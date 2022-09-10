Read full article on original website
newsradioklbj.com
Watering Restrictions Now in Effect for Leander, Cedar Park
Repairs to a break in a 36-inch raw water line in Lake Travis are set to begin soon and ahead of the planned work, both Leander and Cedar Park have implemented new watering restrictions. The break, which was found in August by underwater dive teams with the Brushy Creek Regional Utility Authority, is leaking more than 2-million gallons per day.
Construction on 183A Toll Phase 3 north of Leander a third of the way complete; plus other Cedar Park, Leander transportation updates
Construction on the 6.6-mile 183A Toll extension project is approximately one-third complete. (Courtesy Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority) Work on the multiyear project to construct Phase 3 of 183A Toll from Hero Way in Leander to Hwy. 29 in Liberty Hill was about a third of the way complete as of early August, according to officials with the Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority.
Part of Zilker Park overflow parking lot under MoPac bridge getting covered in grass
AUSTIN, Texas — If you've driven over Lady Bird Lake using the MoPac Boulevard bridge, you've probably noticed that a chunk of overflow parking at Zilker Metropolitan Park is covered with mulch. Three of the five acres, the ones closest to the bridge, are off limits with temporary fencing...
Georgetown residents asked to save water while expansion projects underway
The city of Georgetown is expanding its North Lake Water Treatment Plant and building a South Lake Water Treatment Plant to increase production capacity. (Courtesy city of Georgetown) Due to dry weather conditions and notable population growth, Georgetown water officials are encouraging residents to conserve water as they work to...
Two transportation projects coming up in Pflugerville
The SH 130 Corridor Study will identify future projects and improvements in a 19-square-mile area along SH 130. (Courtesy city of Pflugerville) Several new transportation projects are moving forward in Pflugerville following action at a recent City Council meeting. Frost Circle Roadway Project. City officials have selected a contractor to...
Heat, drought lead to spike in wildfires in Cedar Park, Georgetown, Leander area
The San Gabriel Fire burned about 450 acres in Liberty Hill near Lake Georgetown in late July. (Derek Sullivan/Community Impact Newspaper) Local data shows Williamson and northern Travis counties are experiencing more wild and grass fires so far in 2022 than in the same time frame during any of the last five years.
fox7austin.com
Safety improvements made to West Campus as Austin Energy upgrades lights
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Energy says it has made safety improvements to West Campus by upgrading hundreds of streetlights. The community-owned electric utility collaborated with SafeHorns and other organizations to address low lighting and lack of lighting in the area of West 29th Street, Guadalupe Street, North Lamar Boulevard, and Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard.
Six $12 million homes coming to West Lake Hills in new high-end development
A new development featuring homes worth $11.75 million and up is coming to Austin's West Lake Hills. Five well-known architecture firms will converge to create a luxury six-home development, dubbed the Wildcat Club, in the affluent Austin suburb. Prices will start at $11.75 million and will range from 5,750 to 9,500 square feet. The enclave consists of six lots ranging from one to 4.5 acres. (Foursquare Builders) Perched on lots ranging from one to 4.5 acres, the homes will be partially customized for their owners. Buyers will be able to choose the interiors, furnishings and finishes of their homes and can choose to automate their properties through two "nationally known" tech companies, Foursquare Builders owner Wes Wigginton told the Austin Business Journal.
fox7austin.com
Austin Public Safety Commission assigned to Parks and Rec Board to address crime in parks
Austin police said one solution is more staff. They said all city parks used to have officers assigned to patrol, but those park police officers have been moved off that duty to aid other departments.
92 people relocated from east Austin encampment via HEAL Initiative
The relocations came as part of the Housing-Focused Encampment Assistance Link (HEAL) Initiative, with 92 people assisted in this specific relocation effort.
How will Austin Energy’s proposed rate changes impact solar customers? Consumer advocates concerned
Some changes Austin Energy has proposed for the solar program have Sharp worried about whether her panels will give her the consistency she was looking for.
The Boring Company, yet another company from Elon Musk, expands into Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — The Boring Company, another company in the Elon Musk empire, is reportedly adding a second property in the Central Texas area. According to an article from our news partners at the Austin American-Statesman, the Boring Company is building a 220,000-square-foot warehouse on a 16.35-acre property close to the Tesla headquarters in Austin.
Hundreds of paddleboarders trekking Lake Austin Monday — here’s why
Monday's venture marks the 13th annual TYLER'S Dam That Cancer, a fundraising event to raise money for free mental health therapy for Central Texans affected by cancer.
Live Design
LMG Purchases Land; Announces Plans To Build 11th US Location
Austin, TX – LMG, a national provider of video, audio, lighting and LED, announces the purchase of land in Austin, TX along with plans to build their 11th US location. The site at 8016 Burleson Rd will soon be home to a new LMG location including offices, warehouse space, a production studio, and a state-of-the-art rehearsal studio, and will span approximately 30,000 sq. ft.
invisiblepeople.tv
Austin Voters Banned Homeless People from Camping in Public Spaces. The City Is Creating Housing for Them But Not Fast Enough.
This article was first published at Texastribune.org:. Police Have Had to Eject Hundreds of People from Encampments. They Still Struggle to Tell Many of Them Where to Go. Early one morning in mid-August, police officers and cleanup crews met at Roy G. Guerrero Park in East Austin, where dozens of people have lived in tents and under tarps among the trees for months. Police and public health workers maneuvered ATVs along dirt trails, reminding people living there that they would have to leave soon.
Nearly half of homeless residents exit HEAL program without housing
Despite the city’s work to move those living in homeless encampments into permanent housing, nearly half of all temporary shelter inhabitants exit the system and return to homelessness. One hundred and two people – 48 percent of those moved into shelter – in the Housing-Focused Encampment Assistance Link, or HEAL program, have left the program with no housing available to them compared to 94 shelter residents advancing into stable housing.
fox7austin.com
TABC: 131 businesses sold alcohol to minors during back-to-school undercover operation
AUSTIN, Texas - During an undercover operation conducted by the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission, 14% of more than 1,100 retailers visited sold alcohol to a minor. The back-to-school operation in August and September focused on areas like Austin that are flooded with minors attending college. For the first time in...
Texas school district warns parents it will begin 'leveling' classrooms
The school district is reacting to a teacher shortage.
How a Texas hospital’s debt lawsuits launched a statewide investigation
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Our investigation into medical debt lawsuits began when an email landed in our inbox last year. The tip referenced a civil court in Williamson County with a large number of lawsuits aiming to collect unpaid medical bills. The tip offered a good starting point, leading us to discover a Central Texas hospital […]
fourpointsnews.com
Former 3M site undergoing massive, expensive renovations, Multi-family, retail and office space to come in phase two
Highpoint at 2222 – the gigantic former 3M site at RM 2222 and River Place Boulevard – is undergoing extensive and costly renovations with a goal to attract a commercial tenant or tenants now, and to add housing, retail and office space in the future. “We’re planning on...
