Bottega Veneta Teams Up With NYC’s Legendary Strand Bookstore for a New Tote Bag

The Strand bookstore is a classic New York institution. Its logo can be seen on classic totes throughout the city, as  book-loving New Yorkers traverse the streets and subways. Now, Bottega Veneta is teaming up with the iconic store to re-envision its classic canvas bag just in time for New York Fashion Week.  Creative director Matthieu Blazy has teamed up with the nearly 100-year-old literary institution to curate a limited-edition collection the Strand’s tote to celebrate the bookstore. The bags come in three different versions, which are distinguished by texture. The first comes in Bottega’s signature Intrecciato leather weaving in black....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Janet Jackson front row at Siriano's glam fashion week show

With Janet Jackson resplendent in a black trouser suit on his front row and humongous hats on many of his models, Christian Siriano opened New York Fashion Week at the former townhouse of Elizabeth Taylor, rolling out sexy, slinky looks Wednesday to go with his trademark ballgowns.He was inspired by Taylor, of course, for an Old Hollywood-infused show but told The Associated Press a slew of stylish icons were also muses: Audrey Hepburn, Marilyn Monroe, Bianca Jagger and Judy Garland among them.“I was walking the girls through the rehearsal and I was like, oh my God, imagine Elizabeth Taylor...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Linda Evangelista
Person
Marc Jacobs
Reuters

Carolina Herrera creates a secret garden at New York Fashion Week

NEW YORK, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Carolina Herrera unfurled blossoms at New York Fashion Week with a collection that plays with the fresh colors of an unkempt garden. "I like this idea of creating a garden for a spring collection," said creative director Wes Gordon, who found inspiration from his favorite childhood book, Frances Hodgson Burnett's "The Secret Garden," as well as an archival floral fabric book.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Janet Jackson Attends Christian Siriano NYFW Show

“I don’t know if ‘excited’ is the word,” said Coco Rocha, when asked how she felt that New York Fashion Week was once again upon us. Whatever the emotion, NYFW indeed has made its return, with Christian Siriano kicking things off a few days ahead of the actual schedule for his latest show, held in the Elizabeth Taylor town house on 56th Street in Midtown Manhattan. Rocha, a longtime Siriano face, was in the front row this time, joined by her husband, James Conran. More from WWDNew York Spring 2023 Designer Inspirations: Part TwoNew York Spring 2023 Designer Inspirations: Part...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Mail

Stella Maxwell stands out in two yellow floral print dress at Carolina Herrera's Spring/Summer 2023 fashion show at New York Fashion Week

Model Stella Maxwell dominated the runway at New York Fashion Week on Monday. Walking in the Carolina Herrera Spring/Summer 2023 show at The Plaza Hotel, the 32-year-old stunner modeled two vibrant dresses from the upcoming collection. The blonde beauty showed off her statuesque physique as she walked the show with...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Associated Press

Greece's Irene Papas, who earned Hollywood fame, dies at 93

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Irene Papas, the Greek actress and recording artist renowned for her dramatic performances and austere beauty that earned her prominent roles in Hollywood movies as well as in French and Italian cinema over six decades has died. She was 93. The Greek Culture Ministry confirmed her death Wednesday. “Magnificent, majestic, dynamic, Irene Papas was the personification of Greek beauty on the cinema screen and on the theater stage, an international leading lady who radiated Greekness,” Culture Minister Lina Mendoni said in a statement. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis described her as a source of “admiration and inspiration” to generations of Greeks. Papas became known internationally following performances in “The Guns of Navarone” in 1961 and “Zorba the Greek” in 1964, acting alongside Hollywood stars Gregory Peck and Anthony Quinn. In all, she starred in more than 50 movies.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Tiffany Co#Midtown Manhattan#Fendi Bag#Baguette#French
Vogue Magazine

Everyone Was at Joe Jonas and Vogue’s Fashion Week Fete

At The Top of The Standard, Joe Jonas and Vogue hosted a star-studded soireée to celebrate the start of New York Fashion Week. In collaboration with Xeomin, the evening drew guests like Georgia Fowler, Leigh Lezark, Hayley Kalil, Pritika Swarup, Evan Ross Katz, Harley Viera Newton, Daniel Arsham, and Chloe Wise to kick off the festive-filled week in style.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Kris Jenner Chicly Suits Up in All-Black Outfit With Leather Gloves & Loafers for Dennis Basso’s NYFW Show

Kris Jenner had an all-black moment while attending the Dennis Basso show for The Pierre Hotel on Sept. 12 in New York City. The businesswoman wore an all-black blazer suit to the NYFW event on Monday night. She added a solid black crewneck tee underneath the blazer, and kept it in monochrome with black loafers and a pair of glossy black leather gloves.  Kris Jenner and Fern Mallis attend the Dennis Basso fashion show during September 2022 – New York Fashion Week: The Shows at The Pierre Hotel on Sept. 12, 2022 in New York City. To accessorize, she went with black sunglasses...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Kelsea Ballerini Goes Casual Chic in Ripped Jeans & Open-Toe Heels For Brandon Maxwell NYFW’s Show

Kelsea Ballerini had a casual fashion moment while attending the Brandon Maxwell Spring Summer 2023 Ready To Wear Runway Show in New York City today. The country music singer kept it simple but stylish with a black ruched halter neck and a pair of ripped straight-legged blue jeans. To complete the outfit, Ballerini slipped into a pair of open-toe black heels to match her top. Ballerini accessorized with an assortment of sparkling jewelry with multiple rings and a pair of gold hoops. The singer’s gorgeous blond locks were pulled back into a high ponytail that was styled into soft waves. Her hair was...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Daily Sun

The Daily Sun

Punta Gorda, FL
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
256K+
Views
ABOUT

Published daily in Charlotte, DeSoto, and Sarasota counties.

 https://yoursun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy