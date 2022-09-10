Read full article on original website
Related
KCRG.com
Crash causes southbound lanes over Edgewood Road bridge to close
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Police have confirmed that a crash has caused the southbound lanes of Edgewood Road bridge over the Cedar River to close. Police say the northbound lanes are still open. The lanes are expected to be closed for several hours. Those trying to go...
KWQC
Missing Port Byron man found dead Thursday, deputies say
First Alert Forecast Monday Afternoon 9/12: Clouds and cool temperatures this afternoon. Light rain showers end this afternoon, and it becomes clear overnight with cool temperatures. 1920 vintage football game held Saturday in Rock Island. Updated: 5 hours ago. It was a celebration of pro football history Saturday at Douglas...
KWQC
Rock Island man accused of stabbing man, forcing woman into truck in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Rock Island man was being held without bond Tuesday after police say he stabbed a man multiple times and forced a woman to get inside a pickup truck. Corey Aaron Strang, 31, faces charges of first-degree burglary, a Class B felony punishable by 25 years...
Olin Man Dies In Accident
(Olin, IA) –The Iowa Department of Natural Resources reports a Jones County man died in an accident early Saturday. The D-N-R says 35-year-old James Minor drove off the roadway at the Olin Access Wildlife Management Area in Jones County. Minor hit an obstruction and died in the accident.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cedar Rapids Man Arrested, Charged in Death of Man Found in City Street
The Cedar Rapids Police Department has announced an arrest in a spring shooting in the city that left one person dead. According to a media release, a 43-year-old Cedar Rapids man has been charged in the shooting of 36-year-old Dustin Frondle. Frondle was found in the street near the corner of 12th Avenue and Auburn Drive SW just before 3:15 a.m. the morning of Monday, April 25. He had been shot in the chest and was declared deceased at the scene.
One dead in Jones County ATV accident
JONES COUNTY, Iowa — One person passed away in an ATV accident in Olin early Saturday morning. The Iowa DNR and the Jones County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an ATV crash at 3:30 a.m. near the Olin Access Wildlife Management Area. According to a DNR press release, James Daniel Minor, 35, drove […]
KWQC
Davenport man given probation in crash that seriously injured passenger in 2020
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was given a suspended prison sentence and placed on two years of probation in connection with a crash that seriously injured his passenger in October 2020. Drake L. Coy, 24, pleaded guilty in July to serious injury by vehicle, a Class D felony,...
x1071.com
Lancaster Man Arrested for 3rd OWI
A man from Lancaster was arrested for his 3rd OWI offense Saturday. According to the Grant County Sheriff’s Department, just after 8pm, officials received a report of a one-vehicle crash on Highway 81 in Ellenboro Township. 26 year old Matthew Bonner was driving on the highway and said he swerved to miss a deer and entered the ditch line traveling approximately 150 feet before coming to a stop on a drainage grate. Bonner’s vehicle had heavy disabling damage as a result of the crash. While investigating the crash, it was determined that Bonner was impaired and he was subsequently arrested for OWI–3rd Offense. Bonner was also given a written warning for failure to keep his vehicle under control. Bonner was taken by EMS to a hospital and later booked into the Grant County Jail. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Wisconsin State Patrol, South West Health EMS, and Bennett’s Automotive Services.
RELATED PEOPLE
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids man arrested for attempted murder
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids man has been arrested after allegedly breaking in to his ex-girlfriend’s residence and trying to kill another man. Police say Phillip Horak reportedly unlawfully entered a residence in the 900 block of 16th Ave SW and demanded to know where a male subject was. He then threw a large object at the victim, who was asleep. Horak immediately jumped on the victim and violently attacked him with a knife and fists.
KCRG.com
Shooting in SW Cedar Rapids leaves one injured
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 3:41 pm, Cedar Rapids Police responded to a report of shots fired at an apartment in the 4600 block of 1st Ave SW. Officers on scene found evidence of a shooting including damage to vehicles and a garage. Witnesses reported several subjects arriving...
voiceofalexandria.com
Restaurant inspection update: Sewage, roaches and months-old, moldy food
The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals is responsible for inspecting food establishments such as grocery stores, restaurants and convenience stores, as well as food processing plants, hotels and motels. (Photo illustration by Clark Kauffman/Iowa Capital Dispatch) State and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for...
Police: Remains of QC man missing for 28 years identified
UPDATE: A Moline man missing for 28 years drowned in 1994, Moline Police say. At a news conference Monday, Moline Police announced the remains of Steven Asplund have been identified. On Jan. 10, 1994, Steven Asplund was reported missing to the Moline Police Department by his fiancée. He had lived in a residence in the […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
ourquadcities.com
Police: Officer hurt, taken to hospital after suspect with meth tried to flee
A 32-year-old Davenport man who police say had meth is behind bars after an officer was injured when the suspect tried to take off. Marco Chavez-Lara faces a felony charge of controlled substance violation and a serious misdemeanor charge of interference with official acts – bodily injury, court records say.
ourquadcities.com
Trooper: Driver drove more than 120 mph with marijuana in car
An 18-year-old Moline man faces a felony charge after Iowa State Police say he drove more than 120 mph as he eluded law enforcement. Davion Hicks, faces a felony charge of eluding and a serious misdemeanor charge of possession of controlled substance – marijuana – first offense, court records say.
1 person killed after stepping into traffic on I-80
SCOTT COUNTY, Iowa — The Iowa State Patrol says a person was killed after stepping out of a vehicle and into the path of an oncoming semi on Interstate 80 in Scott County on Tuesday night. The crash happened near the 291 mile marker on I-80 around 9:00 p.m. According to an online crash report, […]
ourquadcities.com
Police: Suspect on probation shot at least 8 times at car
A 34-year-old Davenport man faces felony charges after police say he shot at least eight times at an occupied vehicle. Darnell Hodges Sr. faces charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon – injure/provoke fear, going armed with intent and control of a firearm by a felon, court records say.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
iheart.com
Marion Woman Shows Up At Hospital, Dies With No Apparent Injuries
(Marion, IA) -- An investigation's underway after a Marion woman shows up dead at the hospital with no apparent injuries. The Linn County Sheriff's Office says the woman was dropped off at the hospital around 10:00 p.m. Wednesday, wasn't responsive or breathing, and was pronounced dead. Investigators say they believe the woman died in rural Marion but her cause of death is unclear. An autopsy will be done to determine how she died.
KWQC
Troopers: Person killed after walking into path of semi-truck on I-80
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - One person was killed in a crash Tuesday night on Interstate 80 westbound, the Iowa State Patrol said. It happened around 9 p.m. near mile marker 291. According to troopers, a 2018 semi-truck driven by Kurt Von Dallmeyer, 46, of Wellman, was westbound on I-80 and a car was stopped on the inside shoulder of the road.
KWQC
Troopers: 1 dead, 1 injured in motorcycle crash Sunday
LOWDEN, Iowa (KWQC) - One person was killed, and another was injured in a crash Sunday night on Lincoln Highway, the Iowa State Patrol said. Iowa State Patrol responded about 9:22 p.m. to the 2300 block of Lincoln Highway in Lowden for the report of a crash. Two motorcycles were...
Linn County Officials Investigating The Death of A Woman
Officials in Linn County are investigating a late-night incident that claimed the life of a woman. According to a press release from the Linn County Sheriff's Office, a female was transported by a private vehicle to the Mercy Hospital Emergency Room in Hiawatha at around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday night. The woman was reportedly unresponsive and not breathing when she arrived at the hospital. She was pronounced dead. Investigators believe that the initial incident happened out in the county, in rural Marion. The investigation has been transferred from the Hiawatha Police Department to the Linn County Sheriff's Office.
Comments / 0