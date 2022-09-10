ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATED: Goat Rocks Wilderness wildfire threatens Packwood neighborhoods, shuts U.S. 12

By The Olympian staff
 3 days ago

UPDATE: This story has been updated to a more reliable estimate of the fire’s size, to include that WSDOT says U.S. 12 will remain closed all weekend, and to include more details on the new Bolt Creek fire in Snohomish County. A map of the Goat Rocks fire has been added.

U.S. Forest Service ordered evacuations of neighborhoods Friday and shut down highways and roads after the Goat Rocks Wilderness wildfire grew to an estimated 1,500 acres and spread to Coal Creek Bluff, within two miles of Packwood near White Pass in Lewis County.

As of the USFS update sent out at 11 a.m. Saturday, the Timberline, Goat Rocks, and High Valley neighborhoods east of Packwood have been required to evacuate. The remainder of the neighborhoods and businesses in Packwood are currently under a level 2 evacuation, and should be prepared to evacuate.

The Red Cross has set up a shelter at the White Pass School on Silverbrook Road in Randle.

U.S. Highway 12 is closed for about 20 miles from Skate Creek to milepost 151 near White Pass summit. Highway 123 is closed from U.S. 12 to Ohanapecosh Campground for all southbound travel, although travel to Mount Rainier National Park is still open. Forest Roads 4600, 4610, 4612 and all connected spurs and Trail #65 to Bluff Lake are all closed.

A map of the Goat Rocks Wilderness wildfire as of Saturday, Sept. 10. Courtesy of the U.S. Forest Service

The Washington state Department of Transportation says U.S. 12 will remain closed all weekend.

Fire crews from across Washington are helping to fight the fire and protect homes. A red flag warning is in effect until 7 p.m. Sunday, meaning high temperatures, low humidity, and winds out of the east gusting up to 35 mph will encourage fire growth.

On Friday night, crews patrolled all the evacuated neighborhoods, monitoring for any potential fires, according to the Forest Service. There was a small fire located near the High Valley community, but it was quickly suppressed. It is unknown if that fire was related to the Goat Rocks blaze or if it was a new start.

Additionally, the Forest Service said an infrared flight went over the fire Friday night and mapped the fire at 1,500 acres. The data allows crews to have a better idea of the exact location of the fire.

Saturday morning crews used aircraft where they can to slow fire growth and lower fire intensity, the Forest Service reported.

The State Emergency Operations Center at Camp Murray remains activated to Level 2 to help coordinate state assistance for the Goat Rocks Fire.

Mount Rainier National Park has implemented a park-wide fire ban for all campfires and the ignition of wood, briquettes, or any fuel in fire pits, fire pans, and barbecue grills.

The Goat Rocks fire was discovered Aug. 9 after being started by lightning, and was partly suppressed by a rappel attack crew. It was estimated at 80 acres early this week, but the fire grew rapidly Friday during high winds.

More information is available at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/8415/ or 253-260-4581.

Smoke from the fire blew into Thurston County Friday and remained Saturday, but the air quality index remained at moderate.

The Goat Rocks Wilderness wildfire on Saturday, Sept. 10. Courtesy of the U.S. Forest Service

On Saturday afternoon, the Bolt Creek fire in Snohomish County near Stevens Pass north of Seattle prompted evacuation orders for communities north and west of Skykomish and has closed Highway 2 over the pass. The fire started at 5:15 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, This fire is estimated at 2,000 acres and growing. It is burning in heavy timber, logging slash, and brush and is threatening Bonneville Power.

The Kalama Fire burning about 107 acres in Cowlitz County on the south side of Mount St. Helens also has prompted some evacuations.

IN THIS ARTICLE
