A man from Lancaster was arrested for his 3rd OWI offense Saturday. According to the Grant County Sheriff’s Department, just after 8pm, officials received a report of a one-vehicle crash on Highway 81 in Ellenboro Township. 26 year old Matthew Bonner was driving on the highway and said he swerved to miss a deer and entered the ditch line traveling approximately 150 feet before coming to a stop on a drainage grate. Bonner’s vehicle had heavy disabling damage as a result of the crash. While investigating the crash, it was determined that Bonner was impaired and he was subsequently arrested for OWI–3rd Offense. Bonner was also given a written warning for failure to keep his vehicle under control. Bonner was taken by EMS to a hospital and later booked into the Grant County Jail. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Wisconsin State Patrol, South West Health EMS, and Bennett’s Automotive Services.

LANCASTER, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO