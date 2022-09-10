ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

155th Air Refueling Wing and 55th Wing Teaming Up with Local Entities for 2023 Guardians of Freedom Airshow

Blue Angels photo taken in San Francisco, United States (getty images) (KFOR NEWS September 13, 2022) Next summer's Guardians of Freedom Airshow will feature joint efforts of collaboration between the 155th Air Refueling Wing of the Nebraska National Guard and 55th Wing of Offutt Air Force Base and USSTRATCOM, highlighting Lincoln's commitment to the.
LINCOLN, NE
Is Omaha Anchor Dave Zawilinski Leaving WOWT?

Dave Zawilinski has always been a bright spot in the morning for Omaha residents. People have watched him for eight great years on WOWT's Daybreak. But since September 12, 2022, viewers haven't seen him on their favorite morning show. That made them think that Dave Zawilinski was leaving WOWT 6 News Live. Fortunately, the anchor has addressed all questions about him leaving WOWT's Daybreak. Here's what the news anchor had to say.
OMAHA, NE
Neb. businesses report great difficulty in hiring, getting applicants

LINCOLN — How hard is it for Nebraska companies to find workers?. Real hard, according to recent state labor report. In surveys of businesses in the Omaha area and northeast and southeast Nebraska, up to 94% of businesses responding to a "labor availability" survey said they had hiring difficulties.
NEBRASKA STATE
What do people not like about living in Omaha, Nebraska?

I have lived here my whole life and I always thought Omaha was really boring. When you are sitting around with friends at 9:00 at night, trying to think of something to do, there are few options. Pick one of the 100′s of bars, maybe go to movie if it is the weekend, go get Taco bell or fast food because most dine in restaurants close at 10:00 or go shopping at a 24 hour Walmart because it is one of the only stores open. —— Christie Kaiser.
OMAHA, NE
Unions blast rail move to delay shipments before deadline

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - The heads of the nation's two largest rail unions said Sunday that the freight railroads' move to begin delaying some hazardous shipments ahead of this week's looming strike deadline is only an attempt to get shippers to increase the pressure on Congress to block a work stoppage by imposing a contract on workers.
OMAHA, NE
Pink postcards pop up: What it means for Lancaster County taxpayers

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Many in the county may have recently checked the mail and been met by a bright pink postcard. They're going out to all property owners in Lancaster County as part of a new state law aimed at improving transparency to taxpayers. But without much notice or knowledge they were coming, once it hit people's hands there was some understandable confusion.
LINCOLN, NE
Fire engine pulled off Nebraska parade, strikes pedestrian

PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (WOWT) - The Cass County, Nebraska sheriff's office is investigating circumstances that ended with a woman and a fire truck colliding at a parade. Deputies and Plattsmouth rescue were dispatched to 4th & Main Street at 7:49 p.m. Saturday to assist Plattsmouth Police. Police say the Murray...
PLATTSMOUTH, NE
Dodge County judge's sudden resignation followed relationship with meth user

FREMONT — For a gregarious guy, Judge Ken Vampola moseyed quietly out of the Dodge County Courthouse on Sept. 2, his last day. No retirement party. No cake. No staffers gathered round, wishing him well. No proclamations from governors, past or present. The biggest adieu for the longtime judge? A small gathering at a local steakhouse, after hours.
DODGE COUNTY, NE
Leanna Heath, 41 of Glenwood, Iowa

Visitation Location:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, September 17, 2022. Visitation Start:2;30 p.m. Cemetery:St. Paul's Evangelical Country Church, rural Council Bluffs, At a Later Date. Notes: www.petersonmortuaryinc.com.
GLENWOOD, IA
