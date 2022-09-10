ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 0

Related
NME

Suede postpone two in-store gigs due to Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral

Suede have postponed their scheduled in-store performances on Monday (September 19) due to Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral. The band, who are set to release their ninth album ‘Autofiction’ this Friday (September 16), will hit the road for a string of record shop performances this week ahead of an intimate UK and European tour.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Ozzy Osbourne Returning Home to the U.K. From the U.S.: ‘I Don’t Want to Die in America’

After more than two decades in Los Angeles, Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne are returning home to the U.K., with gun crimes in the U.S. being a primary reason. “Everything’s fucking ridiculous there. I’m fed up with people getting killed every day. God knows how many people have been shot in school shootings. And there was that mass shooting in Vegas at that concert… It’s fucking crazy,” Osbourne told The Observer in an interview. “And I don’t want to die in America. I don’t want to be buried in fucking Forest Lawn,” Osbourne added. “I’m English. I want to be back. But saying...
CELEBRITIES
BGR.com

The #1 Netflix show in the world right now is getting trashed by critics

Critics and fans, a recent Bloomberg headline declared, have never disagreed more about movies. While that’s certainly true and we’re seeing that disparity over and over again these days, especially with Netflix titles like The Gray Man, the same is true for streaming TV shows, as well. And it’s not just a mismatch between what critics and viewers say. There’s also a bit of a chasm between what viewers say … and what those same viewers actually do. Case in point? Look no further than the newly released Netflix series Echoes.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Styles
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Ed Sheeran
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Yungblud
The Independent

Queen funeral - latest: Monarch’s coffin arrives at Westminster Hall to lie in state

The Queen’s coffin has arrived at Westminster Hall where it will lie in state until her funeral on Monday.William and Harry joined their father King Charles III for the procession earlier as it made its way from Buckingham Palace.Earlier it was announced that the queue to view the Queen’s lying-in-state will be temporarily closed to new entrants if it reaches 10 miles.The route for members of the public waiting to pay their respects to Her Majesty during the four days her coffin will rest in Westminster Hall stretches 6.9 miles over the Thames and along the South Bank to Southwark Park.The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrived at Buckingham Palace from St Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh on Tuesday, where it was received by the King, the Queen’s grandchildren, their spouses and other senior royals. Read More Who will attend the Queen’s funeral?What are Charles III’s duties and powers as King?What happens next after Queen’s death? A day-by-day schedule‘An honour and a privilege’: Princess Anne’s tribute as Scotland says final farewell to the Queen
U.K.
Footwear News

Jeff Bezos’ Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez Slips On Crystal Heels in Red-Hot Dress at ‘Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ London Premiere

Lauren Sanchez stepped out in sparkles for her latest date night with Jeff Bezos: the London premiere of “Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.” The upcoming Amazon series, a prequel to the original “Lord of the Rings” film trilogy based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s books of the same name, premieres on Sept. 2. Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez attend the London premiere of Amazon’s “Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” series in Leicester Square on Aug. 30, 2022. Adding to her outfit’s glitz was a diamond bracelet, drop earrings and a dangling gold and diamond anklet — as well...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

‘She found it hilarious’: Woman recalls slip-up while meeting the Queen aged six

An influencer whose “hilarious” meeting with the Queen aged six made newspaper headlines 20 years ago has said the “wholesome and wonderful experience” showed her she “can do anything”.Katie Meehan, now 26, was chosen to represent St Joseph’s Primary School when the Queen visited Jarrow, Tyne and Wear, in 2002 to mark her Golden Jubilee – and stepped up to offer the monarch a bouquet of flowers.In an awkward moment photographed by the PA news agency, Ms Meehan stepped the wrong way, causing the head of state to laugh and landing a prime spot in the Shields Gazette about her...
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Uk Charts#Self Titled#Nme
NME

Harry Styles explains why he found new LGBT drama ‘My Policeman’ “so devastating”

At its Toronto Film Festival premiere, Harry Styles described the central theme of his new film My Policeman as “wasted time”. The Michael Grandage-directed film (based on the novel by Bethan Roberts) sees Tom (Styles), a 1950s English policeman, enter into a love triangle with his lover, museum curator Patrick (David Dawson) and wife, schoolteacher Marion (Emma Corrin). Flashing forward to the 1990s, the trio (played by Linus Roache, Rupert Everett and Gina McKee, respectively) attempt to repair their interpersonal damage from 40 years prior.
MOVIES
NME

A Nintendo Direct has been announced for tomorrow

Nintendo has announced that a Nintendo Direct is coming tomorrow (September 13), though hasn’t shared what will be revealed. The next Nintendo Direct is scheduled to stream on September 13, at 3PM BST / 7AM PT / 2PM ET. While Nintendo will stream the Direct on YouTube, it has shared that due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the UK version will not be livestreamed. Instead, a video of the Direct will be published at 4PM BST.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

Desiigner explains why he left Kanye West’s G.O.O.D Music label

U.S. rapper Desiigner has opened up on his decision to part ways with Kanye West‘s G.O.O.D Music record label. Desiigner spoke on his departure from G.O.O.D Music in the seventh part of his YouTube interview with DJ Vlad, where he explained how his decision to exit the label was due to a number of personal reasons.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NME

Chris, aka Christine and The Queens, postpones ‘Redcar’ album and live shows

Chris, aka Christine and the Queens, has delayed his new album ‘Redcar les adorables étoiles’ and its accompanying live shows after suffering an injury in rehearsals. The French singer-songwriter – who is performing as the character Redcar for his current project – “injured himself on stage while dancing” last Thursday night (September 8), an official statement confirmed.
MUSIC
NME

How Brazil’s Rock in Rio capped off festival season in style

There’s nothing like watching a man being rescued from a gigantic snake and flown up a 50-foot cliff face by a golden angel woman, while a gaggle of mermaids dance nearby, to bring home the fact that you’re not at Latitude anymore. You’re at Rock In Rio, dubbed the City Of Rock but more like a minor principality these days.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy