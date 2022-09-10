As residents of Miami, we are all used to flooding. After heavy rain it can be normal for social media to be flooded with videos of downtown streets turning into canals: challenging drivers to try to run through the rapids only for their engines to usually stall out. Almost as common are the videos of people making the most of such a day, whether taking to the streets in kayaks, paddle boards, or even wakeboarding the action in the tow of a friend’s pickup truck.

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO