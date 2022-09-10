Read full article on original website
longwoodlancers.com
Jennings Breaks Program D1 Record, Leads Longwood to Fourth Place Finish
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Annabelle Jennings opened the fall golf season with a roar for the Longwood women, carding a three-round score of 71-70-71—212 (-4). Her score broke the program's best three-round score in the team's Division I era by two strokes, and she tied for second at the William & Mary Invitational. The Lancers finished fourth in the 10-team field.
longwoodlancers.com
Rakes Leads Lancers; Finishes Second At Joe Faeganas Marshall Invite
HUNTINGTON, WV.- The Longwood men's golf team finished in eighth place out of fifteen teams at the Joe Feaganes Marshall Invite. Nick Rakes led the side after he shot 68-70-70—208 (-5), which was good for second overall in the 95 player field. TEAM SCORE:. 8 LONGWOOD 283-290-290—863 (+11)
longwoodlancers.com
Rakes Leads Lancers After Day One At Joe Feaganes Marshall Invite
HUNTINGTON, WV.- The Longwood men's golf team currently sits in 8th place after the opening two rounds on day one of the Joe Feaganes Marshall Invite. The Lancers had a team score of 283-290—573 (+5) in the 15 team, 95 player field. HOW IT HAPPENED:. Junior Nick Rakes is...
Where Virginia colleges land among the best schools in the country
The U.S. News and World Report released its annual ranking of the best universities and colleges in the United States Monday, which saw some major shifts among Virginia's schools.
longwoodlancers.com
Men's Soccer Falls 1-0 Against Navy In Farmville
FARMVILLE,Va.- The Longwood men's soccer team fell to the Naval Academy 1-0 on Tuesday night after a penalty kick split the two sides. 55' - David Jackson (Penalty Kick) A first half that featured 16 total shots saw none find the back of the net. Only two shots were on frame as each goaltender picked up a save a-piece in the first 45 minutes.
NBC12
Happy Fall Y’all! | Fall events in central Va.
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The temperatures are only slightly dropping below deathly hot in central Virginia, so it’s time to break out those chunky sweaters and start celebrating fall!. The season doesn’t officially begin until the fall solstice on Sept. 22, but that isn’t stopping anyone from having fall-themed...
Unbeaten Highland Springs #1 in CBS 6/910 The Fan high school football poll
The Highland Springs High School Springers remain the #1 team in the CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll.
A look at the first phase of Richmond’s $2.4 billion Diamond District project
The first phase of the $2.4 billion Diamond District project will include a new baseball stadium to replace The Diamond, more than 1,200 housing units, a hotel and retail stores.
Now that the city has picked a developer, what's next for the Diamond District?
Dozens gathered on Tuesday for the introduction of the chosen development team for the $2.4 billion project to redevelop the 67 acres of land in Scott's Addition.
When could this year’s snowfall hit Virginia?
As the leaves begin to change colors and temperatures across Virginia drop, the chances of snowfall inch ever closer. We looked at Virginia's history to learn more about the commonwealth's hard-to-predict winter behavior.
NBC 29 News
Virginia’s First Annual Cannabis Freedom Festival held in Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Saturday, Sept. 10, the Virginia Hemp Coalition and the Commonwealth Collective hosted its first ever Virginia Cannabis Freedom Festival. At the Shops at Stonefield, people gathered to celebrate hemp and cannabis rights in Virginia. They say there will be no shame or fear during this...
Richmond selects developer for Diamond District project
The City of Richmond has made its pick in its months-long search for a development team to guide its Diamond District redevelopment.
historynet.com
The One-Man Caretaker to One of the Civil War’s Final Battle Sites
While Dirk Warner toils on his 127-acre farm—the heart of the Cumberland Church battlefield—he often envisions April 7, 1865. Cannons boom, musketry rattles, battle smoke lingers, soldiers shout, blood flows. Then a spade plunges into the rich Virginia earth. A soldier rolls a friend into a grave. The cycle of war and death. How benumbing. How timeless.
clayconews.com
Governor Glenn Youngkin Ceremonially Signs Veterans Tax Cut Legislation in Richmond, Virginia
RICHMOND, VA - The Office of Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin is reporting that on Friday, September 9th, 2022, Governor Youngkin ceremonially signed two Day One Game Plan Bills reducing state income taxes for Virginia’s Military and Veteran Community. SB 528 patroned by Senator Bryce Reeves, R-Spotsylvania and HB 1128, patroned by Delegate John McGuire, R-Goochland, creates a state income tax deduction for military retirement income for veterans age 55 and older at a phased in rate of $10,000 in taxable year 2022, $20,000 in taxable year 2023, $30,000 in taxable year 2024, and up to $40,000 in taxable year 2025.
Kitchen 64 to close after 15 years
After more than 15 years on Boulevard, Kitchen 64 will close its doors at the end of the month.
LA businessman accused of laundering $470,000 stolen from VCU
A Los Angeles-based businessman has been indicted on charges of money laundering in an email phishing scam that cost Virginia Commonwealth University $470,000.
Chippenham Parkway North closed near I-95 due to crash
According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash took place near the ramp to Route 1. All northbound lanes of Chippenham Parkway are currently closed.
Augusta Free Press
Detour begins at U.S. 250/Route 151 roundabout project at Afton this weekend
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. A traffic detour will be put in place at the roundabout construction project at U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) and Route 151 (Critzer Shop Road) beginning at 7 p.m. on Sunday. The detour, which will be in...
What sparked barn fire that killed 9 Virginia horses
"Bystanders reported multiple horses trapped inside, and one had escaped with minor burns, which were treated. Unfortunately, 9 horses are deceased as a result of the fire."
WSLS
Hundreds of pharmacy jobs open at Virginia Kroger stores
ROANOKE, Va. – Managers of Kroger stores in Virginia are looking to hire. On Monday, Kroger Mid-Atlantic announced that they have more than 200 pharmacy jobs open at Krogers locations in Virginia, including the Martinsville, Roanoke, and NRV Krogers, as well as those in Charlottesville. The release said that...
