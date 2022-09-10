Deputies search for missing man in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help locating a missing 60-year-old man in the downtown area.
Deputies said Carl Duffie Wheat Jr. was last seen around 9 a.m. Saturday near of St. Francis Hospital.
Deputies described Wheat as 6’0 weighing 180 pounds with grey hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue paper hospital shirt.
Anyone who may have or locates Wheat is asked to call 911.
