Freddie Prinze Jr. Says WWE Forgot to Cut the Feed for Ending of WWE Clash at the Castle
– If you thought the ending to WWE Clash at the Castle was strange, it appears that portion of the show was never meant to make the live television broadcast. Fans thought it was odd that the cameras continued rolling when Tyson Fury came to the ring to console Drew McIntyre and started singing Don McClean’s “American Pie.” According to actor and former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. on Wrestling with Freddie, that moment was never meant to make it on the air.
WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships Change Hands on WWE Raw
We have new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions following this week’s episode of Raw. IYO SKY and Dakota Kai defeated Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah on Monday night’s show to capture the championships. The win marks Kay and SKY’s first run with the titles, and ends Rodriguez and...
Wrestling Fans Troll Mindy’s Bakery In Chicago With Reviews Mentioning AEW or CM Punk
Following AEW All Out last week, Mindy’s Bakery in Chicago got some unexpected publicity when CM Punk ate a muffin from there during his infamous media scrum. He plugged them by name, noting they were closed on Mondays and Tuesdays, in between burying Scott Colton and taking shots at the AEW EVPs and Hangman Page. Now, Fightful reports that wrestling fans have been trolling the bakery’s Google page with reviews that mention Punk and AEW. You can find examples below:
Steve Austin On His Decision to Retire At 38, Changing Wrestling Style After Broken Neck
Steve Austin recently weighed in on his decision to retire, calling it one of the toughest things he’s ever had to do. Austin spoke with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda and you can check out a couple of highlights below:. On his decision to retire: “Believe me, retiring at 38...
Details On Atmosphere At Titan Tower Following Regime Change In WWE
PWInsider has details on the atmosphere of WWE’s headquarters at Titan Tower since Vince McMahon announced his retirement back in July. Previous reports noted that the news “energized” the locker room and the production team and it appears the same is true for the staff. The vibe is said to be much better as the employees are able to better balance their professional and personal lives. With Vince in charge, there was a fear that taking time off for personal reasons could put your standing with the company in jeopardy. At the time, employees felt they should “keep their heads down.” If Vince worked long hours, employees expected to be asked to do the same and felt they could never turn off their cell phones. The higher up in the company the employee, the more they would be on call.
Possible Spoilers For Tonight’s WWE Raw
A new report has a couple of potential spoilers for tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. PWInsider reports that Chad Gable is currently set to be Johnny Gargano’s opponent on tonight’s show. Gargano is making his in-ring return for WWE tonight after making his on-screen return last month.
WWE News: Note On When Ryan Katz Is Expected To Return To NXT, Frequent WWE Venue Gets New Name, Note On Next WWE Event at Madison Square Garden
– As previously reported, NXT creative producer Ryan Katz, who was released from the company back in January, confirmed he was coming back to the WWE. PWInsider reports that Katz is expected to be back soon, possibly even as early as this week. There is talk backstage that more people...
Additions Announced For WWE Network & Peacock This Week
WWE announced the following lineup of programs available on Peacock and WWE Network this week, including new episodes of NXT and NXT Level Up. You can see the full announcement with the schedule below:. This Week’s Schedule. ** = available on the Free Version of WWE Network. Monday, Sept....
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results From Spokane: Drew Mcintyre Beats Sami Zayn
WWE held their ‘Saturday Night’s Main Event’ branded live event last night at the Spokane Arena in Spokane, WA. Here are results, via Wrestling Bodyslam:. * Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships: The Usos def. The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) * Karrion Kross def. Drew...
WWE Introduces New NXT Logo
It appears as if WWE is doing away with the “paint splash” logo for NXT, introducing a new one at the end of tonight’s show. Tuesday night’s episode, which was the one-year anniversary of NXT 2.0, featured a video with voiceover from Shawn Michaels that saw the NXT 2.0 logo turn into a new one that is more remniscent of the old “Black & Gold” logo, as you can see below.
