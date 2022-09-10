The Bruins are expanding their recruiting focus into next year’s cycle and have offered one of the top defensive players in the West as a result. Salpointe Catholic High School (AZ) class of 2024 edge rusher Elijah Rushing became the latest prospect to pick up an offer from UCLA football, the junior revealed Saturday morning on Twitter. The 6-foot-6 edge rusher has burst onto the Arizona high school football scene and has received numerous offers from across the nation.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO