Effective: 2022-09-11 03:27:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-11 16:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Riverside County Mountains; San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Riverside County through 430 PM PDT At 343 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near East Hemet, or near Hemet, moving northwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Moreno Valley, Temecula, Lake Elsinore, Hemet, Murrieta, San Jacinto, East Hemet, Menifee, Sun City, Valle Vista, Aguanga, Canyon Lake, Homeland, Romoland, Nuevo, Winchester, Lake Skinner Recreation Area, Lakeview and Sage. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO