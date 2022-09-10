Read full article on original website
Texas AM loss cost Miami football and Aggies College Gameday appearance
The loss by Texas A&M to Appalachian State on Saturday cost the Aggies the chance to host ESPN College Gameday on Saturday in College Station. The Miami football team would have also benefitted from being the primary focus of the top college football pregame show. College Gameday will be at Appalachian State.
Miami football drops 8 spots in ESPN FPI after Southern Miss win
The Miami football team dropped from ninth to 17th in the ESPN Football Power Index following its 30-7 win over Southern Mississippi on Saturday. Southern Mississippi is ranked 95th, probably due to playing Miami rose eight spots after losing to the Hurricanes. Miami was one of three teams to drop out of the FPI top 10.
SBLive Sports' Florida Football Power 25: No. 1 Chaminade-Madonna and No. 4 Plantation American Heritage clash this week
This Week 4 slate of games should give us a good look at how some teams matchup within the SBLive Sports Florida Power 25 Poll. The marquee matchup is between No. 1 Chaminade Madonna and No. 4 Plantation American Heritage, which could create a shakeup in the poll. Could we possibly see the Lions be ...
Miami New Times
Sports & Social Will Bring the Ultimate Sports Experience to Miami Worldcenter
Sports & Social, a massive sports bar, is coming to downtown Miami as part of the $4 billion, 27-acre multi-use Miami Worldcenter that — when complete —will include apartments, two hotels (including the Citizen M), restaurants, and retail establishments. Sports & Social was developed by Live Hospitality &...
Click10.com
Several vehicles catch fire outside Hard Rock Stadium during Miami Dolphins game
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Fire units responded to the parking lot outside Hard Rock Stadium after multiple vehicles caught on fire Sunday afternoon. The smoke could be seen from inside the stadium during the first half of the Miami Dolphins season opening game against the New England Patriots. Authorities...
communitynewspapers.com
SoFlo Boat Show to drop anchor at Miami Marine Stadium, May 2023
A new kind of boat show will come ashore just in time for Summer 2023 that will offer the kind of entertainment and energy for which Miami is known. The SoFlo crew has set out to create a unique experience at the SoFlo Boat Show that will keep every aspect of the boating lifestyle in mind. Between May 19 and 21, 2023, nautical enthusiasts from all over will descend upon the historic Miami Marine Stadium to see and board hundreds of boats, shop marine accessories and gadgets, while enjoying Miami’s colorful entertainment, music, food, and art.
theraidervoice.com
Mass Flooding on Key Biscayne: My Experience and What Does it Mean for the Rest of Miami?
As residents of Miami, we are all used to flooding. After heavy rain it can be normal for social media to be flooded with videos of downtown streets turning into canals: challenging drivers to try to run through the rapids only for their engines to usually stall out. Almost as common are the videos of people making the most of such a day, whether taking to the streets in kayaks, paddle boards, or even wakeboarding the action in the tow of a friend’s pickup truck.
Citrus County Chronicle
Miami-Dade to turn ‘wasted space’ into vibrant neighborhood
MIAMI (AP) — This is the vision: At the western end of downtown Miami, a dense, walkable, transit-centered and family-friendly high-rise district would bloom over eight city blocks. Rents for thousands of apartments would fall within reach of the average Miamian. Children would walk to neighborhood schools, check out...
Click10.com
The Berry Farm reopens this week
MIAMI – The Berry Farm is ready for Fall, as it gets ready to welcome guests for its reopening on Wednesday, Sept. 14. in Miami. The Miami farm, known for its sunflowers, will be offering hayrides, outdoor games, their famous milkshakes and food for guests as it kicks off its reopening.
communitynewspapers.com
A Love Story Winery and Bistro now open at 8800 Miller Road
One of South Florida’s most anticipated venues has opened its doors. A Love Story Winery & Bistro is located at 8800 SW 56 St. (Miller Road), Miami, FL 33165. The labor of love and newest project was created by the dynamic Cuban husband and wife duo of Roger and Betty Marsan. Proprietors of “Betty Bu Party Rental,” the couple have serviced South Florida for three decades, with their massive inventory and event services.
At 71, still riding a Harley, Archbishop Thomas Wenski is ready for challenges
MIAMI - Looking fit and trim, Archbishop Thomas Wenski, who has lost 55 pounds since January was getting set for another day at the Archdiocese of Miami. About that weight loss, Wenski said "…done it by following a low carb, no carb diet and lots of exercise." It is a contrast to his image of a burly biker. Wenski is famous for showing up at events on his Harley, "I still ride my motorcycle when I can," he laments.Wenski was recently honored with a Mass celebrating his 25th Anniversary as a Bishop. He was ordained as a priest 46 years ago and has...
Lucedale natives to perform at Mississippi Songwriters Festival
LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) — Dozens of performers will take the stage at the Mississippi Songwriters Festival this week. Performers from George and Greene counties include: Double Dee, Americana duo: 8 p.m. Friday at Marina Cantina, Saturday at Julep Room and 3 p.m. Sunday at Murky Waters Blues & BBQ Wayward Jones, country-folk duo: 9 p.m. […]
3 Miami Restaurants Among The Best New Restaurants In America
Bon Appétit released its 2022 list of the '50 Best New Restaurants.'
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Invests $2M in Miami Facility to Create Second Home for Independent Creators
There’s a hot location involved in a new extension to Sean “Diddy” Combs’ portfolio of investments. Philadelphia-based Resources For Every Creator (REC) received a donation of $2 million from Sean Combs Capital to launch a facility in Miami. Will Toms and Dave Silver, Forbes 30 under 30 recipients, founded REC in 2015 to provide resources and opportunities for the next generation of creators to pursue their entrepreneurial goals.
islandernews.com
Identity of buyer for Arsht’s $107M estate revealed
Last week, it was reported that a 12-bedroom home, sitting on 4 acres of Biscayne Bay waterfront, was sold for a record price of $106.87 million. At the time, the name of the buyer was not disclosed. On Friday, the website Mansion Global reported that the buyer was hedge-fund billionaire...
Miami New Times
Breaking News: Controversial Miami Police Captain Fired After Years of Misconduct Allegations
Miami's most controversial police officer, Capt. Javier Ortiz, has been fired from the Miami Police Department (MPD). MPD's Public Information Office confirmed to New Times that Chief Manuel Morales has terminated Ortiz in connection with alleged improper overtime approval. "As of today, September 13, 2022, Javier Ortiz, an 18-year veteran...
calleochonews.com
Santa’s Enchanted Forest moves to Doral
Santa’s Enchanted Forest is relocating to northwest Miami This November, for its 39th season. Santa's Enchanted Forest, the largest Christmas theme park in the world, is moving for its 39th season of carnival rides, sparkling lights, and unique Miami experiences to northwest Miami-Dade. Having its beginnings in Tropical Park, where it remained for 36 years before moving to Hialeah Park last autumn, the famous county winter fair event has been a longstanding tradition.
WSVN-TV
$100K Escalade stolen from North Miami Beach home; owner believes wireless key fob was hacked
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The North Miami Beach owner of a Cadillac Escalade valued at $100,000 is reeling days after a thief broke into the SUV and drove away with it in seconds, and the victim believes he knows how the crafty crook was able to pull off the pricey steal.
thenextmiami.com
Video: One Bayfront Plaza Emptying Out To Make Way For Supertall
Businesses at downtown Miami’s One Bayfront Plaza have now relocated to make way for a new supertall tower, a video by Actionkid shows. There’s also a new rendering of the supertall – but it is unclear if it is what the developer is actually planning (the rendering was uploaded in June 2022, the website path states).
