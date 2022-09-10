ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama man accused of possessing 67 pounds of meth, cocaine

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A North Alabama man is accused of trafficking drugs after police found him with a combined 67 pounds of methamphetamine and cocaine, authorities said.

Mark Saint Jules Dolce, 28, of Huntsville, was arrested on Sept. 2 and charged with two counts of drug trafficking, according to Madison County Sheriff’s Office online booking records.

Members of the North Alabama High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas (HIDTA) program and the Port of Huntsville Police seized 50 pounds of meth and 17 pounds of cocaine from Dolce after he returned to Huntsville from out of state, WHNT-TV reported.

According to Huntsville police, the street value for the meth that was seized is approximately $2,268,000, while the cocaine’s value is estimated at $700,000, WAFF-TV reported.

“The lengthy investigation stretched across several states, and more arrests are anticipated,” the Huntsville Police Department wrote in a Facebook post. “Our federal partners involved plan to prosecute Dolce federally in the future.”

Dolce was arrested and booked into the Madison County Jail. Bail was set at $2 million, online records show.

