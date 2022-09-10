Read full article on original website
NPRGAdmin 2015
3d ago
Convict him as well as his parents! Throw him UNDER the prison to rot. I’m tired of sympathies and excuses. These people are bullies, preying on those they believe are weaker and their entitlement to what belongs to others is fed by American mass consumerism and much of rap culture. They are very aware what they do is wrong but their criminal mindset is rationalized because the garbage they listen to co-signs toxic masculinity and mindless, aggressive and violent crime. I no longer have any sympathy for them. They know better.
12-year-old boy in critical condition after shooting in the Heart of Chicago; 3 suspects in custody
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 12-year-old boy was seriously hurt after he was shot in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood.Chicago Police Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan said the boy was walking home from the store with his uncle for a family party around 10:30 p.m. near 21st and Wood. At the time, Deenihan said there were three cars circling the area, and two people in an alley fired shots toward the boy and his uncle.The 12-year-old boy was shot in the head, and was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. "This is just extremely tragic," Deenihan said.The uncle, a 21-year-old man who...
Chicago shooting: 17-year-old girl shot in North Lawndale, police say
A 17-year-old girl suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body on the West Side, police said
Man charged with attempted kidnapping of 5-year-old girl on Northwest Side
CHICAGO — A 25-year-old man is charged with attempting to kidnap a 5-year-old girl from her mother on the city’s Northwest Side. Gerardo Posadas is charged with one felony count of aggravated battery and one felony count of attempted aggravated kidnapping. According to police, the mother and child were walking on the 5100 block of West […]
Man, 19, shot in the arm in West Garfield Park
CHICAGO - A 19-year-old man was shot in the arm in West Garfield Park Tuesday afternoon. At about 1:20 p.m., the man was inside of a vehicle in the 3800 block of West Lexington when he was struck in the arm by gunfire, police said. He was transported to an...
fox32chicago.com
17-year-old girl shot multiple times on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A 17-year-old girl was shot on Chicago's West Side Tuesday afternoon. At about 12:16 p.m., the teen was in the 1100 block of South Troy when she was shot multiple times, police said. She self-transported to an area hospital in good condition. The circumstances of the shooting are...
UPDATE: 2 killed, 7 wounded in Washington Park shooting, police say
Police said the shooting broke out in Washington Park around 7:45 p.m. at 51st and Champlain. Chicago Police Deputy Chief Fred Melean said two groups began arguing, and it went from shouting at each other to shooting at each other. 2 people died.
Ill. dad allegedly fatally poisons himself and 10-year-old son; 6-year-old daughter hospitalized
INVERNESS, Ill. (TCD) -- A 41-year-old father allegedly used carbon monoxide to poison himself and his two children, leaving the man and his son dead and his daughter hospitalized. According to WGN-TV, on Sunday, Sept. 11, Inverness Police Department officers went to a home on the 2200 block of Palatine...
fox32chicago.com
'It's another tragic incident': 9 shot, 2 fatally at Washington Park on South Side
CHICAGO - Two people were killed, and seven others were wounded after gunfire rang out Tuesday night at a park on Chicago's South Side. The shooting occurred at 5531 South King Drive around 7:46 p.m. in Washington Park, Deputy Chief Fred Melean said during a news conference at the nearby University of Chicago Medical Center.
Food delivery driver shot on West Side
CHICAGO — A food delivery driver was shot Tuesday afternoon on the West Side. At around 1:20 p.m., police responded to the 3800 block of Lexington on the report of a shooting. A 19-year-old man was sustained a gunshot wound to the arm while sitting inside a vehicle, police...
cwbchicago.com
Chicago man charged with kidnapping attempt after his ex recognizes him on TV news, prosecutors say
A man is facing attempted kidnapping charges after his ex-girlfriend recognized him in surveillance footage of the crime that Chicago police released to the public last week, officials said Monday. At around noon last Thursday, September 8, a woman and her 5-year-old daughter were walking home from running errands in...
Man arrested at CTA Red Line stop with a gun, silencer, police say
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was arrested at a CTA stop on Monday who allegedly had weapons on him, according to police.The arrest on the CTA Red Line took place when police spotted a man smoking. When officers when up to Joshua Nelson, 36, they said not only was he smoking, but he also had a gun at the 79th Street Station on Monday.Police said Nelson was also carrying a laser sight and a silencer.
fox32chicago.com
Suspect wanted for pushing woman to ground, stealing her belongings at CTA Blue Line station
CHICAGO - Mass Transit Detectives released a photo of a suspect wanted in a strong-armed robbery that occurred last month at a CTA Blue Line station. At about 12:20 a.m. on Aug. 23, the victim was attempting to exit the CTA Blue Line station at Kedzie when she was approached by a male suspect, police said.
Chicago Journal
Infant boy found dead in Lincoln Square apartment
CHICAGO - Authorities said they found a 13-day-old baby boy unresponsive yesterday afternoon in an apartment on the city's north side. The infant died a short time later. Police were called to an apartment on the 2100 block of W. Foster in the Lincoln Square neighborhood around 4:30 p.m. yesterday afternoon.
7 shot, 1 fatally, in Washington Park, Chicago police say
At least seven people were shot, one of them fatally, in Washington Park Tuesday evening, Chicago police said.
cwbchicago.com
Man gets 6 years for South Loop shooting
A man who shot another man during a dispute in the South Loop two years ago has been sentenced to six years in prison. Carlos Cheyenne Rodriguez pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated battery by discharging a firearm in a deal with prosecutors. In turn, they dropped nine other felonies, including five counts of attempted murder.
fox32chicago.com
Man shot by family member during argument in South Chicago
CHICAGO - A man was shot during an argument with a family member Monday night in the South Chicago neighborhood. The 20-year-old was arguing with a family member around 10 p.m. in the 8600 block of South Phillips Avenue when they shot him in the foot, according to Chicago police.
Man killed in Chatham hit-and-run crash: Chicago police
Chicago police said a 59-year-old is dead after a fatal hit-and-run crash on Chicago's South Side Monday night.
Road-rage shooter who killed father of five gets 65 years in prison
A Chicago man has been sentenced to 65 years in prison for killing a father of five in a 2020 road-rage incident, Lake County Illinois prosecutors said.
WATCH: Man Visiting Chicago Uses Martial Arts Moves To Escape Robbers
'Give us your wallet.'
cwbchicago.com
Robber fires shot, pistol-whips victim in Rogers Park
An armed robber fired a handgun, then beat his victim with the weapon in Rogers Park on Sunday evening, according to Chicago police. The offender remains on the loose. The 23-year-old victim was walking in the 1300 block of West Farwell when the gunman approached and demanded his property around 10:45 p.m., according to a CPD spokesperson. But the victim refused to cooperate until the robber fired a bullet into the ground, police said.
