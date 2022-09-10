ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Chipotle puts a stop to ‘hack’ that allowed customers to order $3 burritos

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
DC News Now
DC News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UrGGy_0hqDBPFL00

(NEXSTAR) – It was fun while it lasted, Chipotle fans.

Chipotle has confirmed that guests will no longer be able to take advantage of an online “hack” that gained popularity on social media, as it resulted in a “poor experience” for employees and customers in the restaurants.

Users who had partaken in the “hack,” as it was referred to on social media, had instructed their followers to use Chipotle’s online ordering platforms to place an order for a single taco with all of the free toppings on the side, along with a tortilla. By doing so, many users claimed they could construct what essentially amounted to an entire burrito (or burrito bowl) for around $3 and change.

When ordered the traditional way, burritos generally cost upwards of $9, depending on proteins and add-ons, according to the Chipotle website.

Chipotle testing new ‘fiery’ chicken item at nearly 100 locations

As first reported by Insider, Chipotle disabled the online option to order a single taco earlier this week.

“Guests are currently unable to order a single taco from our online ordering systems,” said Laurie Schalow, the chief corporate affairs officer for Chipotle, in a statement shared with Nexstar. “While we have long embraced customizations and even released our own hack menu, the current social media trend is resulting in a poor experience for our food, our employees and our customers waiting for orders.”

Workers at several Chipotle locations across the U.S. told Insider that having to fulfill these orders would slow down the entire restaurant. The item itself also wasted more packaging and single-use plastic cups than a traditional burrito order.

One manager, from Ohio, even told Insider that customers would get “aggressive” with employees when they were given the appropriate-sized sides for a taco (rather than the larger sides provided in burrito orders), even though they were technically only entitled to the smaller taco-sized portions.

“It was just annoying for everyone,” she said, in part, in a statement to Insider.

South Dakota names viral ‘corn kid’ its official ‘corn-bassador’

Meanwhile, Schalow indicated in her statement that Chipotle isn’t against all menu “hacks” on social media, pointing to three that Chipotle itself shared on TikTok in 2020. But each of these “hacks” — for ordering nachos , a taco salad or a seven-layer dip — were aimed at helping customers create off-menu items, rather than cheaper versions of current menu items.

Chipotle customers who still wish to order tacos, meanwhile, can still do so in-person, Schalow told Nexstar.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Related
DC News Now

Missing Virginia man found safe

UPDATE, Sept. 11, 9:40 a.m. — Virginia State Police said Marcel Drimer had been found safe and canceled the Senior Alert. ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Virginia State Police issued a Senior Alert for a man who was missing from Fairfax County. The alert, issued Saturday night, was for Marcel Drimer, 88. […]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
DC News Now

One dead after Temple Hills shooting

TEMPLE HILLS, Md. (DC News Now) — Police were investigating a shooting that left one man dead in Temple Hills on Tuesday evening. Police responded to the 2500 block of Iverson Street around 8:40 p.m. They found the man on the scene, but he was pronounced dead. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information […]
TEMPLE HILLS, MD
DC News Now

Trump presses court to keep blocking DOJ access to records

Former President Trump is fighting a request from the Department of Justice (DOJ) to allow its review of classified materials taken from Mar-a-Lago to continue, with Trump’s legal team arguing the investigation “at its core is a document storage dispute that has spiraled out of control.” The filing continues to assert the former president has […]
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Chipotle#Nexstar#Burrito Bowl#Food Drink
DC News Now

Former Trump White House lawyer says chance of him being indicted ‘very high’

A former Trump White House lawyer says he thinks there is a “very high” chance that former President Trump will face an indictment. Ty Cobb, who represented the White House during former special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Trump’s 2016 campaign’s contacts with Russia, told CBS News’s “The Takeout” podcast that he believes the former […]
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
DC News Now

Why Barr is breaking from Trump — and the GOP — over Mar-a-Lago search

Former Attorney General William Barr has emerged as one of the most prominent conservatives to suggest former President Trump may be in serious legal jeopardy over his handling of sensitive materials, underscoring the growing divide between the former president and his onetime staunch ally. Barr has become a regular presence on Fox News over the […]
POTUS
DC News Now

Missing sisters could be in D.C.

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — It’s been over 900 days since John Rex has seen his two young daughters. He’s not given up hope he will see them again. “My number one priority right now… is finding my children,” said Rex. He hopes a new aged-enhanced picture from the National Center for Missing & Exploited […]
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

DC News Now

19K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://www.dcnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy