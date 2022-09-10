ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Wolves to launch new transfer bid for Enzo Fernandez after Benfica pipped them to Argentine star this summer

By Alan Nixon
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

WOLVES are dreaming of signing Benfica’s new Argentinian star Enzo Fernandez — at the second attempt.

The Premier League club tried and failed to land Fernandez when they were just too late to do a deal with River Plate at the start of the last window.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ql7BH_0hqDBQ8400
Enzo Fernandez has impressed for Benfica after they pipped Wolves to a deal Credit: Getty

Wolves even sent one of their transfer teams to South America in a bid to land Fernandez in a key swoop, only to find out that the transfer was done.

Now the 21-year-old has gone to Benfica and is already involved in the Champions League, with Wolves watching him last week.

Wolves have strong ties and contacts in Portugal but Fernandez is NOT with their favoured Gestifute player agency camp.

So Wolves will have to work hard to land him either in the next window or — more likely — at the end of the season.

They are huge fans of Fernandez, who would add fresh legs and ideas to a midfield that will need to be revamped in time, with Joao Moutinho still key at 36.

Fernandez has played 11 times for Benfica this term.

The Argentine has three goals to his name with two of those coming in the Champions League qualifiers.

He also started and played a full 90 minutes in Benfica's group stage opener.

Benfica beat Maccabi Haifa 2-0 with both goals coming in the second half.

Rafa Silva opened the scoring before left-back Alejandro Grimaldo scored one of the goals of the night from distance.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'Sadio has been telling me not to pass the ball to Lewandowski!': Thomas Muller reveals Mane has been teasing him over reunion with old team-mate ahead of Bayern Munich's Champions League clash with Barcelona

Thomas Muller has revealed that Sadio Mane has told him not to inadvertently pass to former team-mate Robert Lewandowski when the pair meet on Tuesday night. Bayern Munich welcome Barcelona to the Allianz Arena with former striker Lewandowski making a swift return to the club he left just eight weeks ago.
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafa Silva
The US Sun

Todd Boehly says he sacked Thomas Tuchel as he didn’t share his ‘vision’ and vows to ‘break down walls’ within Chelsea

CHELSEA owner Todd Boehly sacked Thomas Tuchel because the German didn't share his "vision" for the club. The American axed his Champions League-winning coach after last week's 1-0 defeat to Dinamo Zagreb. Boehly, 48, replaced him with Graham Potter - handing the former Brighton coach a five-year contract at Stamford...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

Arsenal and Liverpool missed out on Erling Haaland when he was youngster at Molde after thinking he was ‘target man’

LIVERPOOL and Arsenal turned Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland down when he started out at Molde because they thought he was a "target man". Haaland has been on fire at City ever since his £51million move from Borussia Dortmund as he has already registered a staggering 12 goals and one assist in eight matches across all competitions.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Benfica#Wolves#Argentine#Argentinian#The Champions League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
South Ameriica
NewsBreak
Premier League
Place
Europe
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
736K+
Followers
41K+
Post
252M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy