Wyoming Sees First Snowfall of the Year Before First Official Day of Fall
Outsiders don’t officially welcome fall until later this month, however, Wyoming seemingly skipped the colorful season altogether last week, instead welcoming its first snowfall of the year on Friday. According to AccuWeather, varying levels of snowfall covered multiple locations across the Midwestern state beginning Thursday evening and persisting into...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Daily Gas Map: Tuesday, September 13, 2022
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming’s average price per gallon of $3.81, is down 1 cent from our last report of $3.82 on Friday. The website GasBuddy.com, which tracks national gas prices, reported Wyoming’s average gas price is down 13 cent from a week ago, and is up 21 cents per gallon from one year ago.
Red Flag Warning Issued for Parts of Southeast Wyoming
A Red Flag Warning has been issued for portions of southeast Wyoming from 11 a.m. this morning to 7 p.m. this evening. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne says wind gusts up to 25 to 30 mph and low relative humidity values around 10% to 15% will be felt today, creating hazardous fire weather conditions.
oilcity.news
Heavy rain expected in Wyoming with up to 1.5 inches possible in Yellowstone; snow unlikely
CASPER, Wyo. — Significant rainfall is expected in western Wyoming between Tuesday afternoon and Thursday night, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Between a half-inch and an inch of rain is expected in western mountains and valleys, with up to 1.5 inches possible around Old Faithful in Yellowstone National Park, the NWS in Riverton forecasts.
Wildfire Smoke Prompts Air Quality Alert for Southeast Wyoming
An Air Quality Alert is in effect for much of southeast Wyoming, including Cheyenne and Laramie, through 1 p.m. Tuesday because of wildfire smoke. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne says the smoke is coming from the fires burning in Idaho. The Wyoming Department of Health recommends the elderly, young...
WATCH: Throwback Tour Shows What Wyoming Was Really Like In 1960
Try to imagine what Wyoming looked like in 1960. The video below will show you. This late 1960s color travelogue film about Wyoming is narrated by Jack Douglas as part of the "America!" television series. It takes the viewer from the east side of the state to the west. The...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Farmers And Ranchers Have ‘Tougher Than Ever’ Year
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. At the start of the growing season, many farmers and ranchers in Wyoming were looking at rising commodity prices and expecting to maybe have a good year. Then, as the cost of fertilizer, fuel, cattle feed and freight weighed on their businesses, the margins those high commodity prices would have produced began to slim.
Check out the Wyoming Game & Fish Report: Top Highlights and Violations.
The Wyoming Game and Fish released a report detailing key statistics, operations and accomplishments of game wardens, wildlife investigators and other employees. Wyoming game wardens patrolled over half a million miles – 574,171 to be exact – in 2021, according to the annual Wyoming Game and Fish Department Law Enforcement Report.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming History: Sam Lightner Visits The Ghost Of Cattle Kate
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. As a side gig to my supposed-writing career, which is actually a side gig (it would seem) to my “climbing” career, I make videos for the Wyoming History Channel. To do so I write a script about some fascinating...
A Border War: The Least Expensive Homes In Colorado And Wyoming
Colorado vs Wyoming. It's a natural rivalry between two states that share a border and despite the proximity and similarities between the two places on some things, they are a world apart in other ways. It's kind of like the sibling rivalry thing where you have two siblings that are...
Here's when more snow is expected to hit Colorado
Chilling temperatures over the weekend reminded Coloradans that fall is here, with more snow right around the corner. While the first snowfall of the season already took place in the Sawatch Range in mid-August, additional snow is just days away. According to forecasts featured on Mountain-Forecast.com, some flurries are expected...
county17.com
As high reaches 85 on smoky Tuesday, Red Flag Warning will take effect
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Ahead of a potentially wet end to the week, Tuesday will feature continued smoke from western wildfires and a high of 85. The National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota, has issued a Red Flag Warning for Campbell County in effect from noon to 8 p.m. today. The warning comes as gusty winds and low relative humidity are expected this afternoon. Winds will come from the southeast at 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph and humidity will fall to as low as 10%, the National Weather Service said.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Gas Map: Sunday, September 11, 2022
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming’s average price per gallon of $3.82, is down 2 cents from our last report of $3.84 on Thursday. The website GasBuddy.com, which tracks national gas prices, reported Wyoming’s average gas price is down 1 cent from a week ago, and is up 29 cents per gallon from one year ago.
cowboystatedaily.com
Rabbit Disease Causing Unprecedented Golden Eagle Decline in Big Horn Basin
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. In the Big Horn Basin, golden eagles are the apex predator, and their primary prey is cottontail rabbits. But a deadly disease has decimated the rabbit population, which are a key food to many different predators — so any decline in their numbers will affect the entire ecosystem.
6 Amazing Must-Visit Places In Wyoming You’ve Never Heard Of
Often times when I find video content on TikTok about Wyoming, it focuses on the Tetons or Yellowstone. And while there is nothing wrong with that (they ARE gorgeous), there is SO much more to our state than the northwestern corner. So, when I found a TikTok video created by...
First Snow Accumulations Of Season Reported In Wyoming
The Riverton Office of the National Weather Service says the first accumulating snowfall of the fall/winter season of 2022 is falling in northern Wyoming. While snow may be falling in parts of the Cowboy State, much of Wyoming has been has been hit with unusually hot weather over the last few months and even earlier this week. Cheyenne this year recorded the hottest summer on record, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service.
Map Claims to Show Deep Underground Bases are Under Wyoming
A conspiracy theory has claimed for years that there is an intricate underground network of tunnels and bases under America and several in Wyoming, but is there any truth to this legend? The answer is more complicated than you might think. Before I tear into this to see if there's...
cowboystatedaily.com
Rod Miller: “Wild” Horses, A Wyoming Fairy Tale
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Every so often, the Bureau of Land Management gathers up “wild” horses from the western ranges and removes enough of them to prevent overgrazing of a finite rangeland resource. We’ll get to the quotation marks surrounding the term “wild” shortly.
Wyoming Among States That Vaccinate Least, Report Says
When it comes to vaccinating our kids and getting our flu shots, Wyoming is one of the worst in the nation at doing so, according to a report released Tuesday. In order to determine which states vaccinate most, WalletHub compared the 50 states and Washington, D.C. across 17 key metrics, ranging from the share of vaccinated children to the share of people without health insurance to the flu vaccination rate among adults.
cowboystatedaily.com
Draft Bill Would Give Wyoming Game Wardens More Authority To Ticket Trespassers
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Game wardens would have more authority to ticket trespassers under a draft bill currently before the Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Judiciary Committee. At issue is whether Wyoming game wardens should have more leeway in cases that fall under sheriffs’ jurisdiction under...
