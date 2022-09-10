ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Daily Gas Map: Tuesday, September 13, 2022

Wyoming's average price per gallon of $3.81, is down 1 cent from our last report of $3.82 on Friday. The website GasBuddy.com, which tracks national gas prices, reported Wyoming's average gas price is down 13 cent from a week ago, and is up 21 cents per gallon from one year ago.
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

Red Flag Warning Issued for Parts of Southeast Wyoming

A Red Flag Warning has been issued for portions of southeast Wyoming from 11 a.m. this morning to 7 p.m. this evening. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne says wind gusts up to 25 to 30 mph and low relative humidity values around 10% to 15% will be felt today, creating hazardous fire weather conditions.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Farmers And Ranchers Have ‘Tougher Than Ever’ Year

At the start of the growing season, many farmers and ranchers in Wyoming were looking at rising commodity prices and expecting to maybe have a good year. Then, as the cost of fertilizer, fuel, cattle feed and freight weighed on their businesses, the margins those high commodity prices would have produced began to slim.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming History: Sam Lightner Visits The Ghost Of Cattle Kate

As a side gig to my supposed-writing career, which is actually a side gig (it would seem) to my "climbing" career, I make videos for the Wyoming History Channel. To do so I write a script about some fascinating...
WYOMING STATE
OutThere Colorado

Here's when more snow is expected to hit Colorado

Chilling temperatures over the weekend reminded Coloradans that fall is here, with more snow right around the corner. While the first snowfall of the season already took place in the Sawatch Range in mid-August, additional snow is just days away. According to forecasts featured on Mountain-Forecast.com, some flurries are expected...
COLORADO STATE
county17.com

As high reaches 85 on smoky Tuesday, Red Flag Warning will take effect

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Ahead of a potentially wet end to the week, Tuesday will feature continued smoke from western wildfires and a high of 85. The National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota, has issued a Red Flag Warning for Campbell County in effect from noon to 8 p.m. today. The warning comes as gusty winds and low relative humidity are expected this afternoon. Winds will come from the southeast at 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph and humidity will fall to as low as 10%, the National Weather Service said.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Gas Map: Sunday, September 11, 2022

Wyoming's average price per gallon of $3.82, is down 2 cents from our last report of $3.84 on Thursday. The website GasBuddy.com, which tracks national gas prices, reported Wyoming's average gas price is down 1 cent from a week ago, and is up 29 cents per gallon from one year ago.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Rabbit Disease Causing Unprecedented Golden Eagle Decline in Big Horn Basin

In the Big Horn Basin, golden eagles are the apex predator, and their primary prey is cottontail rabbits. But a deadly disease has decimated the rabbit population, which are a key food to many different predators — so any decline in their numbers will affect the entire ecosystem.
WYOMING STATE
Wake Up Wyoming

First Snow Accumulations Of Season Reported In Wyoming

The Riverton Office of the National Weather Service says the first accumulating snowfall of the fall/winter season of 2022 is falling in northern Wyoming. While snow may be falling in parts of the Cowboy State, much of Wyoming has been has been hit with unusually hot weather over the last few months and even earlier this week. Cheyenne this year recorded the hottest summer on record, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Rod Miller: “Wild” Horses, A Wyoming Fairy Tale

Every so often, the Bureau of Land Management gathers up "wild" horses from the western ranges and removes enough of them to prevent overgrazing of a finite rangeland resource. We'll get to the quotation marks surrounding the term "wild" shortly.
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

Wyoming Among States That Vaccinate Least, Report Says

When it comes to vaccinating our kids and getting our flu shots, Wyoming is one of the worst in the nation at doing so, according to a report released Tuesday. In order to determine which states vaccinate most, WalletHub compared the 50 states and Washington, D.C. across 17 key metrics, ranging from the share of vaccinated children to the share of people without health insurance to the flu vaccination rate among adults.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Draft Bill Would Give Wyoming Game Wardens More Authority To Ticket Trespassers

Game wardens would have more authority to ticket trespassers under a draft bill currently before the Wyoming Legislature's Joint Judiciary Committee. At issue is whether Wyoming game wardens should have more leeway in cases that fall under sheriffs' jurisdiction under...
WYOMING STATE

