Convict him as well as his parents! Throw him UNDER the prison to rot. I’m tired of sympathies and excuses. These people are bullies, preying on those they believe are weaker and their entitlement to what belongs to others is fed by American mass consumerism and much of rap culture. They are very aware what they do is wrong but their criminal mindset is rationalized because the garbage they listen to co-signs toxic masculinity and mindless, aggressive and violent crime. I no longer have any sympathy for them. They know better.

CBS Chicago

12-year-old boy in critical condition after shooting in the Heart of Chicago; 3 suspects in custody

CHICAGO (CBS)--  A 12-year-old boy was seriously hurt after he was shot in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood.Chicago Police Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan said the boy was walking home from the store with his uncle for a family party around 10:30 p.m. near 21st and Wood. At the time, Deenihan said there were three cars circling the area, and two people in an alley fired shots toward the boy and his uncle.The 12-year-old boy was shot in the head, and was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. "This is just extremely tragic," Deenihan said.The uncle, a 21-year-old man who...
fox32chicago.com

17-year-old girl shot multiple times on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - A 17-year-old girl was shot on Chicago's West Side Tuesday afternoon. At about 12:16 p.m., the teen was in the 1100 block of South Troy when she was shot multiple times, police said. She self-transported to an area hospital in good condition. The circumstances of the shooting are...
WGN TV

Food delivery driver shot on West Side

CHICAGO — A food delivery driver was shot Tuesday afternoon on the West Side. At around 1:20 p.m., police responded to the 3800 block of Lexington on the report of a shooting. A 19-year-old man was sustained a gunshot wound to the arm while sitting inside a vehicle, police...
CBS Chicago

Man arrested at CTA Red Line stop with a gun, silencer, police say

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was arrested at a CTA stop on Monday who allegedly had weapons on him, according to police.The arrest on the CTA Red Line took place when police spotted a man smoking. When officers when up to Joshua Nelson, 36, they said not only was he smoking, but he also had a gun at the 79th Street Station on Monday.Police said Nelson was also carrying a laser sight and a silencer.
NewsBreak
Chicago Journal

Infant boy found dead in Lincoln Square apartment

CHICAGO - Authorities said they found a 13-day-old baby boy unresponsive yesterday afternoon in an apartment on the city's north side. The infant died a short time later. Police were called to an apartment on the 2100 block of W. Foster in the Lincoln Square neighborhood around 4:30 p.m. yesterday afternoon.
cwbchicago.com

Man gets 6 years for South Loop shooting

A man who shot another man during a dispute in the South Loop two years ago has been sentenced to six years in prison. Carlos Cheyenne Rodriguez pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated battery by discharging a firearm in a deal with prosecutors. In turn, they dropped nine other felonies, including five counts of attempted murder.
fox32chicago.com

Man shot by family member during argument in South Chicago

CHICAGO - A man was shot during an argument with a family member Monday night in the South Chicago neighborhood. The 20-year-old was arguing with a family member around 10 p.m. in the 8600 block of South Phillips Avenue when they shot him in the foot, according to Chicago police.
cwbchicago.com

Robber fires shot, pistol-whips victim in Rogers Park

An armed robber fired a handgun, then beat his victim with the weapon in Rogers Park on Sunday evening, according to Chicago police. The offender remains on the loose. The 23-year-old victim was walking in the 1300 block of West Farwell when the gunman approached and demanded his property around 10:45 p.m., according to a CPD spokesperson. But the victim refused to cooperate until the robber fired a bullet into the ground, police said.
