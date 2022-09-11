Police issue alert of restaurant, food stand burglaries along lakefront

Museum Campus food stand operator says she's been burglarized five times this summer 02:51

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police are warning restaurants and food stands along the lakefront of a string of burglaries that have happened in recent weeks.

As CBS 2's Jackie Kostek reported, police said there have been at least four burglaries along the lakefront – largely on the Museum Campus – since the end of August.

Several business operators in the area told Kostek they have been burglarized multiple times this summer.

Each incident listed in the police community alert occurred during the early morning and evening hours.

Police say in three of the incidents, the burglar broke in by smashing a glass window before and stole the cash register. In the fourth incident, the burglar entered by cutting a hole in the roof, and also took the cash register.

Incident times and locations:

1100 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive on Wednesday, Aug. 31, at 7 p.m. This address is in Grant Park.

1400 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive between 6 p.m. Wednesday Aug. 31, and 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1. This address is near the Field Museum.

700 block of East Solidarity Drive on Thursday, Sept. 8, at 3:46 a.m. This address is near the Adler Planetarium.

200 block of North Lakefront Drive on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at 4:56 a.m. This address is near DuSable Harbor and north of Millennium Park.

Teresa Kawala and her sister operate the stand where the burglar came in through the roof.

"Everything is broken," Kawala said.

The damage is visible in the ceiling right above a ceiling fan.

"They break through the roof," Kawala said. "I didn't finish fixing it yet."

For 13 years, Kawala and her sister have been soaking in the Lake Michigan view from their Museum Campus food stand. But this summer, she said they have been victimized – and not just this most recent time.

Burglars, Kawala says, have hit their food stand five times this summer alone - leaving behind broken tables, windows, and doors.

"First time was in June," she said. "(Next time was) before Fourth of July - like two weeks before fourth of July. Third time two weeks after."

There were two more times after that.

Kawala said the burglars took her cash register – but it didn't have any cash in it at the time. But Kawala and her sister have still been left with something - damage, she estimates, in the thousands.

"This time was worse because they cut the fence, tore off the lights," Kawala said. "Over a thousand dollars."

The door was also left bent up, because burglars have tried to break it down too.

"Twice," Kawala said. "Week after week."

Kawala said all of this has been enough to break her too.

"Last time when I come in, I cried," she said. "I say, why they do this? I work seven days a week. And I want to make better for my family and for people. I love to be with people. I love to sell and talk. A lot of people come from different countries, so it's really nice. And the view is beautiful. I hope they're going to come bring the camera out and catch the guys."

Kawala is frustrated, but is hopeful that things get better along the lakefront and that police catch the person responsible.

"Oh, I'm optimistic. I'm very optimistic," she said. "I don't give up."

The suspect is described as possibly being between the age of 20 and 30, wearing a black hooded Nike sweatshirt, a light blue surgical mask, and red and black gloves.

Police are encouraging businesses in the area, in their words:

Be aware of this crime and alert nearby businesses;

Pay special attention to any suspicious persons/vehicles loitering in the area;

Have and maintain a working surveillance system;

If video surveillance is available, save and make a copy of the incident for investigating Detectives;

If you are a victim, try not touch anything and contact the police immediately;

Call 911 immediately and provide a detailed description of any suspicious people including any vehicle description and license plate information.

However, Kawala notes that she doesn't want to get a surveillance camera because she thinks a burglar would take that too.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8263.