Queen Elizabeth II's funeral to be held Sept. 19

Sept. 10 (UPI) -- The funeral for Queen Elizabeth II will take place Sept. 19, Buckingham Palace confirmed on Saturday, while releasing details of the arrangements.

The funeral for Queen Elizabeth II will take place September 19 at Westminster Abbey, Buckingham Palace confirmed on Saturday, while releasing details of the arrangements. File Photo by Andy Rain/EPA-EFE

The funeral for the 96-year-old monarch will take place at Westminster Abbey , beginning at 11 a.m. BST, the palace said in a statement.

Ahead of the funeral, the queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four days, for the public to pay its respects.

The funeral for the queen's father, King George VI was held at St George 's Chapel at Windsor Castle. The queen's coffin will ultimately also be taken to Windsor Castle to be interred in the royal vault.

The queen's coffin is currently still at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. It will travel to Edinburgh tomorrow by road to the Palace of Holyroodhouse. It will then rest in the throne room until Monday afternoon.

King Charles III and other members of the royal family will then lead a procession with the coffin to St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh for a service. The queen's coffin will then rest at the cathedral to allow the people of Scotland to pay their respects.

Charles was formally proclaimed monarch during a ceremony Saturday at St. James's Palace in London.

On Sept. 13, the Royal Airforce will transport the coffin from Scotland to an airbase in London, accompanied by the queen's sister Anne, the princess royal.

The following day it will rest in the Bow Room at Buckingham Palace, before being transported in procession on a gun carriage of the King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery to the Palace of Westminster to lie in state.

Following the state funeral, the coffin will travel in procession from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch and on to Windsor for a committal service in St. George's Chapel.

