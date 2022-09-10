Read full article on original website
NME
Suede postpone two in-store gigs due to Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral
Suede have postponed their scheduled in-store performances on Monday (September 19) due to Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral. The band, who are set to release their ninth album ‘Autofiction’ this Friday (September 16), will hit the road for a string of record shop performances this week ahead of an intimate UK and European tour.
Amal Clooney stuns in a figure-hugging sequinned gown as she puts on a loved-up display with dapper husband George at the Ticket To Paradise premiere in London
Amal Clooney looked incredible as she joined her dapper husband George at the Ticket To Paradise premiere in London on Wednesday. The barrister, 44, slipped into a sequined gown while her Oscar winning beau, 61, cut a dapper figure in a navy blue three-piece suit. Amal's stunning dress clung to...
Ozzy Osbourne Returning Home to the U.K. From the U.S.: ‘I Don’t Want to Die in America’
After more than two decades in Los Angeles, Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne are returning home to the U.K., with gun crimes in the U.S. being a primary reason. “Everything’s fucking ridiculous there. I’m fed up with people getting killed every day. God knows how many people have been shot in school shootings. And there was that mass shooting in Vegas at that concert… It’s fucking crazy,” Osbourne told The Observer in an interview. “And I don’t want to die in America. I don’t want to be buried in fucking Forest Lawn,” Osbourne added. “I’m English. I want to be back. But saying...
The #1 Netflix show in the world right now is getting trashed by critics
Critics and fans, a recent Bloomberg headline declared, have never disagreed more about movies. While that’s certainly true and we’re seeing that disparity over and over again these days, especially with Netflix titles like The Gray Man, the same is true for streaming TV shows, as well. And it’s not just a mismatch between what critics and viewers say. There’s also a bit of a chasm between what viewers say … and what those same viewers actually do. Case in point? Look no further than the newly released Netflix series Echoes.
'The Voice' Fans Are Losing It Over Kelly Clarkson’s Life-Changing Announcement About Talent Search
She may not be on the upcoming season of The Voice (and yes, we’re still upset about it!) but Kelly Clarkson has found another way to give talented and undiscovered singers their chance to shine, as the Kelly Clarkson Show has just launched a nationwide search to find the former Voice coach a “Kellyoke” singing partner. Yes, really!
Queen funeral - latest: Monarch’s coffin arrives at Westminster Hall to lie in state
The Queen’s coffin has arrived at Westminster Hall where it will lie in state until her funeral on Monday.William and Harry joined their father King Charles III for the procession earlier as it made its way from Buckingham Palace.Earlier it was announced that the queue to view the Queen’s lying-in-state will be temporarily closed to new entrants if it reaches 10 miles.The route for members of the public waiting to pay their respects to Her Majesty during the four days her coffin will rest in Westminster Hall stretches 6.9 miles over the Thames and along the South Bank to Southwark Park.The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrived at Buckingham Palace from St Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh on Tuesday, where it was received by the King, the Queen’s grandchildren, their spouses and other senior royals. Read More Who will attend the Queen’s funeral?What are Charles III’s duties and powers as King?What happens next after Queen’s death? A day-by-day schedule‘An honour and a privilege’: Princess Anne’s tribute as Scotland says final farewell to the Queen
Jeff Bezos’ Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez Slips On Crystal Heels in Red-Hot Dress at ‘Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ London Premiere
Lauren Sanchez stepped out in sparkles for her latest date night with Jeff Bezos: the London premiere of “Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.” The upcoming Amazon series, a prequel to the original “Lord of the Rings” film trilogy based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s books of the same name, premieres on Sept. 2. Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez attend the London premiere of Amazon’s “Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” series in Leicester Square on Aug. 30, 2022. Adding to her outfit’s glitz was a diamond bracelet, drop earrings and a dangling gold and diamond anklet — as well...
‘She found it hilarious’: Woman recalls slip-up while meeting the Queen aged six
An influencer whose “hilarious” meeting with the Queen aged six made newspaper headlines 20 years ago has said the “wholesome and wonderful experience” showed her she “can do anything”.Katie Meehan, now 26, was chosen to represent St Joseph’s Primary School when the Queen visited Jarrow, Tyne and Wear, in 2002 to mark her Golden Jubilee – and stepped up to offer the monarch a bouquet of flowers.In an awkward moment photographed by the PA news agency, Ms Meehan stepped the wrong way, causing the head of state to laugh and landing a prime spot in the Shields Gazette about her...
NME
Harry Styles explains why he found new LGBT drama ‘My Policeman’ “so devastating”
At its Toronto Film Festival premiere, Harry Styles described the central theme of his new film My Policeman as “wasted time”. The Michael Grandage-directed film (based on the novel by Bethan Roberts) sees Tom (Styles), a 1950s English policeman, enter into a love triangle with his lover, museum curator Patrick (David Dawson) and wife, schoolteacher Marion (Emma Corrin). Flashing forward to the 1990s, the trio (played by Linus Roache, Rupert Everett and Gina McKee, respectively) attempt to repair their interpersonal damage from 40 years prior.
NME
A Nintendo Direct has been announced for tomorrow
Nintendo has announced that a Nintendo Direct is coming tomorrow (September 13), though hasn’t shared what will be revealed. The next Nintendo Direct is scheduled to stream on September 13, at 3PM BST / 7AM PT / 2PM ET. While Nintendo will stream the Direct on YouTube, it has shared that due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the UK version will not be livestreamed. Instead, a video of the Direct will be published at 4PM BST.
Business Insider
McDonald's restaurants in the UK are shutting down for the Queen's funeral
McDonald's has just under 1,400 restaurants across the UK, which it says will reopen at 5 p.m. on Monday.
NME
Desiigner explains why he left Kanye West’s G.O.O.D Music label
U.S. rapper Desiigner has opened up on his decision to part ways with Kanye West‘s G.O.O.D Music record label. Desiigner spoke on his departure from G.O.O.D Music in the seventh part of his YouTube interview with DJ Vlad, where he explained how his decision to exit the label was due to a number of personal reasons.
NME
Lady Gaga’s LA Dodger Stadium show was filmed for mystery project
Lady Gaga’s concert at LA’s Dodger Stadium on Saturday (September 10) was filmed for a mystery project. News that the gig was being filmed by 30 cameras pointed at the audience emerged after Gaga posted a thank you to her fans on her social media. “52,000 people. Sold...
King Charles and sons follow coffin for queen's last journey from palace
LONDON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - King Charles, his sons Princes William and Harry and other senior royals joined a solemn procession to take Queen Elizabeth's coffin from Buckingham Palace to parliament on Wednesday as artillery guns fired salutes and Big Ben tolled.
Twitter Takes Down Tweet by Professor Wishing Queen Elizabeth an ‘Excruciating’ Death
While many around the globe were paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II upon her death Thursday, not everyone was saddened by her passing. Twitter removed a tweet by Carnegie Mellon University associate professor Uju Anya that read: “I heard the chief monarch of a thieving raping genocidal empire is finally dying. May her pain be excruciating.”
NME
‘Game Of Thrones’ star Kit Harington calls ‘House Of The Dragon’ “fantastic”
Game Of Thrones star Kit Harington has shared his thoughts on new prequel House Of The Dragon, saying the team behind the show have done a “fantastic” job. House Of The Dragon follows the Targaryen dynasty 200 years before the events of Game Of Thrones, and has received positive early reviews.
UK's Queen Elizabeth postpones meeting, told to rest by doctors
LONDON, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Britain's Queen Elizabeth was forced to cancel a planned virtual meeting with ministers on Wednesday after being advised to rest by her doctors, a day after the 96-year-old monarch appointed Liz Truss as the country's new prime minister.
NME
Chris, aka Christine and The Queens, postpones ‘Redcar’ album and live shows
Chris, aka Christine and the Queens, has delayed his new album ‘Redcar les adorables étoiles’ and its accompanying live shows after suffering an injury in rehearsals. The French singer-songwriter – who is performing as the character Redcar for his current project – “injured himself on stage while dancing” last Thursday night (September 8), an official statement confirmed.
NME
Angel Olsen recruits Sturgill Simpson for new version of ‘Big Time’
Angel Olsen has recruited Sturgill Simpson for a new version of her recent single ‘Big Time’ – check it out below. ‘Big Time’ appears on Olsen’s new album of the same name, which was released back in June. “It’s crazy to write a song and...
NME
How Brazil’s Rock in Rio capped off festival season in style
There’s nothing like watching a man being rescued from a gigantic snake and flown up a 50-foot cliff face by a golden angel woman, while a gaggle of mermaids dance nearby, to bring home the fact that you’re not at Latitude anymore. You’re at Rock In Rio, dubbed the City Of Rock but more like a minor principality these days.
