A new development featuring homes worth $11.75 million and up is coming to Austin's West Lake Hills. Five well-known architecture firms will converge to create a luxury six-home development, dubbed the Wildcat Club, in the affluent Austin suburb. Prices will start at $11.75 million and will range from 5,750 to 9,500 square feet. The enclave consists of six lots ranging from one to 4.5 acres. (Foursquare Builders) Perched on lots ranging from one to 4.5 acres, the homes will be partially customized for their owners. Buyers will be able to choose the interiors, furnishings and finishes of their homes and can choose to automate their properties through two "nationally known" tech companies, Foursquare Builders owner Wes Wigginton told the Austin Business Journal.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 22 HOURS AGO