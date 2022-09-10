ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Indy 5’ Trailer Screened at D23 Expo: Harrison Ford Says Movie Will ‘Kick Your A*s’

By Kate Erbland and Christian Zilko
IndieWire
IndieWire
 3 days ago

Indy’s back — again. Years after the fourth film in the “ Indiana Jones ” franchise worried fans that star Harrison Ford was finally hanging up his hat — remember the scene in which his son, played by Shia LaBeouf, quite literally picks up his famous fedora? — the franchise is back with yet another zippy adventure, one that promises that Ford remains the only Indy in the world. The D23 Expo unveiled the first official trailer for the movie in Anaheim on Saturday — but it hasn’t been released online just yet.

In the much-anticipated fifth film of the series, Ford is joined by a number of new stars, including Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Antonio Banderas, Thomas Kretschmann, Boyd Holbrook, Shaunette Renée Wilson, and Toby Jones. Directed by James Mangold, the film features a script from Jez and John-Henry Butterworth, who are also new to the franchise.

During the presentation, an emotional Harrison Ford, who was crying throughout, said, “Thank you for making these films so incredible for all of us. For giving us the opportunity to make these films for you.”

“And I’m very proud to say that this one is fantastic. And this is one of the reasons,” he said, pointing Phoebe Waller-Bridge. “Indiana Jones movies are about mystery and adventure, but they’re also about heart. And we have a really human story to tell, as well as a movie that will kick your ass.”

Finally, Ford said, “This is it. I will not fall down for you again.”

The trailer begins with Indy talking about how he misses adventure — and misses waking up and not knowing what adventure that day will bring.

But he’s teaching in a classroom and says, “Those days are over for me.”

We see Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Ford in a casino arguing over a cover story; she says they aren’t related, and he says he’s her godfather. Then, there’s a moment at the end when he starts using a whip around a room of villains, and everyone draws a gun (a call back to the original).

Then, there’s a lot of footage of high-speed chases, but minimal plot detail. People running on top of a train, a motorcycle chase. A brief underwater shot of someone encountering some kind of sea monster. Ford says he’s learned that “it’s not what you believe in, it’s how strongly you believe it.”

While the still-untitled fifth Indiana Jones movie will mark the first entry in the franchise not directed by Steven Spielberg, the beloved filmmaker is still involved with the film as an executive producer. It is also the first Indiana Jones movie made without the involvement of George Lucas, who stepped away from the franchise he created after selling his production company to Disney in 2012. However, some of the original creative team has remained intact, as legendary composer John Williams has confirmed that he will return to write the film’s score.

Indiana Jones 5 ” is currently scheduled to be released in theaters on June 30, 2023.

Kristen Lopez contribute to this story.

More from IndieWire
Best of IndieWire

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

‘Disenchanted’ Teaser: Amy Adams Returns as Princess Giselle for ‘Enchanted’ Sequel

The Anaheim Convention Center melted into the magical land of Andalasia on Friday, when the first teaser for “Disenchanted” — the long-awaited sequel to Kevin Lima’s 2007 fantasy musical “Enchanted” — debuted to press and fans attending the annual convention D23 in Southern California. Set 15 years after the events of the first film, “Disenchanted” sees six-time Oscar nominee Amy Adams reprise her role as Giselle: a sing-songy, whimsical, animal-loving princess who gives up her fantastical life to marry a cynical New York divorce attorney named Robert, played by the ever-dashing Patrick Dempsey. James Marsden, who plays Giselle’s former prince charming...
MOVIES
IndieWire

D23 Expo: Disney Pulls Back the Curtain on Its Latest Slate of Live Action Remakes

When Walt Disney Studios President Sean Bailey took the stage at D23 Expo to preview the studio’s upcoming slate of live action films, he made it very clear that the remakes aren’t going anywhere. His presentation focused heavily on live action and CGI remakes of Disney’s most beloved animated films, delighting nostalgia-seeking fans with early looks at movies like “Snow White,” “Peter Pan and Wendy,” and “The Little Mermaid.” The enthusiastic reception to the star-studded event was a reminder that Disney’s pairings of classic material with A-list talent remains a very profitable formula. Keep reading for a roundup of all the...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘The Fabelmans’ Trailer: Steven Spielberg Debuts a Star-Studded Take on His Own Childhood

Steven Spielberg has amassed one of the most eclectic filmographies in cinema history, with films ranging from “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” to “Schindler’s List.” From Civil War period pieces to sci-fi blockbusters where dinosaurs roam the Earth again, the two-time Oscar winner has tackled just about every subject imaginable. Sometimes it seems as if all that’s left to do is to make a movie about himself. Which is exactly what he did with “The Fabelmans.” Spielberg’s latest directorial effort is a fictionalized account of his own childhood in Arizona after World War II, focusing on the formative years that led to him...
MOVIES
TMZ.com

