Leander, TX

Watering Restrictions Now in Effect for Leander, Cedar Park

Repairs to a break in a 36-inch raw water line in Lake Travis are set to begin soon and ahead of the planned work, both Leander and Cedar Park have implemented new watering restrictions. The break, which was found in August by underwater dive teams with the Brushy Creek Regional Utility Authority, is leaking more than 2-million gallons per day.
Construction on 183A Toll Phase 3 north of Leander a third of the way complete; plus other Cedar Park, Leander transportation updates

Construction on the 6.6-mile 183A Toll extension project is approximately one-third complete. (Courtesy Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority) Work on the multiyear project to construct Phase 3 of 183A Toll from Hero Way in Leander to Hwy. 29 in Liberty Hill was about a third of the way complete as of early August, according to officials with the Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority.
Safety improvements made to West Campus as Austin Energy upgrades lights

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Energy says it has made safety improvements to West Campus by upgrading hundreds of streetlights. The community-owned electric utility collaborated with SafeHorns and other organizations to address low lighting and lack of lighting in the area of West 29th Street, Guadalupe Street, North Lamar Boulevard, and Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard.
Six $12 million homes coming to West Lake Hills in new high-end development

A new development featuring homes worth $11.75 million and up is coming to Austin's West Lake Hills. Five well-known architecture firms will converge to create a luxury six-home development, dubbed the Wildcat Club, in the affluent Austin suburb. Prices will start at $11.75 million and will range from 5,750 to 9,500 square feet. The enclave consists of six lots ranging from one to 4.5 acres. (Foursquare Builders) Perched on lots ranging from one to 4.5 acres, the homes will be partially customized for their owners. Buyers will be able to choose the interiors, furnishings and finishes of their homes and can choose to automate their properties through two "nationally known" tech companies, Foursquare Builders owner Wes Wigginton told the Austin Business Journal.
The Boring Company, yet another company from Elon Musk, expands into Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — The Boring Company, another company in the Elon Musk empire, is reportedly adding a second property in the Central Texas area. According to an article from our news partners at the Austin American-Statesman, the Boring Company is building a 220,000-square-foot warehouse on a 16.35-acre property close to the Tesla headquarters in Austin.
LMG Purchases Land; Announces Plans To Build 11th US Location

Austin, TX – LMG, a national provider of video, audio, lighting and LED, announces the purchase of land in Austin, TX along with plans to build their 11th US location. The site at 8016 Burleson Rd will soon be home to a new LMG location including offices, warehouse space, a production studio, and a state-of-the-art rehearsal studio, and will span approximately 30,000 sq. ft.
Austin Voters Banned Homeless People from Camping in Public Spaces. The City Is Creating Housing for Them But Not Fast Enough.

This article was first published at Texastribune.org:. Police Have Had to Eject Hundreds of People from Encampments. They Still Struggle to Tell Many of Them Where to Go. Early one morning in mid-August, police officers and cleanup crews met at Roy G. Guerrero Park in East Austin, where dozens of people have lived in tents and under tarps among the trees for months. Police and public health workers maneuvered ATVs along dirt trails, reminding people living there that they would have to leave soon.
Nearly half of homeless residents exit HEAL program without housing

Despite the city’s work to move those living in homeless encampments into permanent housing, nearly half of all temporary shelter inhabitants exit the system and return to homelessness. One hundred and two people – 48 percent of those moved into shelter – in the Housing-Focused Encampment Assistance Link, or HEAL program, have left the program with no housing available to them compared to 94 shelter residents advancing into stable housing.

