Montgomery Clift: His Tragic Life and Lingering Painful DeathHerbie J PilatoOmaha, NE
Nebraska Man Sets Guinness World Record for Rowing a Boat Carved from an 800lb Pumpkin 38 Miles Down the Missouri RiverEric SentellBellevue, NE
This Gigantic Recreation Complex is Opening in Nebraska SoonTravel MavenGretna, NE
KETV.com
'I figured it was destroyed': Iowa Western students restore helicopter used in the Vietnam War
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — For months, a team of students at Iowa Western Community College has been restoring a Bell UH-1 Iroquois helicopter. Those that fly the aircraft prefer to call the helicopter by its nickname, "Huey." It was one of the most common aircraft used in the Vietnam...
kfornow.com
155th Air Refueling Wing and 55th Wing Teaming Up with Local Entities for 2023 Guardians of Freedom Airshow
Blue Angels photo taken in San Francisco, United States (getty images) (KFOR NEWS September 13, 2022) Next summer’s Guardians of Freedom Airshow will feature joint efforts of collaboration between the 155th Air Refueling Wing of the Nebraska National Guard and 55th Wing of Offutt Air Force Base and USSTRATCOM, highlighting Lincoln’s commitment to the.
klkntv.com
22,000-piece K’Nex replica of Nebraska State Capitol complete after six months
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Over 300 hours and 22,000 pieces later, an 8-foot-tall replica of the Nebraska State Capitol is now complete. The replica in 24-year-old Ben Rhodes’ living room is not the first he accomplished. The Lincoln man has also built the Eiffel Tower, the Leaning Tower of Pisa and a Ferris wheel.
earnthenecklace.com
Is Omaha Anchor Dave Zawilinski Leaving WOWT?
Dave Zawilinski has always been a bright spot in the morning for Omaha residents. People have watched him for eight great years on WOWT’s Daybreak. But since September 12, 2022, viewers haven’t seen him on their favorite morning show. That made them think that Dave Zawilinski was leaving WOWT 6 News Live. Fortunately, the anchor has addressed all questions about him leaving WOWT’s Daybreak. Here’s what the news anchor had to say.
Ceremony seen as step to improve relations between Lincoln and Indigenous people
A special ceremony has been scheduled Sept. 21 by Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird to welcome back members of the original inhabitants of the Lincoln area.
Neb. businesses report great difficulty in hiring, getting applicants
LINCOLN — How hard is it for Nebraska companies to find workers?. Real hard, according to recent state labor report. In surveys of businesses in the Omaha area and northeast and southeast Nebraska, up to 94% of businesses responding to a “labor availability” survey said they had hiring difficulties.
Lone Nebraska official on Oath Keepers’ membership list ‘very surprised’
Larry Langer said he quit years ago, but said he still believes in mission of group labeled as ‘extremist’ by ADL, others
WOWT
BREAKING: Former Omaha police captain wins lawsuit against city, police chief
Malcolm X born in Omaha as Malcolm Little in 1925 was selected as the next member of the Nebraska Hall of Fame. The county is reporting five new deaths. The firing of Huskers football Head Coach Scott Frost is still being felt across the state. Updated: 9 hours ago. A...
KETV.com
'It's been an emotional day,': Jury sides with ex-captain in retaliation lawsuit against City of Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — A jury sided with a former Omaha police captain, deciding that the city of Omaha and its chief of police, Todd Schmaderer, denied Kathy Belcastro-Gonzalez a 2018 promotion out of retaliation. "It's been a very emotional day. Thankful. Thankful to the jury for coming in with...
Wisconsin offers three-star athlete Caleb Benning from Nebraska
The Wisconsin Badgers are the latest school to offer 2024 athlete Caleb Benning out of Omaha, Nebraska.
What do people not like about living in Omaha, Nebraska?
I have lived here my whole life and I always thought Omaha was really boring. When you are sitting around with friends at 9:00 at night, trying to think of something to do, there are few options. Pick one of the 100′s of bars, maybe go to movie if it is the weekend, go get Taco bell or fast food because most dine in restaurants close at 10:00 or go shopping at a 24 hour Walmart because it is one of the only stores open. —— Christie Kaiser.
doniphanherald.com
License plate readers remain subject of controversy, confusion in Nebraska despite law
Lancaster County Sheriff's deputies patrolling Interstate 80 on Sept. 1 pulled over a GMC Acadia that was linked to a Grand Island fraud case earlier in the day — occupied by four Los Angeles residents who had allegedly used a stolen credit card and ran up a five-figure bill at a Best Buy in the central Nebraska city.
Businesses, White House plan for possible rail strike Friday
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Business and government officials are bracing for the possibility of a nationwide rail strike at the end of this week while talks carry on between the largest U.S. freight railroads and their unions. The railroads have already started to curtail shipments of hazardous materials and...
Jury decides against City of Omaha and police chief in favor of former captain
A jury decided in favor of former Omaha Police Captain Katherine Belcastro-Gonzalez in a federal lawsuit against the City of Omaha and OPD Chief Todd Schmaderer.
Urban Meyer Addresses Nebraska Job After Frost’s Firing
Could the former college coach be angling for an opportunity in Lincoln?
$25M campus for youth residential treatment rises in North Omaha
OMAHA — A $25 million residential youth treatment center rising in North Omaha aims to fill a service gap in the metro area, one that has had courts and families sending some troubled teens off to other states to get help. The new Radius nonprofit will feature a 24-bedroom...
1011now.com
Pink postcards pop up: What it means for Lancaster County taxpayers
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Many in the county may have recently checked the mail and been met by a bright pink postcard. They’re going out to all property owners in Lancaster County as part of a new state law aimed at improving transparency to taxpayers. But without much notice or knowledge they were coming, once it hit people’s hands there was some understandable confusion.
AthlonSports.com
Urban Meyer Uses 1 Word To Describe Nebraska Football Fans
Nebraska has officially moved on from head football coach Scott Frost. Now, the Huskers can begin searching for their next program leader. Believe it or not, Urban Meyer is a name being discussed as a viable option. What Nebraska needs is a major turnaround. Well, Meyer has a knack for...
doniphanherald.com
Dodge County judge's sudden resignation followed relationship with meth user
FREMONT — For a gregarious guy, Judge Ken Vampola moseyed quietly out of the Dodge County Courthouse on Sept. 2, his last day. No retirement party. No cake. No staffers gathered round, wishing him well. No proclamations from governors, past or present. The biggest adieu for the longtime judge? A small gathering at a local steakhouse, after hours.
Malcolm X edges NU educator for induction into Nebraska Hall of Fame
LINCOLN — Applause broke out, and some tears were even shed Monday, as Malcolm X was voted in as the next inductee to the Nebraska Hall of Fame. It was the third time the civil rights leader — who was born in Omaha — had been nominated, and he was inducted on a 4-3 vote.
