Deputies search for missing man in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help locating a missing 60-year-old man in the downtown area.

Deputies said Carl Duffie Wheat Jr. was last seen around 9 a.m. Saturday near of St. Francis Hospital.

Deputies described Wheat as 6’0 weighing 180 pounds with grey hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue paper hospital shirt.

Anyone who may have or locates Wheat is asked to call 911.