Harrison Ford Gets Emotional as New 'Indiana Jones 5' Trailer is Shown

2:55 PM PT -- Harrison Ford reunited with an old friend/costar during Disney's convention -- none other than Ke Huy Quan!!!. The two actors posed for a photo backstage, where KHQ was hugging up on one-time 'Indiana Jones' hero. You might recall ... Ke Huy played Short Round in 'Temple of Doom' way back in the '80s, and now he's all grown up and getting work in Hollywood anew.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harrison Ford
Person
Antonio Banderas
Person
Phoebe Waller Bridge
Person
George Lucas
Person
James Mangold
Person
Boyd Holbrook
Person
Mads Mikkelsen
Person
Toby Jones
Person
Thomas Kretschmann
Person
Steven Spielberg
Collider

'Star Trek: The Motion Picture - The Director’s Edition' Deleted Scene Sees Kirk Reporting Their Losses [Exclusive]

Space: the final frontier. But nothing is truly final, is it? Almost forty-three years ago, Star Trek: The Motion Picture arrived in theaters, but it wasn't until 2001 that Robert Wise's director's cut arrived on DVD for audiences to enjoy anew. Yet again, Star Trek: The Motion Picture - The Director’s Edition has returned to the pop culture conversation as it arrives on Blu-ray, in gorgeously remastered 4K Ultra HD, today, ahead of the highly anticipated Star Trek Day later this week. With both of these momentous occasions occurring this week, Paramount was kind enough to beam down an exclusive deleted scene from Star Trek: The Motion Picture for Collider to share with Trekkies.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Popular Celebrities#D23 Expo#Horror Film
GamesRadar

Indiana Jones 5 trailer premieres behind closed doors at D23

Lucasfilm has unveiled the first trailer for the long-awaited Indiana Jones 5 at D23, where Total Film is on the ground in LA. The trailer features multiple high-speed chases, on planes, trains, and horseback. "Goosebumps for the Indiana Jones trailer," says our reporter at D23. "Supporting cast look spot on." At one point, Indy's seen riding a horse through a tunnel, and he punches someone – with that iconic sound effect being heard.
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Secret Invasion’ Trailer: Ben Mendelsohn’s Marvel Limited Series Teases Major MCU Crossover

The wait is (almost) over for Marvel’s “Secret Invasion.” Disney unveiled a trailer for the upcoming series at D23, starring Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn.  Creator Kyle Bradstreet serves as head writer, with Thomas Bezucha and Ali Selim directing the six-episode series. The cast also includes Cobie Smulders, Don Cheadle, and Martin Freeman reprising their existing MCU roles, as well as Kingsley Ben-Adir, Carmen Ejogo, Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, and more. “Secret Invasion” has been teased since as early as “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” when Jackson’s Nick Fury turned out to be a shape-shifting alien skrull the whole time. At the end of...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

‘The Woman King’ Review: This Kind of Crowd-Pleasing Action Epic Shouldn’t Be So Rare

When the concept for “The Woman King” was but a glimmer in Maria Bello’s eye (yes, that Maria Bello, the film is the long-time actress’ first writing credit), “Black Panther” had not yet become a global smash, Gina Prince-Bythewood had not yet shown her action movie chops with the Netflix hit “The Old Guard,” and Viola Davis had only been nominated for two Oscars. In short: it was a very different time. The journey from then (2015) to now has only taken (ha, only) seven years, but Hollywood has changed immeasurably in the interim. And while celebrating the creation of something like Prince-Bythewood’s “The Woman...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Indiana Jones
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
IndieWire

‘Babylon’ Trailer: Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt Go on a Bender in Damien Chazelle’s Mad World

There is another fairytale afoot in Hollywood, thanks to Oscar winner Damien Chazelle’s sweeping ode to the rise of talkies. “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” co-stars Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt reunite onscreen for “Babylon,” Chazelle’s star-studded take on the pitfalls of fame and the slow-moving tide of change in the film industry. Set during the transitional period in Hollywood when silent movies gave way to talkies, Robbie stars as aspiring actress Nellie LaRoy, who is an amalgam of early “talkies” stars Clara Bow, Jeanne Eagels, John Crawford, and Alma Rubens. With dreams of reaching stardom, Nellie crosses paths with...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Butcher’s Crossing’ Review: Nicolas Cage Goes Full Brando in This Neo-Western

Nicolas Cage’s direct-to-video days may be over — we’ve come a long way from the “Kill Chain,” “Primal,” “Grand Isle” triple-header of 2019 — but the guy is simply too eager and too curious to just sit by the phone and wait for someone to call him with a script as strong and/or well-tailored to him as “Mandy,” “Pig,” or “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.” While Cage’s latest creative renaissance is hopefully still just getting started, his current upswing was always going to be pockmarked by its fair share of forgettably solid genre films. We’re talking respectable programmers with compromised...
MOVIES
IndieWire

D23: Marvel’s ‘Thunderbolts’ Cast Includes Florence Pugh, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and David Harbour

One of the most mysterious items in Marvel’s Phase 5 film slate has been “Thunderbolts,” a movie that is set to follow a new team of villains who are recruited to go on a dangerous mission for the government. Little has been known about the project, which hails from director Jake Schierer and screenwriters Kurt Busiek and Eric Pearson, other than its 2024 release date and “Suicide Squad”-like premise. That all changed in a big way at D23 Expo on Saturday. Towards the end of the Marvel presentation, chief creative officer Kevin Feige revealed the film’s star-studded cast, which includes Julia Louis-Dreyfus,...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Corsage’ Trailer: Vicky Krieps Transforms Into a Rebel Empress for Austria’s Oscar Pick

“A lion doesn’t lose sleep over the opinion of sheep.” Vicky Krieps transforms into real-life 19th-century Austrian lioness, Empress Elisabeth aka Sisi, for “Corsage,” writer/director Marie Kreutzer’s reimagining of the historic ruler. The period piece is officially Austria’s Oscar entry for Best International Feature at the 2023 Academy Awards after lead star Krieps won the Un Certain Regard for Best Performance at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. “Corsage” was officially selected to screen at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival and as part of the main slate for the New York Film Festival. The film opens in theaters December 23 from IFC. The...
MOVIES
IndieWire

D23 Unveils New ‘Willow’ Trailer, Christian Slater Joins Cast of Disney+ Series — Watch

Friday’s D23 Expo presentations were all about animated films (and remakes of them), but on Saturday morning, all eyes were on Lucasfilm. Fans gathered in Hall D23 to await “Star Wars” and “Indiana Jones 5” news, but Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy began by talking about “Willow,” a new sequel series to George Lucas and Ron Howard’s 1988 fantasy epic. Before dropping a new trailer, Warwick Davis, who reprises his role as the titular hero from the film, introduced another high-profile cast member. Davis invited Christian Slater to the stage, revealing that the actor would be joining the series, which hails from...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Tales of the Jedi’ Trailer: Ahsoka’s Origins Revealed, Plus Young Dooku, Qui-Gon — Watch

Lucasfilm has just debuted the first trailer for “Tales of the Jedi,” the new microseries from Lucasfilm Animation, set to debut on Disney+ October 26. All six 15-minute episodes will be available at once. The series will follow two different paths: the story of how Ahsoka Tano left her Togruta family to join the Jedi order near infancy and her life as told in key moments in the years after that, and also the story of young Count Dooku and his Padawan Qui-Gon Jinn (voiced once more by Liam Neeson) as Dooku warns about “the rising darkness” he foretells will take...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

‘Bros’ Review: Billy Eichner’s Gay Rom-Com Makes the Familiar Radical

After 120 years, give or take, Hollywood finally has a mainstream queer rom-com answer to films like Nora Ephron’s “You’ve Got Mail” and “Sleepless in Seattle.” Hell, it’s taken just as long to make a mainstream LGBTQ movie that isn’t about pain and suffering or trauma or systemic homophobia. Enter screenwriter/star Billy Eichner and director Nicholas Stoller’s “Bros,” (or here, a dating app cheekily called Zellweger). The actual breaking of ground is that the cast is top-to-toe gay, gay, gay… and that’s pretty much where it stops. The screenplay’s contours are broadly conventional, but that’s a good thing. When we...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Ke Huy Quan Joins Cast of ‘Loki’ Season 2

Now, that’s what we call a multiverse of madness. On Saturday at D23 Expo, Marvel chief creative officer Kevin Feige announced actor Ke Huy Quan had joined the cast of “Loki” Season 2 in an undisclosed role. Quan starred in the action-packed, metaphysics-defying “Everything Everywhere All at Once” for A24 earlier this year opposite Michelle Yeoh. At the Anaheim Convention Center, he appeared in a sizzle reel shown to press and fans that featured the former “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” actor seated behind a desk. Met mostly positively by critics — IndieWire’s Ben Travers gave its first episodes a...
MOVIES
IndieWire

IndieWire

21K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy