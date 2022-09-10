The response has been strong, but Door County Broadband Coordinator Jessica Hatch wants to make sure even more of you fill out its survey which is crucial to better internet in the future. The county has received over 1,600 responses to its survey about the internet connection residents and business owners use. A short 10-minute survey and a speed test result could go a long way to show the community's needs regarding the service. It is projected that the county would need approximately $140 million to bring Fiber to the Premise internet to the area to provide the proper service. The price tag and the associated federal and state grants that could be available in the future are tied to the results. Hatch says many of the early respondents come from shoreline areas and adds that more inland residents and business owners are needed to paint a better picture.

DOOR COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO