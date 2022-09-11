ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Police issue alert of restaurant, food stand burglaries along lakefront

By Jackie Kostek
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gYdLi_0hqDBkpi00

Museum Campus food stand operator says she's been burglarized five times this summer 02:51

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police are warning restaurants and food stands along the lakefront of a string of burglaries that have happened in recent weeks.

As CBS 2's Jackie Kostek reported, police said there have been at least four burglaries along the lakefront – largely on the Museum Campus – since the end of August.

Several business operators in the area told Kostek they have been burglarized multiple times this summer.

Each incident listed in the police community alert occurred during the early morning and evening hours.

Police say in three of the incidents, the burglar broke in by smashing a glass window before and stole the cash register. In the fourth incident, the burglar entered by cutting a hole in the roof, and also took the cash register.

Incident times and locations:

  • 1100 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive on Wednesday, Aug. 31, at 7 p.m. This address is in Grant Park.
  • 1400 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive between 6 p.m. Wednesday Aug. 31, and 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1. This address is near the Field Museum.
  • 700 block of East Solidarity Drive on Thursday, Sept. 8, at 3:46 a.m. This address is near the Adler Planetarium.
  • 200 block of North Lakefront Drive on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at 4:56 a.m. This address is near DuSable Harbor and north of Millennium Park.

Teresa Kawala and her sister operate the stand where the burglar came in through the roof.

"Everything is broken," Kawala said.

The damage is visible in the ceiling right above a ceiling fan.

"They break through the roof," Kawala said. "I didn't finish fixing it yet."

For 13 years, Kawala and her sister have been soaking in the Lake Michigan view from their Museum Campus food stand. But this summer, she said they have been victimized – and not just this most recent time.

Burglars, Kawala says, have hit their food stand five times this summer alone - leaving behind broken tables, windows, and doors.

"First time was in June," she said.  "(Next time was) before Fourth of July - like two weeks before fourth of July. Third time two weeks after."

There were two more times after that.

Kawala said the burglars took her cash register – but it didn't have any cash in it at the time. But Kawala and her sister have still been left with something - damage, she estimates, in the thousands.

"This time was worse because they cut the fence, tore off the lights," Kawala said. "Over a thousand dollars."

The door was also left bent up, because burglars have tried to break it down too.

"Twice," Kawala said. "Week after week."

Kawala said all of this has been enough to break her too.

"Last time when I come in, I cried," she said. "I say, why they do this? I work seven days a week. And I want to make better for my family and for people. I love to be with people. I love to sell and talk. A lot of people come from different countries, so it's really nice. And the view is beautiful. I hope they're going to come bring the camera out and catch the guys."

Kawala is frustrated, but is hopeful that things get better along the lakefront and that police catch the person responsible.

"Oh, I'm optimistic. I'm very optimistic," she said. "I don't give up."

The suspect is described as possibly being between the age of 20 and 30, wearing a black hooded Nike sweatshirt, a light blue surgical mask, and red and black gloves.

Police are encouraging businesses in the area, in their words:

  • Be aware of this crime and alert nearby businesses;
  • Pay special attention to any suspicious persons/vehicles loitering in the area;
  • Have and maintain a working surveillance system;
  • If video surveillance is available, save and make a copy of the incident for investigating Detectives;
  • If you are a victim, try not touch anything and contact the police immediately;
  • Call 911 immediately and provide a detailed description of any suspicious people including any vehicle description and license plate information.

However, Kawala notes that she doesn't want to get a surveillance camera because she thinks a burglar would take that too.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8263.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Suspects sought in violent Red Line robbery

CHICAGO - Chicago police are trying to identify five suspects who attacked and robbed three people at the 95th Street Red Line station last August. The group attacked the trio around 5:35 p.m. on Aug. 29 and stole a pair of headphones and a cellphone, according to a CPD community alert.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Shots fired by Harvey mayor's security detail after they witness robbery in Old Town

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The security detail for Harvey Mayor Christopher Clark fired shots at the busy intersection of North Avenue and Halsted Street Wednesday afternoon after they witnessed an armed robbery.At 1:55 p.m., the Harvey mayor was in a black sport-utility vehicle with his executive security detail at the intersection when they saw a man wearing a black ski mask get out of a black Jeep with black tinted windows attempt to hold up a man at gunpoint at a Chicago Transit Authority bus stop. Chicago Police said the robbery victim was 86 years old.Harvey police said "in an effort...
HARVEY, IL
fox32chicago.com

South Shore man charged for pickpocketing on CTA

CHICAGO - A South Shore man was charged for pickpocketing people on the CTA over the past two weeks. Police say Guy Davis, 57, was responsible for several pickpocket thefts that happened from Aug. 29-Sept 3. The incidents happened at the below locations:. On Aug. 29 in the 1200 block...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Grant Park, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
CBS Chicago

Chicago man tapes repeated car break-ins, wants CPD to do something about it

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Only on 2. Imagine looking out your window to see the same crew breaking into cars over and over again. CBS 2's Sabrina Franza spoke to a Chicago man so frustrated by what he's seeing: He picked up his camera and started recording.The witness CBS 2 spoke with said this happens almost every single day. The culprits come by a parking lot and scope out the scene to later return and break into peoples' cars."Same vehicle breaking into cars and so I started filming it. And every day, I've been noticing the same thing happening over and over and...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Police warn about armed robbery and carjacking crew working from Little Village to Edgewater