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event
WWE taped matches before last night’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:
Steve Austin On If Anybody Else Could Have Made The Undertaker Work, If He Saw Movie Star Potential In The Rock
In an interview with Bill Apter for SportsKeeda, Steve Austin discussed the success Mark Calaway has had as The Undertaker and if anyone else could have made that character work, as well as if he saw Hollywood star potential in a young Dwayne Johnson. Highlights from his comments are below.
Eric Bischoff On How Cody Rhodes Leaving AEW Was A Warning Sign, Compares CM Punk Situation To Infamous Warrior WCW Promo
On the latest edition of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff talked about how he would have handled the AEW All Out post-show media scrum situation where CM Punk started taking shots at Colt Cabana, Hangman Page, and the EVPs (The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega). Bischoff said that he would have snatched the mic away from Punk, and noted that Tony Khan created these issues backstage, adding that Cody Rhodes leaving AEW was a sign of how bad the problems had gotten. He also compared the situation to Warrior going way over his allotted time during his first WCW promo. Highlights from his comments are below.
Eric Bischoff on How Tony Khan Handled Stripping the AEW Titles on Dynamite
– During the latest edition of his Strictly Business podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff discussed AEW President & CEO Tony Khan delivering a live address on last week’s AEW Dynamite broadcast on TBS, explaining that the AEW World Championship and Trios Championships had been stripped, and a new tournament was being held to crown a new AEW World Champion. Bischoff shared his thoughts on what he wished Tony Khan had stated during his monologue on Dynamite.
Motionless in White Singer Recorded New Theme Song For Rhea Ripley
Chris Motionless, the lead singer of the metal band Motionless in White, revealed on Twitter that he recorded a new theme song for Rhea Ripley. He wrote: “Huge announcement! I am so beyond thrilled to reveal that I had the honor of working with @WWE recording the vocals for @RheaRipley_WWE’s new entrance theme “Demon In Your Dreams.” It will be available worldwide on @Spotify, @AppleMusic and @YouTube next Monday, September 19.”
Producers For Last Week’s WWE Raw & Smackdown
A new report has the list of producers for last week’s episodes of WWE Raw and Smackdown. Fightful Select reports that the following producers worked on matches for the two shows, including the WWE Main Event tapings:. Raw. * Jamie Noble produced Edge’s promo. * Petey Williams &...
WWE News: Bron Breakker Wins NXT Superstar Of the Year, Yulisa Leon Out With Knee Injury
– Bron Breakker has been voted as the NXT Superstar of the past year. On tonight’s one-year anniversary episode of NXT, Breakker was named as the fan-voted Biggest NXT Superstar of the NXT 2.0 era. Breakker was among a final four that also included Toxic Attraction, Nikkita Lyons, and Carmelo Hayes.
WWE Content On Hulu Listed as ‘Expiring’ Next Week
In an interesting development, Hulu is currently showing nearly all of its WWE content as expiring next week. As Fightful Select initially noted, WWE content on Hulu is listed as expiring; in looking into the matter, it appears that all current episodes of Raw, NXT, NXT Level Up, 205 Live, WWE Superstars, Miz & Mrs., and WWE en Espanol are currently showing as expiring on September 23rd or, in the case of last night’s Raw, September 24th.
Chris Jericho Recalls His Most Embarrassing Moment in the Ring
Every wrestler has moments in the ring that end up being embarrassing for one reason or another, and Chris Jericho recently recalled why his most embarrassing moment was made worse by Vince McMahon’s reaction. Jericho was on Superstar Crossover with YoJoshMartinez and was asked about his most embarrassing moment, looking back to a time he had a gear malfunction in a Raw house show. You can see the highlights below:
WWE News: Karrion Kross Warns of the Fall of Roman Reigns’ Empire, Braun Strowman Shares Photos From Charity Fashion Show, Happy Corbin Turns 38
– WWE Superstar Karrion Kross posted a message on his Twitter account yesterday, teasing the fall of Roman Reigns’ empire. Karrion Kross wrote, “Remember where this began. It will be where everything as we know it shall end. The glory will be mine. History will be made. And the Empire will fall. #WWESmackdown” You can check out his tweet below:
