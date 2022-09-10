Dougherty School System 'staying ahead' on reviewing potentially objectionable material

A student reads in a Dougherty County School System library. Special Photo: DCSS

ALBANY — “Soon libraries and bookshops were being raided, often in rapid succession, by agents of the Criminal Police, the Gestapo, the Interior Ministry, the courts, local authorities and the Supreme Censorship Authority for Dirty and Trashy Literature, based in Leipzig.

“By December 1933 over a thousand titles had been banned by these various institutions. Four thousand one hundred different printed works were banned by a total of 40 different censorship bodies in 1934 alone.”