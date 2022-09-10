ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmville, VA

Jennings Breaks Program D1 Record, Leads Longwood to Fourth Place Finish

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Annabelle Jennings opened the fall golf season with a roar for the Longwood women, carding a three-round score of 71-70-71—212 (-4). Her score broke the program's best three-round score in the team's Division I era by two strokes, and she tied for second at the William & Mary Invitational. The Lancers finished fourth in the 10-team field.
Rakes Leads Lancers; Finishes Second At Joe Faeganas Marshall Invite

HUNTINGTON, WV.- The Longwood men's golf team finished in eighth place out of fifteen teams at the Joe Feaganes Marshall Invite. Nick Rakes led the side after he shot 68-70-70—208 (-5), which was good for second overall in the 95 player field. TEAM SCORE:. 8 LONGWOOD 283-290-290—863 (+11)
Rakes Leads Lancers After Day One At Joe Feaganes Marshall Invite

HUNTINGTON, WV.- The Longwood men's golf team currently sits in 8th place after the opening two rounds on day one of the Joe Feaganes Marshall Invite. The Lancers had a team score of 283-290—573 (+5) in the 15 team, 95 player field. HOW IT HAPPENED:. Junior Nick Rakes is...
Men's Soccer Falls 1-0 Against Navy In Farmville

FARMVILLE,Va.- The Longwood men's soccer team fell to the Naval Academy 1-0 on Tuesday night after a penalty kick split the two sides. 55' - David Jackson (Penalty Kick) A first half that featured 16 total shots saw none find the back of the net. Only two shots were on frame as each goaltender picked up a save a-piece in the first 45 minutes.
Happy Fall Y’all! | Fall events in central Va.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The temperatures are only slightly dropping below deathly hot in central Virginia, so it’s time to break out those chunky sweaters and start celebrating fall!. The season doesn’t officially begin until the fall solstice on Sept. 22, but that isn’t stopping anyone from having fall-themed...
The One-Man Caretaker to One of the Civil War’s Final Battle Sites

While Dirk Warner toils on his 127-acre farm—the heart of the Cumberland Church battlefield—he often envisions April 7, 1865. Cannons boom, musketry rattles, battle smoke lingers, soldiers shout, blood flows. Then a spade plunges into the rich Virginia earth. A soldier rolls a friend into a grave. The cycle of war and death. How benumbing. How timeless.
Governor Glenn Youngkin Ceremonially Signs Veterans Tax Cut Legislation in Richmond, Virginia

RICHMOND, VA - The Office of Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin is reporting that on Friday, September 9th, 2022, Governor Youngkin ceremonially signed two Day One Game Plan Bills reducing state income taxes for Virginia’s Military and Veteran Community. SB 528 patroned by Senator Bryce Reeves, R-Spotsylvania and HB 1128, patroned by Delegate John McGuire, R-Goochland, creates a state income tax deduction for military retirement income for veterans age 55 and older at a phased in rate of $10,000 in taxable year 2022, $20,000 in taxable year 2023, $30,000 in taxable year 2024, and up to $40,000 in taxable year 2025.
Hundreds of pharmacy jobs open at Virginia Kroger stores

ROANOKE, Va. – Managers of Kroger stores in Virginia are looking to hire. On Monday, Kroger Mid-Atlantic announced that they have more than 200 pharmacy jobs open at Krogers locations in Virginia, including the Martinsville, Roanoke, and NRV Krogers, as well as those in Charlottesville. The release said that...