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police are warning about a crew of armed robbers and carjackers responsible for a string of attacks on Sunday across the city, stretching from Little Village to Edgewater.In each of the incidents, a group of four carjackers pull up to the victims in a black Honda sedan, demand their belongings at gunpoint, and flee the scene.Police said the attacks happened in the following locations on Sunday: 200 block of North Carpenter at 2:30 a.m. 4300 block of North Laramie at 3:25 a.m.  4000 block of West Fullerton at 3:37 a.m. 2800 block of West Montrose at 4:15 a.m. 4600 block of North Kedzie at 4:31 a.m. 5600 block of North Winthrop at 4:35 a.m. 2700 block of South Millard at 5:49 a.m.  2000 block of South Ashland at 6:11 a.m. Police had only a vague description of the suspects.Anyone with information on the robberies is asked to call Area Five detectives at 312-746-7394.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Burglary#Cbs 2#The Museum Campus#East Solidarity Drive
CBS Chicago

Driver fleeing police hits 6 vehicles in River North

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A driver fleeing police crashed into six other cars in River North Tuesday night. Chicago police said officers tried to pull over a Black Infinity at Ohio Street and LaSalle Boulevard around 9 p.m. Police said the driver showed a gun and drove off. Police chased him and the driver crashed into six other cars, got out of the can and ran. Police arrested the driver. Charges are pending. Two people were injured. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

2 children shot minutes apart on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two children were shot inside their homes just minutes apart at two different locations on the city's South Side. CBS 2's Asal Rezaei reported from Comer Children's Hospital on the conditions of the children. We've got two separate shootings less than minutes apart from each other.The first one happened in the 3600 block of South Rhodes around 9:41 p.m., according to Chicago police.An 8-year-old boy was inside of a home there when they heard multiple gunshots fired outside. The boy was grazed by a bullet. Several bullets hit the building, some going through the walls, others shattering the lobby glass. The boy was treated on scene and declined a trip to the hospital.About 10 minutes later at 9:54 p.m. another shooting outside of a home, in the 700 block of East 93rd Street - about 9 miles south of the first scene. This time, family members discovered a 3-year-old boy was shot while he was sleeping. He was taken to Comer in good condition with a gunshot wound to his left elbow. Both shootings are not believed to be connected. Chicago police say they are still looking for the people responsible as their investigation continues. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Cook County Sheriff's Office host free vehicle light repair event in Morgan Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Cook County Sheriff's Office is helping people fix the lights on their vehicles in Morgan Park Thursday.From 9 a.m. to noon the sheriff's office will be repairing broken headlights, tail lights, brake lights, and license plate lights. It's all for free at the Morgan Park United Methodist Church, located at 11030 S. Longwood Dr. The sheriff's office will also be taking unused prescription drugs through its takeback program.
COOK COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox32chicago.com

Driver flees police, hits 6 cars on Chicago's Near North Side

CHICAGO - A driver fled police during a traffic stop and hit 6 other cars Tuesday night on Chicago's Near North Side. Chicago police pulled over a driver in a black Infinity sedan around 9 p.m. in the first block of West Ohio Street. When the officers approached the car they saw the man driving was armed.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Extra Metra service, stops slated for this weekend's Riot Fest

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Metra is back to business just in time to offer extra service for Riot Fest this weekend.BNSF trains will provide extra service and make extra stops at the Western Avenue station this Saturday and Sunday.That station is a short walk from the Douglass Park festival site in the North Lawndale neighborhood.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Train hits pickup truck on boundary of Carol Stream, Bloomingdale

CAROL STREAM, Ill. (CBS) -- A car and a train were involved in an accident Thursday afternoon in the western suburbs.The accident happened during the afternoon rush where BNSF railroad tracks cross Gary Avenue just south of Army Trail Road, right on the boundary of Bloomingdale and Carol Stream. A BNSF freight train hit a pickup truck, which was sent from the tracks into the trees alongside the road.The pickup truck sustained heavy damage, and at least one person was injured.Gary Avenue was closed south of Army Trail Road, and Army Trail Road was closed west of Gary Avenue. CBS 2's Kris Habermehl reported traffic was tied in knots.
CAROL STREAM, IL
CBS Chicago

10 puppies stolen in burglary at Hug-a-Pup pet store in Hammond, Indiana

HAMMOND, Ind. (CBS) -- Police in Hammond, Indiana are searching for two teens wearing ski masks who broke into a pet store and stole puppies.The burglary happened at Hug-a-Pup at 169th Street and Calumet Avenue in Hammond on Sunday night.The thieves stole Pomeranians, poodles, German shepherds, and mixed breeds called teddy bears. Some of the dogs that were stolen are pictured below.The teens smashed a window in the business and grabbed 10 puppies from their cages.The teens stuffed the dogs into a large duffel bag, and drove off in a van.The owner of the pet store told us she was going to sell the 8-week-old dogs for up to $1,800 each.
HAMMOND, IN
wjol.com

Fatal Traffic Crash at Hassert Blvd and Jonathan Way In Bolingbrook

On Tuesday, September 13th, at approximately 6:45 PM, Bolingbrook Police responded to Hassert Blvd and Jonathan Way near Kings Road for a reported traffic crash involving a car and a motorcycle. Additional reports indicated the motorcyclist was unresponsive and the motorcycle was on fire. Upon arrival, Bolingbrook Police and Fire personnel immediately rendered medical aid and extinguished the fire. The motorcyclist was transported to an area hospital for treatment and was later pronounced deceased. The driver of the other vehicle was treated and released at the scene. Hassert Blvd was closed for approximately two and a half hours while the Bolingbrook Police Department Traffic Unit investigated the crash.
BOLINGBROOK, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
103K+
Followers
28K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy