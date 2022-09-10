ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince Harry and William’s reunion was surprising – but it’s the chance to see them finally reconnect, royal expert says

By Katie Davis
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

PRINCE Harry reuniting with Prince William was a "sensational surprise" but could be a chance for them to heal their rift, royal experts believe.

The brothers today put their differences aside as they arrived at Windsor Castle in the same car to grieve the Queen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sin8S_0hqDDi8g00
Prince William and Prince Harry arrived at Windsor Castle today with Kate and Meghan Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LdzpK_0hqDDi8g00
Royal experts said it was a 'sensational surprise' but 'positive' Credit: ©Kelvin Bruce
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IYeoh_0hqDDi8g00
The couples spent time looking a floral tributes left in the Queen's memory Credit: AP

They were joined by Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton as they looked at the floral tributes left for Her Majesty following her tragic death at the age of 96 on Thursday.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told The Sun Online this shows "real progress" in the brothers ending their feud.

He said: "This is a sensational surprise, seeing them together at Windsor looking at the tributes to one of the greatest of our monarchs.

"It would benefit everyone to heal this rift, the Sussexes would have no work without their royal status. The royal family have suffered a great deal from their attacks, especially on Oprah.

"We thought even though they were living so close at Windsor the once inseparable brothers were very far apart."

Mr Fitzwilliams believes it is "very possible" Harry will take a more active role in upcoming arrangements.

He added: "The Queen always said the Sussexes were 'much-loved members' of the royal family.

"They had to step down and felt publicly bitter.

"King Charles sent them his love in his moving address. Now we see real progress.

"Will Harry participate actively in the forthcoming ceremonies to honour his beloved late grandmother? This seems very possible now."

William's official spokesman confirmed he invited Harry and Meghan to look at the tributes with him today.

It is understood he believed it was an important show of unity at a difficult time for the family.

The olive branch is also a clear indication William may be willing to forget their apparent feud.

They were last seen together in public at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June.

But they are believed to have kept out of each other's way and didn't acknowledge each other during a service of remembrance at St Paul's.

It is understood that relations between the once-close pair are still at "rock bottom".

Harry and Meghan’s exit from royal life is still said to be raw for William - especially after it was revealed his brother was planning a tell-all book.

It comes as...

Royal commentator Adam Helliker told The Sun Online the two couples coming together could be the "start of something positive" and could end their "soap opera" feud.

He said: "I think watching those crowds, those crowds obviously appreciated seeing the two boys standing together and their respective wives.

"It was a great surprise given what's happened after all those difficulties over the last two to three years."

Mr Helliker believes this could be the start of the pair "patching things up".

He added: "There was quite an affectionate look between Meghan and Kate at one point I thought, which bodes very well for the future.

"It could be the start of something positive and really rather wonderful.

"They do say out of grief, families are often united.

"We've had the most awful news of the Queen's passing away and I think most people who are monarchists don't want this soap opera to continue, it's done enough harm."

King Charles wished his best to Harry and Meghan and their lives "overseas" as he made his first address to the nation on Friday.

The monarch, 73, also paid tribute to his "beloved mama" and pledged his duty to a life of service.

King Charles III spoke of both of his children in the address, saying he wished to “express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pR8KG_0hqDDi8g00
The Queen died on Thursday at the age of 96 Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RTOwe_0hqDDi8g00
Prince William invited his brother to join him in Windsor today Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tWUtI_0hqDDi8g00
The two couples looked at the floral tributes for the Queen Credit: Ian Whittaker - News Group Newspapers Ltd
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oB5Yb_0hqDDi8g00
The brothers sat apart during a service of remembrance at St Paul's in June Credit: PA:Press Association

The US Sun

The US Sun

